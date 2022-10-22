Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Here are 5 Birmingham-area high school games to watch for Week 11
VESTAVIA HILLS (5-4) AT HELENA (6-3) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., at Husky Stadium, Helena. Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County 59-18 in a home game; Helena lost 47-14 at home to Benjamin Russell. The skinny: The Rebels will play Austin in Decatur next week to open the Class 7A...
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
ASWA Prep Rankings: 2 new No. 1s entering the final week of the 2022 regular season
There are a pair of new No. 1 teams in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football rankings entering the final week of the regular season. In Class 7A, Hoover replaced Thompson as the top team after the Bucs beat the Warriors 9-0 in Alabaster on Friday night. In...
See top storylines, predictions for AHSAA volleyball Elite 8 tournament
The 52nd annual AHSAA volleyball Elite 8 state championship tournament starts on Tuesday with 56 teams competing for championships in seven classes. Class 5A, 4A, 2A and 1A will play quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the Birmingham Crossplex on Tuesday with championships scheduled for the Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday.
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 10
Check out the nominees for the Hollis Wright Birmingham Football Player of the Week for Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season. Coaches can submit statistics following their games on Friday night or nominate players before noon each Saturday. The nominations must come from a coach or official...
Power 25 Rankings: Hoover moves to No. 1, Gardendale makes jump into top 10
Hoover moved to No. 1 in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings, the third different No. 1 team in as many weeks. The Bucs jumped to the top spot after shutting out last week’s No. 1, Thompson, 9-0 in Alabaster on Friday. Both of those teams are idle this week before beginning the Class 7A postseason.
Why Alabama’s pass rush looks a little different this fall
Through eight games, Alabama’s 23 total sacks rank in the top tier of the FBS. The per-game average sits at 2.88 as it enters the open weekend and a huge month of November looming. But for a team that figured to be a pass-rush monster, the distribution of the...
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone
During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
Birmingham, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Homewood High School football team will have a game with Briarwood Christian School on October 24, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Alabama eyeing trio of 2023 elite defensive recruits before signing day
The next month could see Alabama add three more top-40 defensive prospects. It would be somewhat fitting if the Crimson Tide’s recruiting class received a boost through two of its strongest units, the defensive line and the secondary. The eight players in those two positions have helped bring Nick Saban’s 23-player class to the top-ranked in the country, per 247Sports team composite rankings.
Anniston, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Washington County High School volleyball team will have a game with Donoho School on October 25, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wbrc.com
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
wvtm13.com
Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game
It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
wtvy.com
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban says The Tide will work to improve during its bye week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week, ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Oct. 24, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham. He talked on a variety of topics with local media, including WBRC, specifically focusing on how players have to use this week to improve themselves on the field before The Tide returns to the gridiron to face LSU in Death Valley on Nov. 6.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reveals whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the CFP field
Paul Finebaum was direct when asked whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the College Football Playoff field at the end of the season. There’s just too much the Crimson Tide would have to do. “No, and here’s the reason. They’ve lost their margin for error by losing...
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
Alabama gains votes in new AP, coaches poll
Everyone at the top of the polls held serve while there were a few shifts. Alabama remained No. 6 in both the Associated Press and the coaches poll, adding a few votes after beating then-No. 24 Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide (7-1) in the coaches poll got 1,264 voting points...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Joseph Goodman: Where the beer is free, pride comes at a cost
The free beer was all gone when the playoff game between Birmingham Legion FC and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds went to penalty kicks. Floated kegs and sinking dreams. Legion lost 8-7 in the shootout to decide its first-round playoff game on Sunday at Protective Stadium. It was glorious misery for Birmingham. A record attendance of 10,227 fans were there to support Legion and celebrate the team’s first-ever home playoff game. They served up free beer for the supporters’ section, those crazy fools, and if nothing else comes from the legacy of this game then it needs to be more free beer tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow.
Samford University denies student application to form LGBTQ group
When Angela Whitlock, a Cumberland Law student at Samford University, was looking for student groups to join last year, she noticed something was missing. There were groups for Black, Hispanic and Native American law students, student athletes, women, and various political organizations. But none were for LGBTQ students. So last...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1