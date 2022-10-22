ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardendale, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone

During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Birmingham, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Homewood High School football team will have a game with Briarwood Christian School on October 24, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama eyeing trio of 2023 elite defensive recruits before signing day

The next month could see Alabama add three more top-40 defensive prospects. It would be somewhat fitting if the Crimson Tide’s recruiting class received a boost through two of its strongest units, the defensive line and the secondary. The eight players in those two positions have helped bring Nick Saban’s 23-player class to the top-ranked in the country, per 247Sports team composite rankings.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Volleyball PRO

Anniston, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Washington County High School volleyball team will have a game with Donoho School on October 25, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater

The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game

It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban says The Tide will work to improve during its bye week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week, ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Oct. 24, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham. He talked on a variety of topics with local media, including WBRC, specifically focusing on how players have to use this week to improve themselves on the field before The Tide returns to the gridiron to face LSU in Death Valley on Nov. 6.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama gains votes in new AP, coaches poll

Everyone at the top of the polls held serve while there were a few shifts. Alabama remained No. 6 in both the Associated Press and the coaches poll, adding a few votes after beating then-No. 24 Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide (7-1) in the coaches poll got 1,264 voting points...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Where the beer is free, pride comes at a cost

The free beer was all gone when the playoff game between Birmingham Legion FC and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds went to penalty kicks. Floated kegs and sinking dreams. Legion lost 8-7 in the shootout to decide its first-round playoff game on Sunday at Protective Stadium. It was glorious misery for Birmingham. A record attendance of 10,227 fans were there to support Legion and celebrate the team’s first-ever home playoff game. They served up free beer for the supporters’ section, those crazy fools, and if nothing else comes from the legacy of this game then it needs to be more free beer tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Samford University denies student application to form LGBTQ group

When Angela Whitlock, a Cumberland Law student at Samford University, was looking for student groups to join last year, she noticed something was missing. There were groups for Black, Hispanic and Native American law students, student athletes, women, and various political organizations. But none were for LGBTQ students. So last...
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy