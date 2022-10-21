STANFORD – The Cal women's golf team climbed one spot and is now tied for 15th place after completing the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Saturday. Junior Mika Jin had the Bears' best round, carding an even-par 71 to stay at 2-over par for the tournament. She is in a tie for 28th place in the overall individual standings.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO