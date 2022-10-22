ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Officials raise concerns with TABOR book ballot measures

Election day is just over two weeks out, and Coloradans are already filling out their ballots and dropping them off. In the meantime, some people are raising concerns about the TABOR books meant to help them make informed voting choices. Earlier this month, errors were found in Denver's voting booklet, including proofing errors for ballot questions in the Spanish version of Ballot Measures 2J and 2K, as well as omitted comments for Ballot Measure 2I and Ordinance 307. The clerk's office spent $191,000 to send out mailers with the correct information. Douglas County School leaders have also spoken out about what they...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police

Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

The city wants the future of Northeast Park Hill’s 155-acre golf course on Denver’s April 2023 ballot

One of Denver’s last massive green spaces, the Park Hill Golf Course, is headed toward a redevelopment that could bring thousands of units of housing, new retail and a 70- to 80-acre regional park to Northeast Park Hill. That is if City Council and Denver voters don’t get in the way over the next half a year, and the developer, Westside Investment Partners, stays its course.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora City Council to consider plan addressing homelessness

AURORA, Colo. — In recent weeks, Aurora leaders have looked both in and out of state - cities like San Antonio, Houston and Colorado Springs - to better understand how they address homelessness. At an Oct. 17 study session, council discussed their findings between the city, and also touched...
AURORA, CO
cpr.org

Latino leaders hope Colorado’s new 8th congressional district will bring a new era of political representation

Stacy Suniga stood outside a conference room at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley last Thursday, hoping the room would fill up. Suniga leads the Latino Coalition of Weld County, and she was one of several hosts of a political candidate forum designed to draw in Latino voters. But she knew from her community outreach work that motivating voters was going to be an uphill battle.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Denver pauses e-bike rebate program until 2023

DENVER — Denver is pausing its popular e-bike rebate program until 2023, saying its overwhelming popularity has exhausted the funding. The rebates were first made available in April as part of the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency's Climate Action Rebates program. Anyone who lives in Denver could apply for a $400 rebate before buying an electric bike from a participating shop. Residents who met certain income qualifications could qualify for a $1,200 rebate, and e-cargo bikes were eligible for an extra $500 rebate.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Anonymously drop off unused or expired medications on Oct. 29

Since becoming an emergency physician in 2013, Don Stader said he has seen a tremendous and overwhelming increase in drug overdoses, especially opioids. “We know that the number one reason why people are exposed to opioids is often through friends and family who have opioids leftover,” said Stader, an emergency and addiction medicine physician who works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Quebec Street closures will last about 3 months in Denver

DENVER — Denver Water has begun a water and road project on Quebec Street in Denver. Starting Monday, Denver Water crews began working on the stretch of Quebec between East 12th Avenue and East 23rd Avenue. A Denver Water spokesperson said the project will last approximately three months, with...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

RTD hopes to fill 195 bus driver jobs with career fair

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) hopes to put a dent in the 20-percent vacancy rate of its bus driver positions. RTD is in need of 195 bus drivers out of 952 positions, as of September, and has 88 openings in bus maintenance out of 365 positions. RTD...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy