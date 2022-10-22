Franklinton, October 22 High School 🏐 Game Notice

North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO