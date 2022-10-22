Read full article on original website
Wallace hosts Paxton for the D2-9 Sub District Championship
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Wallace Wildcats host the second-seeded Paxton Tigers for the D2-9 Sub District Championship Game. In the semi-finals, the Wildcats defeated the fourth-seeded Hitchcock County Falcons 3-1 while the Tigers defeated the third-seeded Wauneta-Palisade Broncos also by a score of 3-1. In the end, it’s the Wildcats who come away with the 3-0 win over Paxton in an exciting three-set match to win the D2-9 Sub District.
Gothenburg plays Kearney Catholic for the Sub-District Championship
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It was a packed house to watch the Gothenburg Swedes take on Kearney Catholic Starz in the C1-11 Sub-District championship. This is a matchup between the number one and two seeds in the sub-district. In the first set, the Starz were out as Londyn Carnes came...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Is Nebraska Due to Change Up their Uniforms
For many years Nebraska was the pinnacle of college football and the Red N meant that you were going to face not only one of the best programs but maybe the most physical. But times have changed. Nebraska has experienced nearly a decade of embarrassment and too many people ask, why does Netflix have a football helmet.
Paxton takes on Wauneta-Palisade
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Game number two at Wallace was between the Paxton Tigers and Wauneta-Palisade Broncos. This is a matchup of the 2vs3 seeds of the tournament. Paxton came in with a record of 21-6 and Wauneta-Palisade was 9-16. The Tigers were the favorites coming in, and they didn’t...
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
Nebraska Football: Priscilla Joseph comments on Huskers job causes stir
As the Nebraska football team’s season has marched on, there have been quite a few twists and turns in the search for the man who will formally and permanently replace Scott Frost. One of the bigger twists of the last week to 10 days has been what can be perceived as a rather strong push to get the interim tag removed from Mickey Joseph’s job title. However, while that push does indeed seem strong, one of the questions that have popped up has been, “does he really want the job?”
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chart
Chris Hickman on the fieldJohn S. Peterson/Hail Varsity. Nebraska football released a depth chart on Monday for their upcoming game against Illinois on Saturday. A notable absence on the depth chart was tight end Chris Hickman as noted in a report from Michael Bruntz of Husker247.
Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back atop the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers returned to the #1 spot following dominating wins over 12th-ranked Purdue and Illinois. Nebraska has an 18-1 overall record and is riding an 11-match winning streak. The Huskers were ranked third over the...
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph throws shade at Scott Frost’s recruiting
Interim Nebraska football head coach Mickey Joseph is earning himself quite the reputation as being plain-spoken. On occasion, that means that the former wide receivers coach might not watch what he says as much as he should. That seemed to be the case when he made some comments about recruiting that could bee seen as a bit of a shot at his former boss.
Huskers Attempt to Flush Away Their Past
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team has been nothing more than a complete and utter disappointment. The Blackshirts have a putrid 1-3 record through the first 4 weeks of the college football season. Scott Frost, the now former head coach, has already been fired, along with defensive coordinator Erik Shanander. Nebraska...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
HUGE BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN HANDSHAKE LINE AFTER CRAZY WEEKEND (VIDEOS)
This weekend's games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks went off the rails after the latter half of a back-to-back. The story is wild, and it features some major disrespect on both sides. The story begins at the end of the first game on Friday night....
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
Nine to be inducted into Omaha Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame
A press release from Omaha Public Schools announced that nine former athletes, coaches and administrators will be inducted into the Omaha Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame.
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster
There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
Struggling Nebraska Museum Sells UP Centennial
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — The Nebraska Railroad Museum has sold former Union Pacific “Centennial” 6925 and most of the other equipment in its collection as it battles local officials in Nebraska City over the use of tracks and property donated to the museum by BNSF Railway. The lone survivor of the sell-off is former Union Pacific business car 125.
Cool to mild conditions with fair skies Tuesday; Changes ahead Wednesday into Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a breezy and dry start to the workweek, the conditions will be more on the cool and mild side Tuesday with fair skies, but many changes coming towards the area Wednesday into Thursday. With a surpressed atmosphere, caused by an area of high pressure,...
