WRN EXCLUSIVE: Violent Rapist Released by Evers’ Appointee in June, Now Charged with Strangulation, False Imprisonment

I am so shocked! (not). Parole laws need to be re-visited to keep violent offenders behind bars. Get rid of the "old law" loophole and keep these people behind bars.
Democrates hate law abiding citizens. Their scorn is is barely hidden. Evers and Barnes releasing 800 of these gems back on the streets to virimize the innocent. Barnes shameful remarks about police after 5 Dallas officers were killed. His hate filled remarks about Wisc Sheriff David Clarke. Wake up people if not for yourself for your children and grandchildren. Even supposed moderate democrates never speak out against this hate for the law abiding.
Idk why the hell they released all those people? Weren’t they tried and convicted? Then they just let them out to repeat their crimes on someone else? WTH were they thinking!!!!!
