No. 2 Amherst girls volleyball advances to Class A semifinals with 3-0 win over No. 7 Minnechaug
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The second-ranked Amherst girls’ volleyball team earned a decisive straight-sets (25-9, 25-17, 25-17) victory over No. 7 Minnechaug on Tuesday night, earning a trip to the Western Mass. Class A semifinals on Sunday.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Longmeadow climbs list heading into final week of regular season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the eighth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Lenox’s Max Shepardson, Cliff Flynn finish as top scorers from WMass at the D-III Golf State Championship (photos)
SOUTH HADLEY – At the Division III Golf State Championship at Ledges Golf Club on Tuesday, Lenox’s Max Shepardson (79) and Cliff Flynn (80) finished with the top scores from Western Massachusetts.
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes posts three-under 69 to earn medalist honors at Div. I Golf State Championship
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. After turning in a par on hole four, his first hole of the day, Ryan Downes walked to the tee box of the par-5 fifth at Renaissance Golf Club, looking to gain some traction to propel him through the rest of his round.
Palmer’s Ethan Beauchemin shoots even-par 72, finishes 6th at Div. II Golf State Championship
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Palmer head golf coach Greg Koss looked on as his star senior competed in his final MIAA State Championship tournament. Koss hadn’t been able to watch Ethan Beauchemin in prior games, but since he wasn’t assigned as a hole marshall, he could follow along and spectate each swing Beauchemin took.
Nearly 1 in 10 oppose interracial marriage, UMass poll finds
Roughly one in 10 Americans oppose marriage between people of different races, a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst found. Seeking to gauge Americans’ support of same-sex marriage, the UMass researchers also sampled views on interracial marriage. Their results, released Wednesday morning, showed that while 90% of people support the right of two people of different races to marry, 9% oppose it more than a half-century after the Supreme Court struck down bans on marriage between races. The poll also found that 66% of the country supports the right of two people of the same sex to marry, consistent with the results from a UMass poll in May.
Springfield works to ease downtown traffic congestion following Thunderbirds games
SPRINGFIELD — Three games into the Springfield Thunderbirds’ 36-game home schedule and officials say there are complaints about motor-vehicular bedlam downtown following games because thousands of pedestrians and hundreds of vehicles are packing into the streets at the same time. Officials say it is due to the loss...
Westfield High School students offered opportunity for travel through Global Glimpse
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School Spanish teachers Stephanie Desmond and Aimee Satkowski and student ambassador Lauren Nubile held an information session on Oct. 19 to a selected group of students on the international program opportunity, Global Glimpse. A meeting with parents is scheduled for Nov. 2. The students were...
CHD celebrates 50th anniversary of serving Western Massachusetts
CHD, the Center for Human Development, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala on Oct. 20 at the MassMutual Center. Diana Chao, founder of the youth-to-youth mental health nonprofit, Letters to Strangers, shared the story of her personal journey. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 13, Chao, who turned to writing to help with her healing, created what is now the largest such nonprofit in the world.
This Ludlow pizzeria scored ‘Best in the Northeast’ at pizza and pasta show in Atlantic City
LUDLOW — James “Jimmy” Casapizziolo, of Casa Pizza in Ludlow, even sliced his prize-winning pizza like they do in New Haven: down the middle and then into strips that are folded. “It’s a real mess, but I’m fascinated by it,” he said before rhapsodizing about all the...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $2 million scratch-off winner from Chicopee
A man from Chicopee has been identified as the $2 million winner from this past Friday. Paul Romanovicz purchased his “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch-off ticket from a Quick Pick convenience store located at 452 Chicopee St. in Chicopee. He then claimed his prize Oct. 21. The store is also receiving a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
No parade, but Westfield rag shag tradition continues with Elks trunk-or-treat
WESTFIELD — Children who grew up in the city in the past several decades may remember the Rag Shag Parade which allowed them to showcase their Halloween finery while marching through downtown. That tradition of the Charlie Morse Memorial Parade, sponsored by the Westfield-West Springfield Lodge of Elks, has...
Nonprofits offering fuel assistance programs prepare for winter’s chill
REGION — With winter approaching and energy companies such as Eversource and National Grid predicting increases in their customer’s energy bills, two local nonprofits are preparing for thousands of residents needing their fuel assistance programs. Energy Director for Community Action Pioneer Valley Peter Wingate said he anticipates this...
Hardwick Board of Selectmen want referendum on thoroughbred horse racing
HARDWICK — Members of Board of Selectmen said on Monday they want voters to determine whether the town should host a thoroughbred horse racing and sports betting establishment at the 360 acre Great Meadowbrook Farm. At the end of September, the Commonwealth Equine and Agricultural Center filed an application...
Owl Shop closing in downtown Worcester after 76 years, reopening in New Hampshire
After 76 years on Main Street in Worcester, Owl Shop will be closing at the end of the year and moving its business to New Hampshire. The tobacco shop’s owner Zack Photakis said Tuesday the decision to close the Main Street store that his grandfather George opened in 1946 was “heartbreaking.”
Garden Notes: Oct. 26, 2022
STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “Rendering Notes from Nature.” Taking place over three sessions, this series will teach you to make your own nature note cards, to capture moments of nature with pen and color. Follow along with botanical artist Carol Ann Morley as she shows you how to illustrate your images of nature. This fun technique starts with tracing over your photocopies with a micron pen onto translucent paper. Add shading to give depth, then bring it all to life with colored pencils and watercolors. Photo images of nature will be supplied. You may also add your own images, words and ideas. All levels of drawing experience are welcome. A materials list will be provided. Cost is $200 members, $255 nonmembers; Please note that financial aid is available for all BBG classes. Visit the website for details or contact Director of Education Bridgette Stone at bstone@berkshirebotanical.org; For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
Worcester firefighter diagnosed with cancer following free screening
Worcester firefighter Ryan Kelley had a scab on his temple for two years that never really healed. He hadn’t done anything about it, when his whole truck decided to attend a free cancer screening held by DetecTogether and UMass Memorial Health at Polar Park last year. When doctors from...
Lockdown lifted at Burncoat Street schools in Worcester after off-campus incident
Worcester schools on Burncoat Street were placed on lockdown Monday following a police response to an off-campus shooting. “Worcester Police responded to a gunshot call at 480 Burncoat Street at approximately 8:40 a.m.,” according to a department statement. “One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Shortly after the call, schools on Burncoat Street were placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown has since been lifted. At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public. Detectives are actively investigating. More information will be released when it is available.”
Hampden DA launches ‘1 in 11’ dating violence prevention initiative with story of slain Springfield teen Kathyrn Mauke
SPRINGFIELD - Kathryn Mauke’s younger sister has too many times relived the afternoon she found her sibling lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. But on Tuesday, Mariah Mauke was featured along with other family, friends and members of law enforcement in a video premiere at American International College, where Kathryn Mauke was scheduled to attend on a full scholarship in 2015. Her estranged boyfriend Nicholas Lacrosse stabbed her to death in her home before she made it to college.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
