Saginaw-area football teams trending up, final rankings
The high school football playoffs are here, with some teams riding a hot streak into the tournament and others hoping to recapture some regular-season magic. Check out the top 5 Saginaw-area teams trending up, along with the final 2022 Saginaw-area regular-season rankings.
Freeland, Frankenmuth suffer tough boys soccer regional defeats
After two halves and two overtimes, Freeland was one penalty kick away from a regional semifinal win. But Elk Rapids got the penalty kick that Freeland didn’t, advancing to Thursday’s Division 3 regional championship game at Clare against Alma.
See Saginaw-area’s top fall sports performances, vote for Athlete of Week
With golf and tennis seasons finished, the fall sports focus shifts to soccer, cross country and volleyball as they head into the final weeks of their seasons. The final weeks will give Saginaw-area athletes plenty of opportunities to excel, earning a chance for Athlete of the Week honors. Liliana Lehnst, a cross country runner from Ithaca, claimed Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 10-15.
Saginaw Heritage receiver Braylon Isom reaches high point
SAGINAW, MI – Braylon Isom wasn’t satisfied with being the top receiver in the Saginaw Valley League. He wasn’t satisfied with qualifying for the playoffs only to lose.
Ian Hume was ‘fiercely loyal’ to Michigan hockey as its equipment manager for 33 years
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ian Hume worked as University of Michigan ice hockey’s equipment manager for 33 years. He dealt with prostate cancer for the last few seasons, including April’s run to the Frozen Four. Even in his last season on the job, he was perfecting the intricacies...
Free lunch on the line: Washtenaw prosecutor throws down Michigan-MSU rivalry game wager
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A free lunch for staff and a prosecutor’s pride is on the line when the University of Michigan football team faces off against Michigan State University in Ann Arbor. Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit in Ann Arbor took to Twitter Monday night, Oct. 24,...
Saginaw’s Robert Simms hands Rocky V legacy first pro loss
Robert Simms outlasted Kenzie Morrison, claiming the United States National Boxing Championship heavyweight belt with a unanimous eight-round decision Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas. Simms improved to 12-3-1 with a 78-74, 78-74, 78-74 decision, handing Morrison his first professional loss. Morrison, the son of heavyweight champion and Rocky V celebrity...
‘Generational talent’ takes Charles Rogers to Saginaw Sports Hall of Fame
He was the superstar, the generational talent that dominated in three different sports and is talked about as one of the greatest athletes in Saginaw history. And this year, Charles Rogers takes that legacy to the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame,. Rogers and the other members of the Class of 2022 will be inducted Sunday, Nov. 6, at Horizons Conference Center.
Stressed out over rivalry week? These cannabis products are Michigan, MSU themed
Anxiety. Nerve-wracking. Teeth-clenching. These words describe the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry week every year. This year, the football teams square off for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Oct. 29, in Ann Arbor, and fans are spending the whole week this week in anticipation. What better way to ease that anxiety than...
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
U-M's Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: "We're going to win and...leave them no mercy"
Several Wolverines weren't shy about hiding their confidence last week against of the annual Michigan-Michigan State game...
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
EGLE grants Saginaw $425K for electric street sweeper
SAGINAW, MI— As many Michigan residents slowly make the transition to the electric vehicle market, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will be helping Saginaw take another step towards that future. Saginaw City Council approved on Oct. 24 a purchase agreement with MTech Company worth...
Radtke, Banaszak facing off in rematch for Bay County Board seat in November
BAY CITY, MI - Democrat incumbent Kaysey Radtke is squaring off against a familiar face this November at the polls. Republican Dennis Banaszak is throwing his hat in the ring again for a rematch against Radtke for the 6th Ward Bay County Board of Commissioners seat. Radtke was elected to...
WNEM
New development for Flint Township
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
SVSU students raise $20K for mental health group during 2022 Battle of the Valleys
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI— In what would go on to contrast the school’s first football loss of the season, off-the-field efforts by students at Saginaw Valley State University have proved victorious over Grand Valley State University. Students continued fundraising efforts during the week of Sept. 26- Oct. 1 leading...
indyschild.com
Road Trip: Frankenmuth, Michigan
Known for its German roots and Bavarian-style architecture, Frankenmuth is a great place for families to visit because there is so much to do and see. Nicknamed “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth is a five-hour drive from Indianapolis, making it an ideal road-trip vacation destination or a spot to visit during a long weekend. Here are just some of the places to stay, things to see and food to taste during a visit to Frankenmuth, Michigan!
Environmental science facility among work suggested for upcoming SVSU capital projects
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI—Officials with Saginaw Valley State University have been discussing the concept of a new facility for the school’s environmental science program. While more tangible details are still being worked on, members of the SVSU board of control agreed to add the $10 million project to its capital outlay plan for fiscal years 2024- 2028, a plan which is submitted to the state of Michigan every five years.
Michigan Black-owned bookstore centerpiece of new Black Panther, Marvel commercial
FLINT, MI -- Egypt Otis, owner of Comma Bookstore & Social Hub, was featured in a Mastercard partnership with Marvel and the iconic “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” commercial spotlighting her business through their Strivers Initiative. Otis announced the commercial on Comma Bookstore’s Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 24....
