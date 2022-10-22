Girard finishes the regular season undefeated as they beat Burlington
It was Senior Night for the Girard Trojans as they faced the Burlington Wildcats. Girard remains undefeated by beating Burlington 41-18 becoming the 3A District champions.
The Trojans now get ready for district rounds next week. They have yet to know who they will be playing and where.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
