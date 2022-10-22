ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

MassLive.com

Palmer’s Ethan Beauchemin shoots even-par 72, finishes 6th at Div. II Golf State Championship

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Palmer head golf coach Greg Koss looked on as his star senior competed in his final MIAA State Championship tournament. Koss hadn’t been able to watch Ethan Beauchemin in prior games, but since he wasn’t assigned as a hole marshall, he could follow along and spectate each swing Beauchemin took.
PALMER, MA
Nearly 1 in 10 oppose interracial marriage, UMass poll finds

Roughly one in 10 Americans oppose marriage between people of different races, a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst found. Seeking to gauge Americans’ support of same-sex marriage, the UMass researchers also sampled views on interracial marriage. Their results, released Wednesday morning, showed that while 90% of people support the right of two people of different races to marry, 9% oppose it more than a half-century after the Supreme Court struck down bans on marriage between races. The poll also found that 66% of the country supports the right of two people of the same sex to marry, consistent with the results from a UMass poll in May.
AMHERST, MA
CHD celebrates 50th anniversary of serving Western Massachusetts

CHD, the Center for Human Development, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala on Oct. 20 at the MassMutual Center. Diana Chao, founder of the youth-to-youth mental health nonprofit, Letters to Strangers, shared the story of her personal journey. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 13, Chao, who turned to writing to help with her healing, created what is now the largest such nonprofit in the world.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Mass. State Lottery winner: $2 million scratch-off winner from Chicopee

A man from Chicopee has been identified as the $2 million winner from this past Friday. Paul Romanovicz purchased his “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch-off ticket from a Quick Pick convenience store located at 452 Chicopee St. in Chicopee. He then claimed his prize Oct. 21. The store is also receiving a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
CHICOPEE, MA
Garden Notes: Oct. 26, 2022

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “Rendering Notes from Nature.” Taking place over three sessions, this series will teach you to make your own nature note cards, to capture moments of nature with pen and color. Follow along with botanical artist Carol Ann Morley as she shows you how to illustrate your images of nature. This fun technique starts with tracing over your photocopies with a micron pen onto translucent paper. Add shading to give depth, then bring it all to life with colored pencils and watercolors. Photo images of nature will be supplied. You may also add your own images, words and ideas. All levels of drawing experience are welcome. A materials list will be provided. Cost is $200 members, $255 nonmembers; Please note that financial aid is available for all BBG classes. Visit the website for details or contact Director of Education Bridgette Stone at bstone@berkshirebotanical.org; For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Lockdown lifted at Burncoat Street schools in Worcester after off-campus incident

Worcester schools on Burncoat Street were placed on lockdown Monday following a police response to an off-campus shooting. “Worcester Police responded to a gunshot call at 480 Burncoat Street at approximately 8:40 a.m.,” according to a department statement. “One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Shortly after the call, schools on Burncoat Street were placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown has since been lifted. At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public. Detectives are actively investigating. More information will be released when it is available.”
WORCESTER, MA
Hampden DA launches ‘1 in 11’ dating violence prevention initiative with story of slain Springfield teen Kathyrn Mauke

SPRINGFIELD - Kathryn Mauke’s younger sister has too many times relived the afternoon she found her sibling lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. But on Tuesday, Mariah Mauke was featured along with other family, friends and members of law enforcement in a video premiere at American International College, where Kathryn Mauke was scheduled to attend on a full scholarship in 2015. Her estranged boyfriend Nicholas Lacrosse stabbed her to death in her home before she made it to college.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
