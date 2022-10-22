Read full article on original website
Officials raise concerns with TABOR book ballot measures
Election day is just over two weeks out, and Coloradans are already filling out their ballots and dropping them off. In the meantime, some people are raising concerns about the TABOR books meant to help them make informed voting choices. Earlier this month, errors were found in Denver's voting booklet, including proofing errors for ballot questions in the Spanish version of Ballot Measures 2J and 2K, as well as omitted comments for Ballot Measure 2I and Ordinance 307. The clerk's office spent $191,000 to send out mailers with the correct information. Douglas County School leaders have also spoken out about what they...
Colorado county hopes 4-day workweek will help attract workers
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Starting in 2023, Clear Creek County will shift non-emergency county government services to a four-day workweek. County commissioners approved a trial of the schedule at a board meeting Oct. 18. The county hopes the schedule, along with the pay increase they approved last month,...
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police
Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
Taxes and housing: Local questions that 75 municipalities in Colorado will consider this election
DENVER — The town of Gilcrest will vote on whether to allow chickens. Boulder voters will decide whether to undo an annexation agreement for CU South. In Denver, food waste recycling and sidewalks are up for a vote. Those are among the more than 140 municipal ballot questions on...
denverite.com
The city wants the future of Northeast Park Hill’s 155-acre golf course on Denver’s April 2023 ballot
One of Denver’s last massive green spaces, the Park Hill Golf Course, is headed toward a redevelopment that could bring thousands of units of housing, new retail and a 70- to 80-acre regional park to Northeast Park Hill. That is if City Council and Denver voters don’t get in the way over the next half a year, and the developer, Westside Investment Partners, stays its course.
sentinelcolorado.com
Democrats campaigning in Aurora warn that Republicans will reverse gun laws if elected
AURORA | Democratic candidates up and down the ballot told supporters in Aurora this weekend that gun control, and preserving changes they’ve already made, is at stake this midterm election cycle. Shannon Watts, the founder of national activist group Moms Demand Action, attended the gathering at the Aurora Municipal...
KRDO
Controversial amendment to water supply ordinance considered Monday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council discussed a controversial proposed ordinance amendment Monday that would require the water supply from Colorado Springs Utilities to meet 130% of existing usage and the projected demand of a proposed extension area -- based on a three-year rolling average -- before extending water to new areas.
Parents react to Jeffco’s closure of 16 schools
Jefferson County parents and students voiced their opinions Monday night over the proposed plan to consolidate and close 16 elementary schools in the district.
Aurora City Council to consider plan addressing homelessness
AURORA, Colo. — In recent weeks, Aurora leaders have looked both in and out of state - cities like San Antonio, Houston and Colorado Springs - to better understand how they address homelessness. At an Oct. 17 study session, council discussed their findings between the city, and also touched...
Towing complaints increase after Colorado's Towing Bill of Rights takes effect
Contact Denver7's coverage of predatory towing helped inspire a "Towing Bill of Rights" that took effect in August. Since then, state regulators have seen an increase in complaints about towers.
Gun range idea worries nearby residents in unincorporated Weld County
Christina Person is worried about an idea from the Town of Severance to turn land near her home into an open-air gun range. Her concerns include safety, noise, and the effects on property values.
cpr.org
Latino leaders hope Colorado’s new 8th congressional district will bring a new era of political representation
Stacy Suniga stood outside a conference room at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley last Thursday, hoping the room would fill up. Suniga leads the Latino Coalition of Weld County, and she was one of several hosts of a political candidate forum designed to draw in Latino voters. But she knew from her community outreach work that motivating voters was going to be an uphill battle.
9News
Colorado businessman set for retrial over 'We Build The Wall' border fund
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman returns to New York Monday for a retrial on charges that he cheated thousands of donors to a $25 million online crowdfunding “We Build The Wall” campaign to construct a wall along the southern U.S. border. Timothy Shea’s first trial ended...
Denver’s homeless population count hits 14-year record
There were nearly 7,000 homeless people in the Denver metro on a single January night this year, a 14-year record. Advocates say these counts understate the case and there may be as many as 30,000 unhoused people in the metro area.
Denver pauses e-bike rebate program until 2023
DENVER — Denver is pausing its popular e-bike rebate program until 2023, saying its overwhelming popularity has exhausted the funding. The rebates were first made available in April as part of the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency's Climate Action Rebates program. Anyone who lives in Denver could apply for a $400 rebate before buying an electric bike from a participating shop. Residents who met certain income qualifications could qualify for a $1,200 rebate, and e-cargo bikes were eligible for an extra $500 rebate.
highlandsranchherald.net
Anonymously drop off unused or expired medications on Oct. 29
Since becoming an emergency physician in 2013, Don Stader said he has seen a tremendous and overwhelming increase in drug overdoses, especially opioids. “We know that the number one reason why people are exposed to opioids is often through friends and family who have opioids leftover,” said Stader, an emergency and addiction medicine physician who works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
Quebec Street closures will last about 3 months in Denver
DENVER — Denver Water has begun a water and road project on Quebec Street in Denver. Starting Monday, Denver Water crews began working on the stretch of Quebec between East 12th Avenue and East 23rd Avenue. A Denver Water spokesperson said the project will last approximately three months, with...
lamarledger.com
Human composting facilities, the first since Colorado law change, offer unique burial option
A 50,000-square-foot warehouse housed in a gray, nondescript building in Montbello sat empty Thursday, but by mid-next year, it will be transformed into the latest — and largest — Denver-area facility where human bodies can be composted. The building will have places where families can hold ceremonies for...
RTD hopes to fill 195 bus driver jobs with career fair
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) hopes to put a dent in the 20-percent vacancy rate of its bus driver positions. RTD is in need of 195 bus drivers out of 952 positions, as of September, and has 88 openings in bus maintenance out of 365 positions. RTD...
