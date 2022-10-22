Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Today in History: October 26, Amy Coney Barrett confirmed
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 26, the 299th day of 2022. There are 66 days left in the year. On October 26th, 2020, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.
Porterville Recorder
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Fetterman’s performance in high-stakes Pennsylvania debate splits Democrats – live
Pennsylvania Senate seat seen as crucial for determining which party controls the chamber – follow all the latest news
Porterville Recorder
American Pickers coming to California
The American Pickers are returning to California. It's planned for episodes of the The History Channel hit television series to be filmed throughout this area in January 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
Porterville Recorder
WTA Abierto Tampico Results
TAMPICO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico (seedings in parentheses):. Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-0, 6-3. Zhu Lin (6), China, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 6-4,...
El Paso closes ‘welcome center’ as DHS begins expelling Venezuelans arriving at border
The City of El Paso has closed its "Welcome Center" for migrants, the mayor announced Thursday.
