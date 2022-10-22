Read full article on original website
Related
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore’s Brian Bradford to step down at end of season
Stanhope Elmore football coach Brian Bradford will be stepping down at the end of the season, the sixth year coach announced on Facebook. “This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope everyone understands,” Bradford said in the post. In his six seasons as the head...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season
If any team needed a bye week, it was the Auburn Tigers. Three consecutive losses followed a 3-1 start, leaving the Tigers at the bottom of the SEC standings with Arkansas; both 1-3 in conference play. It cemented a foregone conclusion that Bryan Harsin’s tenure at Auburn will end just...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn five-star gymnast Olivia Greaves to miss 2023 season
Auburn gymnastics star signee Olivia Greaves has had knee surgery and will miss the 2023 season, she announced Sunday. Greaves is a former U.S. national team member who signed with Auburn last November and is touted as a five-star prospect by College Gym News. She’ll be in line to redshirt...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn DT leaves program, announces that he will enter the transfer portal
Auburn’s Zykeivous Walker announced via Twitter on Monday that he would be entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. The defensive tackle had apparently already left the program prior to revealing his intentions on Twitter, as was reported by 247Sports earlier Monday. You can read Walker’s entire...
atozsports.com
Watch: Mike Leach took a shot at his own team after loss to Alabama
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is never afraid to speak his mind. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Leach was as candid as ever after the Bulldogs’ 30-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Leach told reporters that his players were intimidated by Alabama simply because they’re...
wtvy.com
Two arrested, one still wanted in Geneva County
Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Several crews responded to a massive structure fire just north of Slocomb on Wednesday evening. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports reporter Nick Brooks previews the GOTN.
24hip-hop.com
Alabama’s Own Jay $orento
Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
Eater
Why Alabama’s Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following
Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
WSFA
Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When Horace Ball enters his classroom at Wetumpka Middle School, it’s all eyes on him. Ball’s described as calm and quiet, but he has a commanding presence in his 5th math and science class. “You know you put your best effort into everything because...
wdhn.com
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
Alabama car pursuit ends in airborne crash
A high-speed pursuit over the weekend resulted in an airborne car crash after the suspect hit a levee in Geneva, according to WDHN. The car chase was initiated in Florala, Ala. where the driver took the car through several residential yards and continued onto State Highway 52 eastbound. The chase...
Andalusia Star News
Gary Allen Day
Mr. Gary Allen Day, 62, of Red Level, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Andalusia Hospital. Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Loango with Brother Jerry Turner and Brother Tirey Bowen officiating and Foreman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Foreman Funeral Home and at the church 30 minutes prior to services.
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama mayors to host press conference in Auburn urging passage of Aniah’s Law
The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are hosting a press conference Monday in Auburn to support Aniah’s Law, a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot. The amendment if passed would allow judges the discretion to deny bail to individuals charged with crimes who they feel are likely to commit violent crimes while out on bail.
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Andalusia Star News
FAIR TIME IN COVINGTON COUNTY: Andalusia Kiwanis Club opens gate for 2022 Covington County Fair
The Andalusia Kiwanis Club has officially opened the 2022 Covington County Fair, which will continue throughout the week at the fairgrounds. This year’s fair, the 61st hosted by the Kiwanis Club, brings the return of exhibitions, along with the traditional assortment of games, food and carnival rides. Among the...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
altoday.com
Big 10 Mayors urge Alabama voters to vote Yes for Aniah’s Law – Amendment One
Aniah’s Law – Amendment One – will be on the November 8 general election ballot. If ratified by Alabama voters, it would allow judges to deny bail to dangerous criminals likely to re-offend. The Alabama Big 10 Mayors held a press conference in Auburn on Monday to express their support for the Aniah’s Law constitutional amendment.
alabamanews.net
Woman Dies after Wreck on Interstate 65 Near Montgomery
Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died after wrecking her car on Interstate 65 near Montgomery. State troopers say 26-year-old Brandi Cofer of Autaugaville was pronounced dead at Jackson Hospital after the crash, which happened at around 12:32AM on Wednesday, October 19. Information about the crash was provided today.
Comments / 0