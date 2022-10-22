Read full article on original website
Lone Star Conference docks UTPB women's soccer 10 points over ineligible student athlete
ODESSA, Texas — The Lone Star Conference announced Tuesday it will be nullifying some of the UTPB women's soccer team's points. This comes after the LSC found there was participation by an ineligible student athlete. A 10-point penalty is being applied to the five conference games that the student...
‘This is for Emmie’: MMA fighter dedicates win to late Big Spring woman
TEXARKANA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Big Spring woman, who was killed in a car crash earlier this year, was remembered and honored during a mixed martial arts (MMA) event this past weekend in Texarkana. Emily Crawford was just 23-years-old when she lost her life on I-20 in March. DPS said Emily had pulled onto the […]
Cold front makes impact on West Texas
ODESSA, Texas — We saw a pretty powerful cold front come through the area Monday Afternoon. Wind shifted to the north, kicking up plenty of dust and dirt and making it quite difficult to see. Midland saw a gust of 55 mph, while in nearby Fort Stockton, a gust...
Firehawk Aerospace to test hybrid rockets in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Firehawk Aerospace will be coming to Midland after signing a two-year lease with the Midland Development Corporation. This will be the third aerospace company to make a home in Midland. The lease will grant them use of land owned by the MDC. The land will be...
Hogan Park renovations have community asking questions
MIDLAND, Texas — In 2021, plans for a Hogan Park renovation were released. Updates in the form of a splash pad, outdoor grass amphitheater, turf baseball, softball, soccer and football fields and a 7-mile trailhead were included. The project being spearheaded by the Midland Quality of Place Conservancy. "We're...
cbs7.com
Rink ’n’ Roll hosts Fright Night
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fright Night kicked off Sunday evening at Music City Mall many people attended the event dressed up in the Halloween spirit. Music City Mall’s manager Greg Morgan says the turnout surprised him. “It’s really amazing to see the community coming back out, especially post-covid,” Morgan...
cbs7.com
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest house in Midland. The original owner, Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884 and had his home built five years later. Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and tonight you can see something from 120 years ago that might make your bones chill.
Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest
Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
cbs7.com
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
Odessa High freshman arrested after threatening to bring gun to school
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa teen is facing charges after ECISD says she made a threat the week of Oct. 17. According to a district spokesperson, a freshman at OHS said on a bus that she would bring a gun to school the following week. When questioned the girl...
Traffic Alert! 2 New On-Ramps Now Open in Midland!
Yes, it's been a MESS in Midland with all the traffic construction going on. For the past months, we have been dealing with concrete barriers, crazy traffic, and redirections! It's not over, but at least there is progress happening in the Loop 250 / Highway 191 area. Drivers in Midland will notice that there are 2 new on-ramps NOW in use.
fox34.com
Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Police Department said after 13 years, they got a break in a 2009 homicide case. On October 19, Lamesa Police Chief Josh Peterson said he served 49-year-old Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. with a murder warrant for the death of Willie Butler, 65. Peterson said Manuel was already in the Dawson County Detention Center on drug charges when they served him the warrant.
Bonham Elementary School in Midland receives exclusive distinction
MIDLAND, Texas — Bonham Elementary School in Midland was recognized earlier today as a model PLC campus by Solution Tree, making it one of about 300 internationally and about 70 in Texas to receive this exclusive distinction. PLC stands for professional learning community, and that is the culture that...
Oncor customers without power in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Around 305 customers were reported without power early Monday morning. The customers affected are reported to be around University Blvd. The cause was by vehicle, although Oncor did not go into details. Power is estimated to be restored by noon Monday. Be sure to check back...
cbs7.com
Major crash on 2nd and Harless
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department says they are investigating a major crash on 2nd and Harless. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. Use alternate routes until further notice. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it is available.
cbs7.com
Midland County missing person found
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland County tells CBS7 that 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found. He was uninjured. The man was located by a community member and brought into the Sheriff’s Office this morning. **************** ORIGINAL STORY**************. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
More than 1,000 Midland homes without power
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: According to Oncor, all power has been restored to these homes in Midland. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,300 homes in near Saddle Club in Midland. At last update, the Oncor outage map lists the estimated time of restoration as midnight. At...
New entertainment district planned for downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Updates to a proposed entertainment district were discussed at Tuesday's Midland City Council meeting. The entertainment district would be around Centennial Park and spread through Big Spring Street and Main Street. More open space would be provided for the city to hold events such as festivals,...
Craving Winter? Here is the Average First Freeze in Midland/Odessa
For those who love winter, we are coming up on the date of the first freeze of the year. According to the National Weather Service, the average date of the first freeze in Midland usually happens around November 10. Of course, there are those times when we have a once-in-a-lifetime...
Family Friendly Halloween Events Happing This Week In Midland
It's almost Halloween everyone! Do you have your costumes all ready to go? I know the kids can't wait to go trick or treating, maybe some of you adults are excited about trick or treating. No matter what you do this Halloween have fun and stay safe. Here are some family-friendly events happening in Midland this week and weekend.
