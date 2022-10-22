Catawba Ridge football remains perfect, reaches 9-0 with 36-21 victory over Indian Land

Catawba Ridge quarterback Tyler Fikis scored three total touchdowns — one through the air and two on the ground — as the Copperheads moved to 9-0 with a 36-21 victory over Indian Land.

It was a hard fought game for Catawba Ridge, which came into the game outscoring its past two opponents 119-35.

“It’s what’s turned into a rivalry night,” head coach Zac Lendyak said. “We knew they had to fight for their playoff lives right now, and we’re kind of doing the same. So we knew it was going to be a tough battle and credit to Indian Land. They’re a good football team, but we knew if we could come out there and play Catawba Ridge football, it was a game that we could win.”

The Copperheads’ offense relied on the passing game more often than usual to push the ball down the field.

“Coming into the game, we were planning on running the same game plan and running the ball down their throats,” Fikis said. “But we ended up behind the sticks a lot in the first half, and we had to open up the passing game. We were able to adjust and still keep our offense running despite the penalties.”

Senior wide receiver Brandon Raysor had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, and added the game-sealing interception with 30 seconds left in the ball game on defense.

“We knew watching film that they were going to try and load the box,” Raysor said. “We’ve had a great run game for the entire season. We knew we had to pass the ball because that was the only way to get them to spread out. We came in preparing both, and that’s what happened.”

On the ground, running back Tyler Jones chipped in 111 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Two long returns by Jordan Gilliam and Donnell Williamson and a muffed punt recovery gave Catawba Ridge excellent field position, on which the team capitalized by scoring 17 points on those three subsequent drives.

“Our special teams has been on fire,” Lendyak said. “That’s our special teams coordinator Matt McAteer, man. Give him some credit because he’s got those guys fired up.”

The loss spoiled Indian Land’s senior night and was the Warriors’ fourth loss in five games after starting the season 4-0.

“It’s disappointing,” Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings said. “But good football teams like that, they limit your opportunities to be successful if you don’t take advantage of the things you go to. But I loved the way our guys fight. For senior night, our seniors just did a great job. Showed a great example the whole offseason. We got a lot of them, but I was really proud of all the work they did and just how hard our guys fought for four quarters.”

Indian Land kept it close. Quarterback Jaxon Scheidt had nearly 170 total yards and touchdown on the day, while running back Jaden Singletary had two rushing touchdowns. But the Warriors were unable to cut the deficit to less than eight after falling behind 22-7 in third quarter.

“You got to execute,” Hastings said. “You got to take advantage of situations. We harp a lot about having seven plays every game that matter. And I think for us, we have to come back and execute and find those plays and be on the right side of those plays like we had been in our five wins this year.”

Next week, both teams are in must-win situations, for different reasons.

Catawba Ridge goes on the road to face a Northwestern team that hasn’t lost to a 4A school all season. The winner of that game takes the region crown.

“It’s what we’ve been working for all year — all four years,” Lendyak said. “To have a shot to do that. And we know the magnitude of what that game is going to be, and I think the kids will respond to it.”

Indian Land, meanwhile, needs to beat Lancaster to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Hastings said that the recent losses haven’t killed his players’ spirits; if anything, it’s made them more hungry for victory.

“These guys are going to hate this,” Hastings said. “I hate losing, but I think they’re ready to get back on the winning side. We’ve had two weeks in a row that we’ve had opportunities to win the game and we haven’t. And I think our guys are ready to get back on the right side of it.”