Saginaw, MI

The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football teams trending up, final rankings

The high school football playoffs are here, with some teams riding a hot streak into the tournament and others hoping to recapture some regular-season magic. Check out the top 5 Saginaw-area teams trending up, along with the final 2022 Saginaw-area regular-season rankings.
See Saginaw-area’s top fall sports performances, vote for Athlete of Week

With golf and tennis seasons finished, the fall sports focus shifts to soccer, cross country and volleyball as they head into the final weeks of their seasons. The final weeks will give Saginaw-area athletes plenty of opportunities to excel, earning a chance for Athlete of the Week honors. Liliana Lehnst, a cross country runner from Ithaca, claimed Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 10-15.
SAGINAW, MI
Saginaw’s Robert Simms hands Rocky V legacy first pro loss

Robert Simms outlasted Kenzie Morrison, claiming the United States National Boxing Championship heavyweight belt with a unanimous eight-round decision Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas. Simms improved to 12-3-1 with a 78-74, 78-74, 78-74 decision, handing Morrison his first professional loss. Morrison, the son of heavyweight champion and Rocky V celebrity...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Banana 101.5

Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good

Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
GRAND BLANC, MI
EGLE grants Saginaw $425K for electric street sweeper

SAGINAW, MI— As many Michigan residents slowly make the transition to the electric vehicle market, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will be helping Saginaw take another step towards that future. Saginaw City Council approved on Oct. 24 a purchase agreement with MTech Company worth...
SAGINAW, MI
New development for Flint Township

A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan.
indyschild.com

Road Trip: Frankenmuth, Michigan

Known for its German roots and Bavarian-style architecture, Frankenmuth is a great place for families to visit because there is so much to do and see. Nicknamed “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth is a five-hour drive from Indianapolis, making it an ideal road-trip vacation destination or a spot to visit during a long weekend. Here are just some of the places to stay, things to see and food to taste during a visit to Frankenmuth, Michigan!
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Environmental science facility among work suggested for upcoming SVSU capital projects

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI—Officials with Saginaw Valley State University have been discussing the concept of a new facility for the school’s environmental science program. While more tangible details are still being worked on, members of the SVSU board of control agreed to add the $10 million project to its capital outlay plan for fiscal years 2024- 2028, a plan which is submitted to the state of Michigan every five years.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
