Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO