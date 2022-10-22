Read full article on original website
Athens, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Athens. The Clements High School basketball team will have a game with Lindsay Lane Christian Academy on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Clements High School basketball team will have a game with Lindsay Lane Christian Academy on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.
New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County
Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
Groundbreaking at UNA Indoor Facility Postponed
THE GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR THE HILDA B ANDERSON INDOOR HITTING FACILITY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL NOVEMBER 1ST AT 1:30.
LIST: 5 North Alabama ghost towns
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
2 children involved in golf cart accident in Madison
Two children were involved in an accident on Monday when a car hit a golf cart in Madison.
Famed jazz artist coming to Decatur for free concert
If you want to take in the sounds of the French Quarter, you don't need to go far.
4 injured after deck collapsed in Madison County
Authorities confirmed four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Madison County.
UPDATE: North Alabama schools and businesses closing early: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — The entire Tennessee Valley is under a Wind Advisory ahead of the opportunity for strong and severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. Some schools have decided to dismiss early or cancel after-school activities. We will continue to update these changes. Albertville City Schools: Albertville...
11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 24
We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the Anthem House development in Huntsville’s MidCity District. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Anthem House | MidCity District, Huntsville. Project: Anthem...
Pregnant Illinois woman not wearing seat belt killed in north Alabama crash
An Illinois woman died early Saturday after a wreck in Limestone County. According to state troopers, Laurina R. Hernandez, 28, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe in which she was a passenger left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned at about 1:50 a.m. on Zehner Road, about four miles west of Athens.
Madison church to hold annual winter clothing giveaway
The Closet at Monrovia Church of Christ is gearing up for their annual "Free Shopping Day."
Two children involved in golf cart, car crash
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two children were involved in a golf cart and car crash in Madison on Monday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., HEMSI responded to the scene near the intersection of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the two children were on...
Muscle Shoals man convicted in 1997 beating death could be paroled
A Colbert County man serving two life sentences in the 1997 beating death of a Florence man has a parole hearing soon, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
Overnight fire destroys Huntsville two-story home
One home is considered a "50% loss" after an overnight fire destroys the roof, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials.
Man drowns after falling out of boat near Guntersville, body recovered
Multiple agencies assisted in the recovery of a drowning victim at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Guntersville. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, the man recovered was around 50-years-old. However, the victim’s name will not be released until the family is notified. The incident occurred in the Honeycomb...
2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence
One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
Huntsville housing market beginning to ease for relocating military families
Military families relocating to Huntsville want many of the same things other homebuyers do. They’re looking for good schools for their kids. They’re looking for safe places to live. They’re looking for a short commute if they choose not to live on the base at Redstone Arsenal.
