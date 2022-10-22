ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit over Columbia - Field hockey recap

Darcey Chapman posted two goals and two assists as Summit rolled to a 7-0 win over Columbia in Maplewood. Lily Spinner earned the shutout for Summit (11-5-1). Jen Natunen, Marrin Darcy, Sutton Girr, Ava Garvey, and Juliet Webb also scored in the win. Columbia fell to 7-9 on the season.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Boys soccer: Metuchen holds off Cranford

Junior Nick Calantoni’s 40-yard one-touch volley gave Metuchen a cushion lead in the first half on its way to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Metuchen. Seniors Jake Chinchar and Antoni Zanieki each scored as well for Metuchen (10-8), which is seeded 10th in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will visit seventh-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven on Thursday in the first round. Junior Isaac Taegar and senior Henry Busch chipped in with an assist apiece.
CRANFORD, NJ
Boys soccer: St. Peter’s Prep holds No. 4 Westfield to a draw

St. Peter’s Prep held Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1 draw in Jersey City. Junior Benedict Nematadzira scored for Westfield (14-1-1), which had won eight in a row prior to the match. Westfield is the top seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Watchung Hills on Thursday in the first round.
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Providence over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

Ethan Barrington had two goals and an assist as New Providence defeated Plainfield 6-3 in Plainfield. Andrew Nook also scored twice and Michael Henry added a pair of assists to help New Providence improve to 6-9-2. Anthony Jimenez netted two goals for Plainfield (3-12). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Dickinson over Ferris - Boys soccer recap

Dickinson rolled to a 3-1 road win over Ferris in Jersey City. Dickinson (5-15) led 2-0 at the half. Jonathan Seda scored for Ferris (12-8) in the second half off an assist by Yehia Yaya Abdelmaged. Cesar Tlatelpa made five saves in the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Ridgewood over Paramus - Boys soccer recap

Camron Linnington scored both goals for Ridgewood in the second half in its 2-1 win over Paramus in Ridgewood. Aidan Linnington and Trevor Rose chipped in with one assist each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
No. 5 DePaul over Indian Hills - Girls soccer recap

Tami Adedeji scored two goals as DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 4-0 victory over Indian Hills in Wayne. DePaul (14-1) scored three goals in the first half to gain control. Tommi Valente and Kendall Cox added goals in the victory. Ella Guarini and Kieran...
WAYNE, NJ
Matawan over Sayreville - Boys soccer recap

Sean Hart scored two goals to lead the offensive attack as Matawan outscored Sayreville 6-5 in a battle in Matawan. Nico Skeete added a goal while Aaron Kalish finished with one goal and two assists for Matawan (6-8-1). Andrew Battipaglia and Evan Arendt also found the back of the net...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Girls soccer: Pingry knocks off Mount St. Dominic

Freshman Maya Nuwayhid had two assists to help Pingry oust Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in Caldwell. Juniors Maggie Ellsworth and Greta Pew each had a goal in the first half while senior Sydney Puntus scored in the second for Pingry (10-5). Senior Allie Colella chipped in with an assist. Pingry is seeded third in the North Jersey Non-Public A NJSIAA Tournament where it has a bye in the first round.
CALDWELL, NJ
Lawrence over Florence - Boys soccer recap

Jackson Caruso scored two goals and Raul Sepulveda had three assists to lead Lawrence to a 5-0 win over Florence in Lawrence. Fredy Canas and Edwin Garcia combined for three saves and the shutout. Lawrence improved to 8-11-1 and Florence fell to 12-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
See the Morris Hills High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Morris Hills High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
WAYNE, NJ
Boys soccer: Becton blanks McNair for 3rd straight shutout

Senior Sal Fonseca tallied a hat trick to lead Becton to a 3-0 win over McNair in East Rutherford. Sophomores Steven Longo and Liam Stigh and senior Martin Lipinkski each had an assist for Becton (11-6), which earned its third straight shutout. Junior keeper Domenic Maucione finished with six saves. Becton is seeded eighth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Hackettstown on Thursday in the first round.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
