Andalusia, AL

AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Stanhope Elmore’s Brian Bradford to step down at end of season

Stanhope Elmore football coach Brian Bradford will be stepping down at the end of the season, the sixth year coach announced on Facebook. “This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope everyone understands,” Bradford said in the post. In his six seasons as the head...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season

If any team needed a bye week, it was the Auburn Tigers. Three consecutive losses followed a 3-1 start, leaving the Tigers at the bottom of the SEC standings with Arkansas; both 1-3 in conference play. It cemented a foregone conclusion that Bryan Harsin’s tenure at Auburn will end just...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn five-star gymnast Olivia Greaves to miss 2023 season

Auburn gymnastics star signee Olivia Greaves has had knee surgery and will miss the 2023 season, she announced Sunday. Greaves is a former U.S. national team member who signed with Auburn last November and is touted as a five-star prospect by College Gym News. She’ll be in line to redshirt...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn DT leaves program, announces that he will enter the transfer portal

Auburn’s Zykeivous Walker announced via Twitter on Monday that he would be entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. The defensive tackle had apparently already left the program prior to revealing his intentions on Twitter, as was reported by 247Sports earlier Monday. You can read Walker’s entire...
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Two arrested, one still wanted in Geneva County

Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Several crews responded to a massive structure fire just north of Slocomb on Wednesday evening. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports reporter Nick Brooks previews the GOTN.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s Own Jay $orento

Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
ALABAMA STATE
Eater

Why Alabama’s Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following

Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
EVERGREEN, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama car pursuit ends in airborne crash

A high-speed pursuit over the weekend resulted in an airborne car crash after the suspect hit a levee in Geneva, according to WDHN. The car chase was initiated in Florala, Ala. where the driver took the car through several residential yards and continued onto State Highway 52 eastbound. The chase...
GENEVA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Gary Allen Day

Mr. Gary Allen Day, 62, of Red Level, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Andalusia Hospital. Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Loango with Brother Jerry Turner and Brother Tirey Bowen officiating and Foreman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Foreman Funeral Home and at the church 30 minutes prior to services.
RED LEVEL, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law

The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
AUBURN, AL
95.3 The Bear

Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman Dies after Wreck on Interstate 65 Near Montgomery

Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died after wrecking her car on Interstate 65 near Montgomery. State troopers say 26-year-old Brandi Cofer of Autaugaville was pronounced dead at Jackson Hospital after the crash, which happened at around 12:32AM on Wednesday, October 19. Information about the crash was provided today.
MONTGOMERY, AL

