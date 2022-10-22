Morgantown Wins Key Battle With John Marshall
MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Morgantown won a key battle with John Marshall Friday night 47-7 at Pony Lewis Field.
The game was important for both teams playoff hopes. The Mohigans are now 5-3, while the Monarchs slip to 4-4.
Tied 7-7 in the second quarter, Morgantown would score 40 unanswered points.
