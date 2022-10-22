Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
emueagles.com
EMU and Toledo Square Off With Division Implications On The Line
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team is set to return home for one of the most high-stakes games in its recent history as it welcomes the University of Toledo to town for a nationally-televised showdown Saturday, Oct. 29, inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium. The game will kick off at noon.
emueagles.com
Eagles Drop Match to Bowling Green on Senior Day
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team fell to visiting Bowling Green State University, 7-1, Sunday, Oct. 23, at Scicluna Field. The Eagles (3-11-3, 2-7-1 MAC) were unable to send their seniors out on a winning note as the Falcons (7-5-4, 5-2-3 MAC) spoiled the festivities of Senior Day.
Idle Michigan drops in coaches’ poll ahead of MSU showdown
The Michigan football team will enter rivalry week with Michigan State in the same spot in both nationally recognized polls. The Wolverines checked in at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ poll this week, dropping one spot in the coaches’ poll, released Sunday.
UB football rallies past Toledo for 5th straight win, best record in MAC
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo stampeded for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter Saturday, and the Bulls rallied for a 34-27 triumph against Toledo in a battle between Mid-American Conference division leaders at UB Stadium. UB came back from being down 17 points after three quarters to win its fifth game in a row, improving […]
sent-trib.com
Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors
COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
sent-trib.com
Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter
With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
emueagles.com
Rowing Races at Head of the Charles
BOSTON, Mass. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan rowing team opened up its official fall schedule today, October 22, at the Head of the Charles Regatta on the Charles River in Boston, Mass. The Eagles' Women's Club Eight squad finished 17th out of 40 boats with a time of 17:16.227. Conference...
Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry
TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
St. Francis brothers create nonprofit in memory of slain high school football player
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Francis de Sales high school football players, and brothers, Josh and Andrew Maassel know the pain of losing someone to gun violence: 17-year-old teammate Marvelous Walton. "Marvel was a friend to all of us and he was just a good guy," Andrew, a senior at...
bgindependentmedia.org
Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo
The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
Lima News
Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf sweeps D-II district titles
COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf’s cross country program is peaking at the right time. Last Saturday, Ottawa-Glandorf swept the Western Buckeye League Championships, winning the girls and boys team titles. This Saturday, O-G continued its dominance, as it swept the Division II district meet at Columbus Grove. This marks...
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
abc57.com
Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
nbc24.com
City of Toledo marks end of residential road program, highlights accomplishments
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo marked the end of this year's residential road reconstruction program Friday during a press conference. Across from the conference sat a white "thank you" sign outside of David Grant's Toledo home. "The city did a good job and I just think that...
Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back
NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
bgindependentmedia.org
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
Three homes struck by gunfire in central Toledo Friday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Gunfire struck three separate residences in central Toledo on Friday, according to a report from Toledo police. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to reports of shots fired...
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
Comments / 0