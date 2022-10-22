ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: Thoughts on Decommitment of Wide Receiver Daidren Zipperer

Saturday night Pitt lost a football game, and on Monday night they lost a verbal commitment. 2023 three-star wide receiver Daidren Zipperer announced on Twitter that he was opening his recruitment back up and was no longer committed to Pitt. The native of Lakeland, Florida wasn’t committed to Pitt very...
LAKELAND, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

5 Black Middle School Kids From Florida Make History, Complete Their First Year of College

NATIONWIDE — Meet Miracle Butler, 14, Keniah Washington, 13, Keyanna Grant, 13, Tyreek Nash, 14, and Kaitlyn Archie-McDonald, 14 (absent from photo). This bright young cohort started as the 1st group of students taking college dual enrollment classes at Icon Preparatory School in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. They just finished their first year of college as well as three years of high school at the ages of 13 and 14. The youngest of the group Keniah and Keyanna began taking college courses at 12-years old.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022

What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
TAMPA, FL
insideradio.com

WDAE Tampa Resets On-Air Lineup As ‘Pat & Aaron’ Move To Mornings.

Changes at iHeartMedia sports WDAE Tampa (620) as Pat Donovan and Aaron Jacobson move from 12-3pm to mornings (6-9am). Current morning hosts Ronnie Lane and Tom “T-Kras” Krasniqi segue to afternoons and will be heard from 3-7pm. Jay Recher moves from afternoons to assume the vacant 12-3pm slot paired with Zac Blobner, who most recently served as the morning show producer.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?

It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
ORLANDO, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman killed when SUV flips in Flagler County crash, FHP says

A woman is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report says a 44-year-old woman from Orlando was stopped facing west at a stop sign on County Road 304 and State Road 11 just before 5 p.m. Troopers said she drove her SUV into the path of a car headed south on SR 11, and the impact of the collision flipped the SUV.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

