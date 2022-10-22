ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Reimagining Battersea Power Station for the 21st Century

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfGmx_0iiWkItF00

It was a restoration for the record books.

Architects WilkinsonEyre worked for nearly a decade on reviving Battersea Power Station , transforming it from a grand, but derelict, industrial building designed for generating electricity into a London neighborhood filled with natural light, new homes, offices and shops.

More from WWD

“The degree of complexity, and the scale, was unique, bigger than anything we’ve ever done, and anything we will ever do. It was a very unusual project,” says Sebastien Ricard, project director at WilkinsonEyre. He adds that, at one point, there were 16 cranes on the site itself, “probably more than in all of London.”

The cornerstone of a 9 billion pound, or $10 billion, regeneration project — the largest in London — the power station opened on Oct. 14 and is home to more than 100 stores, restaurants and cafés; an Apple campus that’s set to bow early next year, and more than 200 luxury apartments.

The wider site spans 42 acres and has a new London Underground station in addition to residential, retail and commercial buildings designed by Foster and Partners and Frank Gehry.

Built between 1929 and 1955, the power station had been a monument to progress and the wonders of coal-fired power. By 1955 it supplied London with up to a fifth of its electricity, and dominated the city’s southwest landscape with its four grand chimneys and handsome red brick facade.

Its Turbine Hall A was an homage to Art Deco design, while Turbine Hall B had a ’50s modernist feel. After the power station was decommissioned in 1983, it was largely forgotten, ravaged by weather and by a string of former owners and developers who’d started work, run out of money and walked away.

“In its time the building was an amazing example of creative, innovative architecture, but it was in a pretty bad state, surprisingly so for a building that wasn’t even 100 years old,” says Ricard. “The turbines had been sold for scrap metal, the roof was gone, and the building was open to the elements.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1pTg_0iiWkItF00
The Control Room in Turbine Hall A, which is now an events space.

Ricard says that when WilkinsonEyre took on the job, one of the main walls had collapsed and another had been classified as a dangerous, unstable structure. “There were a lot of complexities we had to deal with. It wasn’t a traditional restoration project like a residential home,” says Ricard.

The team persevered. They fixed what they could and were careful to preserve traces of the building’s past, polishing and restoring the parquet and marble, and leaving intact diagonal streaks of plaster on the brick walls where the old staircases used to be.

Turbine Hall A is still aglow with bronze fixtures, a warm color palette, and the original, sparkling Art Deco tiles, while Turbine Hall B has a midcentury modern feel with clean lines, polished concrete and stainless steel.

The control room in Turbine Hall A will be used as an events space, while the one in Turbine Hall B has been transformed into an all-day bar concept where patrons are able to gaze at the original dials and monitors through new curved glass panels.

Details in the control rooms were restored using digital color scanning and 3D-printing methods taken from Formula 1 race-car building, with the teams able to replicate missing dials, knobs and levers.

The four chimneys were entirely rebuilt to their original specifications and using the same methods, with 25,000 wheelbarrows of hand-poured concrete and 82 gallons of paint required for each one. The northwest chimney houses Lift 109, a glass elevator that whisks visitors to the top for 360-degree views of London.

While the job was challenging, Ricard says he was captivated by the romance of the ruin, and its history.

Battersea Power Station was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, the architect known for his work on Oxford University’s New Bodleian Library; Liverpool Cathedral, and Britain’s iconic red telephone boxes.

In the last century Battersea’s turbines powered landmarks including Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Westminster, Carnaby Street and the tennis courts of Wimbledon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279mSe_0iiWkItF00
Control Room B at Battersea Power Station .

In an interview, Ricard describes the power station’s original Art Deco turbine hall as “grand and ornamental. Electricity was a super high-tech industry at that time, and the engineers working there were probably very well-regarded.

“Also, the companies involved were private, so I am sure there was a bit of competition, and they wanted to show off a bit with their buildings. We tried to respond to that,” says Ricard.

He adds he and his colleagues took “great inspiration from Sir Giles Gilbert Scott in everything, from the drama and scale right through to individual material choices.”

Ricard says the scale of the original building was breathtaking. The central area is vast enough to fit the whole of St. Paul’s Cathedral, another London landmark designed Sir Christopher Wren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cjpM_0iiWkItF00
A look inside Turbine Hall A at Battersea Power Station.

The WilkinsonEyre team dealt with the building’s enormous volumes by creating skylights to illuminate the space. They also created balustraded galleries and bridges in the turbine halls to give shape, depth and a human scale to the industrial building.

It all had to be done with great nuance, and sensitivity, says Ricard. No one wanted to turn the historically significant, and protected, landmark into a version of Disney’s Cinderella Castle, or The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Las Vegas.

“We were very respectful of the existing fabric and components, and how we restored them,” says Ricard, adding that all the new structures inside the power station — such as the bridges and the bandstand — are contemporary.

“We tried to ensure that anything new was not pastiche. It would have been sad to mimic the original design features, so we tried to ensure there was a nice balance between old and new,” he says.

Although it may be the largest, Battersea wasn’t London’s first power station to get a facelift.

Contemporary art lovers will be familiar with another refurbished power station in London — Tate Modern, with its vast Turbine Hall and Tanks exhibition spaces. Ricard notes that the original Tate site was about one-third the size of Battersea Power Station “and — also — it’s dedicated to one activity. It’s a museum.”

By contrast, Battersea is multiuse, with retail, open-plan offices, a cinema, events rooms and apartments that have been built around a garden square located above, and to either side of, the Power Station.

The site where the apartments now sit once housed the Power Station’s main switch gear, laboratory, battery and assembly rooms.

Brands taking up residence inside the two turbine halls include Watches of Switzerland , Nike, Adidas, Aesop, Le Labo, Space NK, Ralph Lauren, Mulberry and Lululemon.

At 15,000 square feet, Uniqlo has the largest space inside the power station. Zara, meanwhile, has opened its latest concept store in a new Frank Gehry building that overlooks the power station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0h61_0iiWkItF00
The refurbished Battersea Power Station.
Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Chanel Culture Fund Announces Parallel Exhibitions at Shanghai’s Power Station of Art

SHANGHAI — More than a year after unveiling the Chanel Culture Fund‘s partnership with Shanghai‘s Power Station of Art, the French luxury brand has unveiled its inaugural exhibitions at the state-run contemporary art museum. As a part of Chanel Culture Fund’s “Art of Craft” series, the two-year “Next Cultural Producer” program at PSA marked the company’s first partnership with a museum in Asia. Despite a five-month delay due to COVID-19-related disruptions, Chanel and PSA will put on two parallel exhibitions at PSA’s second-floor exhibition hall from Nov. 5. More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
SANTA MONICA, CA
msn.com

Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
WWD

Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Jurnee Smollett Channels 1950s Inspiration in Embellished Dress and Voluminous Hat for Wearable Art Gala

Jurnee Smollett made a dazzling entrance on Saturday in Santa Monica, California, for the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala. Smollett arrived in a two-toned ensemble at the soiree, opting for a style that reflected the evening’s “Harlem Nights”-inspired theme. The red and black piece featured a leaflet motif in a deep red hue throughout its silhouette with tulle finishes across its bodice and hemline. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY She coordinated with Christian Louboutin strappy platform pumps and a voluminous wide-brim hat, sheer...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

The Roaring Bling: Heavenly London Celebrates the Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

LONDON — Back for more bling. Jewelry brand Heavenly London has collaborated with French entrepreneur Flavia Stuttgen on a third collection after the success of the first two partnerships.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Last Friday afternoon, Stuttgen and Madeleine Sangster, director of Heavenly London, invited London’s socialites for a suave pub lunch at No. Fifty Cheyne in Chelsea. “The first collaboration was an experiment and taught us so much about the direction we needed to take,” said Sangster, praising Stuttgen for being detail-oriented in the process and...
WWD

Taylor Swift Suits Up in Chevron Prints and Teases ‘Midnights’ Tour on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Taylor Swift sat down in businesswear to discuss her new album on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The songstress wore a chevron-print suit by Dorothee Schumacher, which featured a turtleneck top, blazer and trousers. The ensemble was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, a longtime collaborator with Swift.  For accessories, Swift wore black suede Jimmy Choo boots, a pair of silver hoop earrings and a silver ring with a black stone. She sported black smoky-eye makeup and her signature red lipstick. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of...
WWD

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

PARIS – Faced with growing public pressure and calls for a consumer boycott, Adidas said on Tuesday it was terminating its Yeezy business with rapper Ye with immediate effect, a decision that will cost it up to 250 million euros in net profit this year. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation...
WWD

Pound Rallies as Rishi Sunak to Become Britain’s Third Prime Minister in Seven Weeks

Rishi Sunak has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party after other candidates quit. The former Chancellor of the Exchequer will become Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks, and the first prime minister from a British Asian background in history, after Sunak meets with King Charles III later this week. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Sunak will succeed Liz Truss, who handed in her resignation last week after her cabinet, and her controversial 45 billion pounds tax-cutting mini-budget drew huge criticism from the financial...
WWD

Martine Rose Named Guest Designer of January’s Pitti Uomo

MILAN — Martine Rose will be the special guest designer at the upcoming edition of Pitti Uomo, which will run from Jan. 10 to 13 at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence. The British Jamaican designer will parade her fall 2023 men’s collection with a special event in a still-undisclosed location.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China “I’m so honored to be showing as part of Pitti Uomo in January. Pitti has always [been] way ahead of the curve in celebrating men’s...
WWD

Bella Hadid, Matthieu Blazy and Nensi Dojaka Among Fashion Awards Nominees

The British Fashion Council has announced the nominees for its annual fundraising spectacle The Fashion Awards. The ticket-selling event will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 5. The major prize of the night, the designer of the year award, will be given to a British or international designer whose collections have made “a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion.” More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Its nominees include Demna for Balenciaga, Johnathan Anderson for JW Anderson...
WWD

Nina Runsdorf Brings Earrings for Cross-generational Sharing to Alex Eagle

Jeweler Nina Runsdorf is taking up residence at cult London boutique Alex Eagle Studio. On Tuesday, a limited run of special Runsdorf earring designs will hit Alex Eagle’s cases — all facilitated by jewelry advisory The Stax. The collection was envisioned as a family heirloom project: Runsdorf designed the studs in a scale that is appropriate for both children and adults to enable cross-generational sharing.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionHigh Neck: The Latest High Jewelry PresentationsHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This July The five-piece collection of studs includes aquamarines, peridots, moonstones, pearls and rubies — each carved to feature...
WWD

Kerry Washington Adds Romantic Details to Voluminous Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘Good Morning America’

Kerry Washington arrived at the “Good Morning America” studios in New York on Tuesday in vibrant style. The actress, who is on a press tour for the new Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil,” wore a creamsicle-orange Erdem gown. The Erdem dress featured a sheer white bustier top over a spaghetti strap orange slipdress with a voluminous petticoat. To complete her ensemble, Washington wore a pair of white pumps. She wore her hair in a bun, leaving strands framing her face.More from WWDBackstage at Erdem RTW Spring 2023Erdem RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season...
WWD

Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023

Wedding-day fashion is steeped in tradition, but as New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week revealed, today’s bride is just as free to assert her individual style on her big day as in daily life. The collections yielded a breadth of styles to meet the demands of an array of bridal personalities — whether she wants to keep it low-key with a bias-cut slip for an intimate backyard ceremony, or max out on glamour for a large-scale formal event with a fairy-tale ballgown. As WWD previously reported, the arm emerged as a key focal point for the fall wedding season with Elizabethean...
WWD

Ella Ehmoff Accessorizes in Metallic Hues With Puffer Boots and Embellished Baguette Purse at Ugg’s ‘Feel House’ Pop-up Launch

Ella Ehmoff attended the launch of Ugg’s “Feel House” on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, in a striking outfit.  The model and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a pleated gray miniskirt and a white long-sleeved graphic crewneck. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style She coordinated with Ugg‘s Classic Maxi Ultra Tall Boots in metallic silver that featured a bubble, knee-high silhouette. To accessorize, she wore wide-frame glasses and a silver baguette purse embellished with silver panels. Other guests at the launch of the Ugg space...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Part of Its Heritage

Protection has long been a guiding principle at Burberry, ever since its founder invented gabardine in 1879 to shield the wearer against the blustery, wet English weather.   Thomas Burberry’s wonder fabric, a weatherproof, breathable and hard-wearing material, would quickly become the choice of European explorers dressing for expeditions to the North and South Poles, and a staple of British officers’ wardrobes during World War I, and beyond.More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023A Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour ShopsBurberry Resort 2023 In 1955, not long after taking the throne, Queen Elizabeth II made Burberry her official supplier of weatherproof gear,...
WWD

This Popular Makeup Brush Set Is On Sale For Its Lowest Price Ever During Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Everyone can use a new set of makeup brushes, whether you’re a beginner or a pro. Makeup brushes are an essential part of any makeup routine, as each brush plays a definitive role to deliver a flawless finish. While good makeup brushes can be hard to come by, today’s your lucky day because BS-MALL’s Brush Set is on sale for $9.99 — its best price ever — during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy