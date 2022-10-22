Election day is just over two weeks out, and Coloradans are already filling out their ballots and dropping them off. In the meantime, some people are raising concerns about the TABOR books meant to help them make informed voting choices. Earlier this month, errors were found in Denver's voting booklet, including proofing errors for ballot questions in the Spanish version of Ballot Measures 2J and 2K, as well as omitted comments for Ballot Measure 2I and Ordinance 307. The clerk's office spent $191,000 to send out mailers with the correct information. Douglas County School leaders have also spoken out about what they...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO