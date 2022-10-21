ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores

In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?

Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes

A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

California’s most fiercely contested political turf

On an already-hot Saturday morning in east Bakersfield, Assembly candidate and Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez stands at the front of the electrical workers’ local union hall, working a crowd of fellow Democrats ready to knock on doors and talk to voters. But the thrust of Perez’s message has...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
californiaglobe.com

Unique Provisions of California’s Budget Bill – Part I

The California state budget is the largest in the nation, and it also represents the largest bill in page length and number of provisions. While its provisions are too many to cover, there are a number of them that are unique and readers should be aware of them. This article is the first in a series.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Feds step in to plug deep, dry oil well in Midway-Sunset

A deep, disappointment of an oil well that has sat idle for eight years near the Kern County border is finally getting some attention following its owner's bankruptcy in 2017. The federal government is preparing to monitor and then plug the 12,000-foot Sevier Well, located a half-mile from the Carrizo Plain National Monument in the prolific Midway-Sunset Oil Field.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

California’s Gas Price Rebates Are Going Out: Here’s What to Expect

California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Paso Robles Press

American Pickers Coming to California

CALIFORNIA — Hit History Channel television series ‘American Pickers’ is returning to California to film episodes through January 2023. The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wascotrib.com

Plans for Wasco Police Department underway

At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, a resolution was unanimously passed to approve police department start-up positions and pay ranges. According to a staff report, the council and staff are moving forward with research, planning and actions leading to establishing a Wasco Police Department. Currently, the city outsources law enforcement to the Kern County Sheriff's Department.
KGET

Should you be required to show identification to vote at the polls?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly a third of Americans — including six-in-10 Republicans — continue to hold the debunked belief that President Joe Biden didn’t win the 2020 presidential election legitimately, according to a new Monmouth University poll released last month. Twenty-nine percent of all respondents, as well as 61% of Republicans, say that Biden […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

