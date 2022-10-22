ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Miles wins second straight with shut out over TLCA Abilene

By Ryan Compeau
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After picking up their first district win of the season last week on the road against Hamlin, Miles would make it two straight, defeating TLCA Abilene 81-0 Friday night.

With the win, Miles moves to 2-1 in District 6-2A Division II, and hosts Roscoe October 28th.

