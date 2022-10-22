Read full article on original website
Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki
Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
The Daily 10-25-22 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives Bay Area a big shake
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across California's greater San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, rattling homes and shaking windows. Here's everything we know so far about the quake. • Which fault line do I live on? A guide to the major Bay Area faults • What 4 USGS seismologists are doing to prepare for the 'Big One' in the Bay Area
'Probably a new record': Harbor porpoise sighting reported in San Joaquin River
"We've never had any sightings there before. And that's a long way upriver ... probably a new record."
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
Paris Baguette, the Korean bakery chain with Bay Area stores, is being boycotted after horrific factory death
People have taken to Twitter and urged others to stop buying from Paris Baguette.
SFGate
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, causing delays of some commuter trains. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake was centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San...
SFGate
California is about to become the world’s 4th largest economy. Here’s how and when
If California were a nation, it would be the world’s fifth largest economy. Soon, it may become the fourth. The Golden State is on track to overtake Germany for the No. 4 spot, according to an opinion column from Bloomberg News editor-in-chief emeritus Matthew Winkler. It became the fifth largest economy in 2015, surpassing the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.
SFGate
Your Next Getaway Awaits in Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley
Whether planning your next family vacation, girl’s getaway, or romantic weekend, you’ll find perfect weather, and the beverage, culinary and outdoor offerings to fulfill your visions along California’s beautiful Central Coast. Nestled halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley are where...
Will the Bay Area get a wet winter? Local forecasters weighs in.
NOAA said in its US winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance December through February for the third year in a row.
Pedal-powered carts let you visit forbidden California via train tracks
19th century railroaders rode these for work. Now you can ride them for fun.
