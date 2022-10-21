Read full article on original website
Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores
In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?
Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
Though wage theft is a crime, few California DAs file charges for it
Some prosecutors say that may change. They are partnering with the state on more wage cases or forming special units to pursue labor abuses as crimes. A new felony law could help, they say.
California’s inexcusable resistance to stronger opioid overdose treatments
As the opioid epidemic worsens, California officials have so far declined to use a stronger overdose treatment approved by the FDA last year.
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
California Gov. Newsom threatens to flush San Francisco's $1.7 million toilet
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is threatening to withhold funds for San Francisco's $1.7 million public toilet until the city figures out how to build it more efficiently.
How a federal proposal could undermine California’s privacy rights
California enjoys the nation's strongest privacy protections, but a bipartisan proposal in Congress could weaken abortion rights.
What You Need To Know Today: California’s Recycling Problem, LA Protests Against Iranian Government, Plan For Dodger Stadium Aerial Gondola
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Today in How To LA: Digging...
California’s most fiercely contested political turf
On an already-hot Saturday morning in east Bakersfield, Assembly candidate and Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez stands at the front of the electrical workers’ local union hall, working a crowd of fellow Democrats ready to knock on doors and talk to voters. But the thrust of Perez’s message has...
Unique Provisions of California’s Budget Bill – Part I
The California state budget is the largest in the nation, and it also represents the largest bill in page length and number of provisions. While its provisions are too many to cover, there are a number of them that are unique and readers should be aware of them. This article is the first in a series.
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
Feds step in to plug deep, dry oil well in Midway-Sunset
A deep, disappointment of an oil well that has sat idle for eight years near the Kern County border is finally getting some attention following its owner's bankruptcy in 2017. The federal government is preparing to monitor and then plug the 12,000-foot Sevier Well, located a half-mile from the Carrizo Plain National Monument in the prolific Midway-Sunset Oil Field.
Haven't Received California's Inflation Relief Payment Yet? Here's the Timeline of Direct Deposit and Debit Card Payments
An estimated 23 million Californians are expected to receive an inflation relief payment of at least $200 between October and January. The first round of direct deposit payments started going out Oct. 7 and will continue through this Tuesday. The second round of direct deposit will begin Friday and continue...
California’s Gas Price Rebates Are Going Out: Here’s What to Expect
California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal.
30th annual California Hot Rod Reunion brings hundreds to Famoso Dragstrip
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of people came to Bakersfield for the 30th Annual California Hot Rod Reunion. The weekend event brought racing fans from across the West to the Famoso Dragstrip. For the last 30 years, the California Hot Rod Reunion starts its races in March here in Bakersfield and move on to race at […]
PG&E warning customers across state for potential shutoffs
Safety shutoffs are still possible for approximately 2,000 customers in portions of Kern, Fresno, San Benito, Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Tehama and Butte counties. PG&E has directly notified these customers of the potential shutoffs.
American Pickers Coming to California
CALIFORNIA — Hit History Channel television series ‘American Pickers’ is returning to California to film episodes through January 2023. The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
Plans for Wasco Police Department underway
At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, a resolution was unanimously passed to approve police department start-up positions and pay ranges. According to a staff report, the council and staff are moving forward with research, planning and actions leading to establishing a Wasco Police Department. Currently, the city outsources law enforcement to the Kern County Sheriff's Department.
As ratepayers struggle to pay PG&E energy bills, CEO rakes in over 190 times the typical employee salary
SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas & Electric’s CEO Patricia Poppe received $51.2 million in compensation last year, more than 190 times what the utility’s average employee earns and a tone deaf windfall amid soaring energy bills ratepayers can’t afford. Poppe’s compensation is almost double the amount...
Should you be required to show identification to vote at the polls?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly a third of Americans — including six-in-10 Republicans — continue to hold the debunked belief that President Joe Biden didn’t win the 2020 presidential election legitimately, according to a new Monmouth University poll released last month. Twenty-nine percent of all respondents, as well as 61% of Republicans, say that Biden […]
