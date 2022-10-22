Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended 1 game for on-field incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-game suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss recent actions by...
wtvy.com
School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two school board members will voice concerns about an embarrassing incident involving Dothan High’s head football coach and how the matter has been handled. Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones will meet with reporters on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Coach Jed Kennedy. He is off...
Andalusia Star News
Gary Allen Day
Mr. Gary Allen Day, 62, of Red Level, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Andalusia Hospital. Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Loango with Brother Jerry Turner and Brother Tirey Bowen officiating and Foreman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Foreman Funeral Home and at the church 30 minutes prior to services.
Eater
Why Alabama’s Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following
Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
wtvy.com
Dothan City Schools hire first career coach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”. It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer. That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their first career coach to work with students and set them up for success.
wdhn.com
Two cold fronts bringing rain chances this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We can expect mostly sunny skies once again as we begin a new work week on a pretty pleasant note! After starting off the morning chilly, we’ll warm up nicely, rising into the low 80s during the afternoon hours. Our first of two cold...
wdhn.com
Major head on collision on Highway 167, severe injuries, AST
HARTFORD, Ala– A major multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Highway 167 North of Hartford, resulting in severe injuries. Two vehicles were involved with major damage to one. According to GCSO, there were at least seven victims involved. Victims are being treated on scene and transported to local medical care...
Alabama car pursuit ends in airborne crash
A high-speed pursuit over the weekend resulted in an airborne car crash after the suspect hit a levee in Geneva, according to WDHN. The car chase was initiated in Florala, Ala. where the driver took the car through several residential yards and continued onto State Highway 52 eastbound. The chase...
elmoreautauganews.com
Fall Festivals, Gospel Events Coming to our Area; See Updated Calendar
SAT – Oct 29 – 6 PM – Trinity Memorial Baptist Church, 2700 Old Selma Road will be hosting a Fun Harvest Festival with games, fun and friends. Admission is free. WED – Nov 2 – 7 PM – Gospel Music Festival at Graceland 2022 will begin. Hoppers, Inspirations, Jeff & Sherri Easter, Guardians and Truesong on Wednesday night, Thursday night will feature Karen Peck and New River, Kingsmen, Martins, Joseph Habedank and Josh & Ashley Franks. Friday night lineup has Triumphant, Brian Free & Assurance, Michael Combs, Carolina The Band, and Emily Ann Roberts. There will be matinee showcase concerts, artists booths and vendors. Call 1877-777-0606 for more information.
Alabama: Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
wdhn.com
Major crash on Highway 167 resulted in severe injuries, AST
HARTFORD, Ala(WDHN)– A major head-on collision occurred the night of October 23 on Highway 167 North of Hartford, resulting in severe injuries. Hartford units responded first to the scene on Highway 167 and County Road 36, finding two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with major damage to both.
wdhn.com
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
wdhn.com
Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
Andalusia Star News
FAIR TIME IN COVINGTON COUNTY: Andalusia Kiwanis Club opens gate for 2022 Covington County Fair
The Andalusia Kiwanis Club has officially opened the 2022 Covington County Fair, which will continue throughout the week at the fairgrounds. This year’s fair, the 61st hosted by the Kiwanis Club, brings the return of exhibitions, along with the traditional assortment of games, food and carnival rides. Among the...
wtvy.com
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
wdhn.com
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
wdhn.com
Ariton honors local blues musicians by renaming streets
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — Family members of J.W Warren and Willie Mae Thornton known as ‘Big Mama’ was overjoyed to see the small city of Ariton pay respect to some of their own pioneers in blues music. “Big Mama Thornton wasn’t known widely in this area she...
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
Greenville Advocate
Bill Farrar elected Pioneer Electric’s newest board member for District 2
Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Inc. members elected William “Bill” Farrar to the utility’s Board of Trustees at an annual meeting on Oct. 15. The newest member of the nine-person board represents District 2, which includes portions of Pioneer’s service area in Butler, Conecuh, and Monroe counties. Farrar...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan Police search for runaway juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Tristen Marie Myers, 16, of Dothan was last seen by her grandmother at her apartment on 2151 Westgate Parkway in Dothan on Sunday, October 23rd. She was seen leaving the residence via Ring camera around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
