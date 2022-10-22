Read full article on original website
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Edgewater, Lake Minneola win district titles, Mainland one win away
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Edgewater Eagles and Lake Minneola Hawks soared to titles, and the Daytona Beach Mainland Buccaneers are just a win away from lifting the trophy as district races heat up across Central Florida. In Monday night action, Mainland bounced back from a 33-6 non-district loss to ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: Thoughts on Decommitment of Wide Receiver Daidren Zipperer
Saturday night Pitt lost a football game, and on Monday night they lost a verbal commitment. 2023 three-star wide receiver Daidren Zipperer announced on Twitter that he was opening his recruitment back up and was no longer committed to Pitt. The native of Lakeland, Florida wasn’t committed to Pitt very...
Breaking: East River (Orlando) quarterback dies in car accident
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nick Miner, a three-year varsity quarterback for East River High School in Orlando, died Saturday night in a car accident, according to his head coach Tony Piccalo. The 6-foot, 210-pound senior was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Orange County for three years. He had more ...
10 Things We Love About Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
When we say you have to see it to believe how incredible it really is, we mean it when it comes to Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay and we have a feeling it will quickly […]
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
Disaster SNAP benefits extends to Pinellas, Manatee counties in second phase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families opens the second phase of D-SNAP, people in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are now eligible to apply.
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend
SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month. The show will also feature other Air...
thewestsidegazette.com
5 Black Middle School Kids From Florida Make History, Complete Their First Year of College
NATIONWIDE — Meet Miracle Butler, 14, Keniah Washington, 13, Keyanna Grant, 13, Tyreek Nash, 14, and Kaitlyn Archie-McDonald, 14 (absent from photo). This bright young cohort started as the 1st group of students taking college dual enrollment classes at Icon Preparatory School in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. They just finished their first year of college as well as three years of high school at the ages of 13 and 14. The youngest of the group Keniah and Keyanna began taking college courses at 12-years old.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022
What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
insideradio.com
WDAE Tampa Resets On-Air Lineup As ‘Pat & Aaron’ Move To Mornings.
Changes at iHeartMedia sports WDAE Tampa (620) as Pat Donovan and Aaron Jacobson move from 12-3pm to mornings (6-9am). Current morning hosts Ronnie Lane and Tom “T-Kras” Krasniqi segue to afternoons and will be heard from 3-7pm. Jay Recher moves from afternoons to assume the vacant 12-3pm slot paired with Zac Blobner, who most recently served as the morning show producer.
WESH
Orlando man charged with attempted murder of 2 Polk County deputies
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested in Polk County and charged with the attempted murder of two deputies there. Investigators say Carl Dunlap was arrested back on Oct. 7. They say he was wanted for burglaries committed at a couple of convenience stores in Polk...
mynews13.com
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
Florida man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
News4Jax.com
Woman killed when SUV flips in Flagler County crash, FHP says
A woman is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report says a 44-year-old woman from Orlando was stopped facing west at a stop sign on County Road 304 and State Road 11 just before 5 p.m. Troopers said she drove her SUV into the path of a car headed south on SR 11, and the impact of the collision flipped the SUV.
New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future
LAKE FOREST, Calif. — (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood,...
WESH
3 people hurt after tanker truck catches fire in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Three people were hurt Monday when a tanker truck caught fire in New Smyrna Beach. Fire officials say the tanker was siphoning off gas in the area of 1121 South Dixie Freeway when the tanker suddenly caught fire. One person was flown to Orlando...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
New disturbance pops up in Atlantic, NHC says
The National Hurricane Center reported a new area of disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean Friday.
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
