Ypsilanti, MI

emueagles.com

EMU and Toledo Square Off With Division Implications On The Line

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team is set to return home for one of the most high-stakes games in its recent history as it welcomes the University of Toledo to town for a nationally-televised showdown Saturday, Oct. 29, inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium. The game will kick off at noon.
emueagles.com

Eagles Drop Match to Bowling Green on Senior Day

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team fell to visiting Bowling Green State University, 7-1, Sunday, Oct. 23, at Scicluna Field. The Eagles (3-11-3, 2-7-1 MAC) were unable to send their seniors out on a winning note as the Falcons (7-5-4, 5-2-3 MAC) spoiled the festivities of Senior Day.
sent-trib.com

Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors

COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
sent-trib.com

Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter

With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
emueagles.com

Rowing Races at Head of the Charles

BOSTON, Mass. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan rowing team opened up its official fall schedule today, October 22, at the Head of the Charles Regatta on the Charles River in Boston, Mass. The Eagles' Women's Club Eight squad finished 17th out of 40 boats with a time of 17:16.227. Conference...
WTOL 11

Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry

TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
bgindependentmedia.org

Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo

The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
Lima News

Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf sweeps D-II district titles

COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf’s cross country program is peaking at the right time. Last Saturday, Ottawa-Glandorf swept the Western Buckeye League Championships, winning the girls and boys team titles. This Saturday, O-G continued its dominance, as it swept the Division II district meet at Columbus Grove. This marks...
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
abc57.com

Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
WTOL 11

Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back

NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
bgindependentmedia.org

Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site

Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
sent-trib.com

Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car

The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

