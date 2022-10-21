Read full article on original website
calbears.com
Bears Win Tournament On Treasure Island
SAN FRANCISCO – California rugby takes home its second tournament title of the fall sevens season after day two of the West Coast Collegiate Sevens on Treasure Island. The program previously won the WCC7s at Cal Poly on Oct. 8. Both of Cal's sides – Cal I and Cal...
calbears.com
Cal Earns 2-2 Draw At SDSU
SAN DIEGO – Fahmi Ibrahim scored his team-high sixth goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 87th minute, and the Cal men's soccer team came away with a point after a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon at San Diego State. The Golden Bears have a 3-6-5...
calbears.com
Overbeck, Jackson Advance To ITA Semifinals
STANFORD, Calif. – Cal men's tennis stalwarts Carl Emil Overbeck and Ryder Jackson advanced to the semifinals in singles and doubles with quarterfinal victories on Saturday at the ITA Northwest Super Regional Championships at the Taube Family Tennis Center. The Golden Bears continued their success in singles, with the...
calbears.com
Cal Goes Undefeated On Day One Of Treasure Island
SAN FRANCISCO – California rugby closed out day one of the West Coast Collegiate 7s Tournament at Treasure Island with an undefeated record, its two sides going 6-0 combined. Cal entered two squads into the tournament named Cal I and Cal II, the latter of the two being a...
calbears.com
Bears Reach Quarters At Super Regional
STANFORD, Calif. – Ryder Jackson and Carl Emil Overbeck advanced to the singles quarterfinals as the Cal men's tennis team began the ITA Northwest Super Regional Championships on Friday at Stanford's Taube Family Tennis Center. In the first round, the seventh-seeded Jackson defeated Gonzaga's Matthew Hollingworth, 6-1, 7-6(5), and...
calbears.com
Bears Take Set Before Falling To Trojans
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-12, 0-9 Pac-12) returned to Haas Pavilion on Friday night after two weeks on the road, hosting the surging USC Trojans (16-4, 8-1), who entered the weekend as one of the nation's leading offensive teams. The Bears kept things competitive and clinched their first Pac-12 set in nearly a month before falling 3-1 to the Trojans.
calbears.com
Washington Holds Off Bears, 28-21
BERKELEY — The Cal football team held Washington's high-powered offense well below its offensive averages but ultimately fell to the Huskies 28-21 on Saturday evening at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. The Huskies entered the game ranked fifth in the country in scoring average (42.1 points per game)...
calbears.com
Bears Move Up One Spot At Stanford Intercollegiate
STANFORD – The Cal women's golf team climbed one spot and is now tied for 15th place after completing the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Saturday. Junior Mika Jin had the Bears' best round, carding an even-par 71 to stay at 2-over par for the tournament. She is in a tie for 28th place in the overall individual standings.
