Appleton, WI

WRN EXCLUSIVE: Violent Rapist Released by Evers’ Appointee in June, Now Charged with Strangulation, False Imprisonment

By Jim Piwowarczyk
wisconsinrightnow.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 141

Sue Stoffel
3d ago

I am so shocked! (not). Parole laws need to be re-visited to keep violent offenders behind bars. Get rid of the "old law" loophole and keep these people behind bars.

Lori
2d ago

Democrates hate law abiding citizens. Their scorn is is barely hidden. Evers and Barnes releasing 800 of these gems back on the streets to virimize the innocent. Barnes shameful remarks about police after 5 Dallas officers were killed. His hate filled remarks about Wisc Sheriff David Clarke. Wake up people if not for yourself for your children and grandchildren. Even supposed moderate democrates never speak out against this hate for the law abiding.

Guest
2d ago

Idk why the hell they released all those people? Weren’t they tried and convicted? Then they just let them out to repeat their crimes on someone else? WTH were they thinking!!!!!

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Native Sentenced in Prison Escape Attempt

A Manitowoc native accused of killing his two children has been sentenced in a separate case. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was previously convicted for attempting to escape from the Outagamie County Jail, and has been sentenced to spend five years in prison. Beyer is also accused of killing his 5-year-old son...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Suspect in children's deaths sentenced for jail escape attempt

APPLETON (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for trying to escape from the Outagamie County Jail. Meanwhile, preparations continue for his Dec. 1 trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree...
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Woman Pleads No Contest in Racist Notes Case

A Two Rivers woman has been convicted on 3 charges after she left racist notes on the vehicles of black residents. 50-year-old Cathleen Yauch was found guilty due to no-contest pleas on two charges of Disorderly Conduct, and one for Felony Bail Jumping. One of the Disorderly Conduct charges was...
WDIO-TV

Man who stole $426,000 from elderly victim faces sentencing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) – An Oshkosh man convicted of stealing more than $426,000 from a 92-year-old nursing home resident is scheduled to be sentenced in January. A jury earlier this month found Terry Culver guilty of eight felonies. The Wisconsin attorney general’s office says he acted as power of attorney for the victim and removed the money from bank accounts.
OSHKOSH, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-25-22 fdl police co-response team

The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a new co-response team aims to improve the outcomes of individuals in crisis through de-escalation, diversion from the criminal justice system and connection to appropriate behavioral health services. Collaborating with the Fond du Lac County Department of Community Programs, the Fond du Lac Police Department has embedded a social worker to respond to non-criminal calls for service involving individuals experiencing mental health crisis or substance use issues. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says social worker Kimberly Miller is equipped with a police radio and has real-time access to the police dispatch log. Goldstein says certain calls for service are matters of health care and should be met with more of a health response, not a criminal justice response. Goldstein says in the first two months, the program has had a number of successful outcomes including a recent check welfare call including an intoxicated individual who was making suicidal comments. In addition to Mueller, officer Brooke Mathes is the Police Department’s new Mental Health and Wellness Police specialist.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Michael D. Coldren, 46, Manitowoc, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer on 10/30/21, Guilty due toa no contest plea, Sentence withheld. The defendant is placed on probation to DOC for a period of two (2) years on count 1 and one (1) year on count 3. Conditions of probation: 1) Any treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process, including COMPAS and AODA; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Continue with AODA treatment; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Spend thirty (30) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing December 16, 2022; 8) Spend sixty (60) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court. The court will authorize the defendant to serve the jail time in Sheboygan County Jail. The court will also permit the defendant’s probation be transferred to Sheboygan. The defendant has three (3) days sentence credit if revoked.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Waupaca County District Attorney announces resignation

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County District Attorney Veronica Isherwood is stepping down in December, according to the governor’s office. Isherwood’s resignation is effective Dec. 17. A new district attorney will serve the remainder of Isherwood’s term, which ends in January 2025. Gov. Tony Evers is...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh police make arrest following social media post indicating possible school threat

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh made an arrest after the department was made aware of a social media post that indicated a possible threat towards a local school. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers were made aware of a post about a possible threat towards an Oshkosh school on October 20 around 9 p.m. An investigation started immediately.
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Calumet County Sheriff’s look to identify burglary suspects

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Calumet County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects that broke into a home in the Village of Harrison on October 8. According to a Facebook post by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary took place at...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
STEVENS POINT, WI
foodmanufacturing.com

Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion

DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
DENMARK, WI

