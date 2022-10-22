ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

A Futuristic Zara Opens at Battersea Power Station in London

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOvNM_0iiWkZeM00
The baby area at the new Zara at Battersea Power Station in London. Courtesy

LONDON — The new Battersea Power Station development has proven a magnet for international brands, inspiring them to spread their wings, test new retail formats, and occupy larger spaces than they would in the city center.

Zara is one brand that’s taken the leap and opened its most advanced retail concept to date rivaling even its newest stores in Madrid and Porto.

The new store is housed in a Frank Gehry building across from the refurbished power station on a pedestrian street called Electric Boulevard.

The store features the latest technology innovations from Zara’s integrated online and physical store platform, and looks more like a luxury department store than the average Zara outpost, with airy interiors, lots of blond and natural wood and a spacious shop floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0iiWkZeM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0iiWkZeM00

Sam Cotton, head of leasing at Battersea Power Station, says the enthusiasm of Zara’s parent company Inditex for the project grew as the power station development began to take shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSluN_0iiWkZeM00
The dedicated footwear and accessories area at the new Zara at Battersea Power Station in London.

Cotton says Zara committed to 20,000 square feet a few years ago. On Oct. 14, it opened a space spanning more than 48,000 square feet over two floors.

Last month, during a quarterly results update, Inditex CEO Oscar García Maceiras highlighted the upcoming Battersea Power Station opening as an example of how the company wants to position Zara as more of an upscale fashion brand and burnish its reputation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEO0u_0iiWkZeM00
The men’s area on the ground floor of the new Zara at Battersea Power Station in London.

The fixtures and merchandising are more Harrods than high street, and there are separate departments for lingerie, footwear and accessories and babies aged 9 to 12 months. Some of those dedicated areas have their own stock rooms, dressing rooms and tills.

Until now, lingerie has only been available online. The Zara collection includes pajamas, underwear, dresses and bodysuits made from silk, alpaca, wool and cotton. Finishes are made from light tulle, lace and satin.

A area spanning 4,300 square feet is dedicated to Zara Home. Customers can choose from different qualities of cotton bedding; browse cookware displayed in a show kitchen, and shop for vases, candles and coffee-table books.

The brand has already installed a Christmas shop, complete with an electric train zipping around a snowy mountain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfQBg_0iiWkZeM00
The model kitchen and dining area at Zara Home at Battersea Power Station in London.

People can pay-and-go using the Zara app, prebook a fitting room, and collect online orders in the space of two hours. Shoppers can also try on their orders in-store, and immediately send them back via postal facilities built into the store.

Zara is also offering the chance to leave boxes and packaging in-store, or take their merchandise home in secondhand boxes.

Inditex is committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2040, and in line with the company’s overall strategy, the new store has energy-saving LED lighting.

Zara Battersea is also connected to Inditex’s internal Inergy platform, which monitors the efficient consumption of the stores’ air-conditioning and electricity installations in order to optimize their management, identify the most efficient systems, improve maintenance and help define strategies to reduce energy demand.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Chanel Culture Fund Announces Parallel Exhibitions at Shanghai’s Power Station of Art

SHANGHAI — More than a year after unveiling the Chanel Culture Fund‘s partnership with Shanghai‘s Power Station of Art, the French luxury brand has unveiled its inaugural exhibitions at the state-run contemporary art museum. As a part of Chanel Culture Fund’s “Art of Craft” series, the two-year “Next Cultural Producer” program at PSA marked the company’s first partnership with a museum in Asia. Despite a five-month delay due to COVID-19-related disruptions, Chanel and PSA will put on two parallel exhibitions at PSA’s second-floor exhibition hall from Nov. 5. More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Guardian

Coke, car trouble and class: some awkward Rishi Sunak moments

He has never claimed to be a man of the people but with his Prada shoes and bespoke suits, the soon-to-be prime minister, Rishi Sunak, tries to be meticulous about his presentation. Yet the past seven years in politics have not been gaffe-free for the former Goldman Sachs banker and...
Footwear News

Kanye West Is Cut From Forbes Billionaire List After Adidas Termination Leaves Him With an Estimated $400 Million Net Worth

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine. The publication officially denounced the rapper’s billionaire status on Tuesday afternoon, following a string of conflicts with West in recent weeks — including the termination of his longstanding Adidas partnership. Forbes estimated last April that the deal contributes $1.5 billion to his $2 billion net worth, according to its annual billionaires list assessment. According to the magazine, West’s net worth is now estimated to be $400 million.
WWD

Jurnee Smollett Channels 1950s Inspiration in Embellished Dress and Voluminous Hat for Wearable Art Gala

Jurnee Smollett made a dazzling entrance on Saturday in Santa Monica, California, for the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala. Smollett arrived in a two-toned ensemble at the soiree, opting for a style that reflected the evening’s “Harlem Nights”-inspired theme. The red and black piece featured a leaflet motif in a deep red hue throughout its silhouette with tulle finishes across its bodice and hemline. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY She coordinated with Christian Louboutin strappy platform pumps and a voluminous wide-brim hat, sheer...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022

Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look.  The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick. Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

The Roaring Bling: Heavenly London Celebrates the Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

LONDON — Back for more bling. Jewelry brand Heavenly London has collaborated with French entrepreneur Flavia Stuttgen on a third collection after the success of the first two partnerships.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Last Friday afternoon, Stuttgen and Madeleine Sangster, director of Heavenly London, invited London’s socialites for a suave pub lunch at No. Fifty Cheyne in Chelsea. “The first collaboration was an experiment and taught us so much about the direction we needed to take,” said Sangster, praising Stuttgen for being detail-oriented in the process and...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

Dior has tapped a longtime friend of the house for its latest menswear campaign. Robert Pattinson is the face of the spring pre-collection ads, appearing against brightly colored backdrops wearing a mix of tailoring and sportswear designed by Kim Jones. The campaign, set to break on Tuesday, was photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, with art direction by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styling by Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Taylor Swift Suits Up in Chevron Prints and Teases ‘Midnights’ Tour on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Taylor Swift sat down in businesswear to discuss her new album on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The songstress wore a chevron-print suit by Dorothee Schumacher, which featured a turtleneck top, blazer and trousers. The ensemble was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, a longtime collaborator with Swift.  For accessories, Swift wore black suede Jimmy Choo boots, a pair of silver hoop earrings and a silver ring with a black stone. She sported black smoky-eye makeup and her signature red lipstick. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of...
WWD

Resetting a Classic Menswear Brand

Fashion thrives on change and the most successful designers are expected to have special antennas that catch and anticipate people’s desires and needs, daring to forge paths and introduce designs that are desirable and commercially strong. Alessandro Sartori, who will receive the WWD award for Menwear Designer of the Year recognizing his work as artistic director of Zegna, falls into this category, as he has spearheaded a major stylistic shift at the storied menswear brand that is also boosting the company’s business around the world.More from WWDColin LoCascio RTW Spring 2023Spring 2023 Trends: TailoringThe Top 10 Shows of the Spring 2023...
WWD

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

PARIS – Faced with growing public pressure and calls for a consumer boycott, Adidas said on Tuesday it was terminating its Yeezy business with rapper Ye with immediate effect, a decision that will cost it up to 250 million euros in net profit this year. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation...
WWD

Pound Rallies as Rishi Sunak to Become Britain’s Third Prime Minister in Seven Weeks

Rishi Sunak has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party after other candidates quit. The former Chancellor of the Exchequer will become Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks, and the first prime minister from a British Asian background in history, after Sunak meets with King Charles III later this week. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Sunak will succeed Liz Truss, who handed in her resignation last week after her cabinet, and her controversial 45 billion pounds tax-cutting mini-budget drew huge criticism from the financial...
WWD

Zara Parent Sells Russian Real Estate; Van Crashes Into Chanel, Again

Selling Stores: Zara parent company Inditex will sell its business in Russia, after shuttering their doors seven months ago. In a filing with Spanish regulators after market close, Inditex said it has reached an initial agreement with Daher group to take over its stores there. “Daher group has prominent interests...
WWD

Martine Rose Named Guest Designer of January’s Pitti Uomo

MILAN — Martine Rose will be the special guest designer at the upcoming edition of Pitti Uomo, which will run from Jan. 10 to 13 at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence. The British Jamaican designer will parade her fall 2023 men’s collection with a special event in a still-undisclosed location.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China “I’m so honored to be showing as part of Pitti Uomo in January. Pitti has always [been] way ahead of the curve in celebrating men’s...
WWD

All Eyes on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as She Opens a Pop-up With Space NK in London

LONDON — Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s beauty brand Rose Inc. is on a high trajectory. The model-actress-entrepreneur has partnered with British beauty retailer Space NK on a special weeklong pop-up in London’s Covent Garden to launch her new eye collection.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 “It was all about creating an eye shadow that was really, really easy to use. I’m not very good at creating eye shadow looks on myself. I always leave it to the experts,” Huntington-Whiteley told WWD, adding that she favors a natural smudged look. The...
WWD

Moschino Returns to Denim; Lupito Nyong’o Teams With De Beers

SOMETHING BLUE: Denim is definitely having a moment, and Moschino seems determined to boost that further with its latest move. The Aeffe-controlled brand said on Monday it will introduce M05CH1N0 Jeans, a range of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by denim culture, history and heritage.More from WWDA Look Back at Madame GresA Look Back at Marc BohanA Look Back at Patrick Kelly This will be a reinterpretation of the 1986 Moschino Jeans line launched by the brand’s founder, Franco Moschino, and will respect the fashion house’s core elements, starting from its signature tongue-in-cheek approach and trompe l’oeil visual effects. The line will...
WWD

Nina Runsdorf Brings Earrings for Cross-generational Sharing to Alex Eagle

Jeweler Nina Runsdorf is taking up residence at cult London boutique Alex Eagle Studio. On Tuesday, a limited run of special Runsdorf earring designs will hit Alex Eagle’s cases — all facilitated by jewelry advisory The Stax. The collection was envisioned as a family heirloom project: Runsdorf designed the studs in a scale that is appropriate for both children and adults to enable cross-generational sharing.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionHigh Neck: The Latest High Jewelry PresentationsHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This July The five-piece collection of studs includes aquamarines, peridots, moonstones, pearls and rubies — each carved to feature...
WWD

Bella Hadid, Matthieu Blazy and Nensi Dojaka Among Fashion Awards Nominees

The British Fashion Council has announced the nominees for its annual fundraising spectacle The Fashion Awards. The ticket-selling event will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 5. The major prize of the night, the designer of the year award, will be given to a British or international designer whose collections have made “a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion.” More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Its nominees include Demna for Balenciaga, Johnathan Anderson for JW Anderson...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy