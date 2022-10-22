Read full article on original website
Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a trove of draft picks. On Sunday, ahead of McCaffrey’s 49ers’ debut, ESPN’s Peter Schrager revealed that the Rams were among the teams at the forefront of the McCaffrey trade market. Schrager revealed that Los […] The post Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phil Kessel gets standing ovation after breaking all-time ironman NHL record
Phil Kessel is now officially the sole owner of the NHL’s all-time record for most consecutive games played. By hitting the ice Tuesday night on the road against the San Jose Sharks, the Vegas Golden Knights forward has skated for 990 consecutive NHL games in a row to break his tie with Keith Yandle.
‘It ticks me off’: Avalanche speak about brutal drop of success in key area that helped them win Stanley Cup
The Colorado Avalanche are not exactly off to a hot start to their Stanley Cup title defense in the 2022-23 NHL season, as they are just 3-2-1 through six games. They could have been brandishing a much better record if it weren’t for their bumbling penalty kill. A few Avalanche players have expressed their frustration […] The post ‘It ticks me off’: Avalanche speak about brutal drop of success in key area that helped them win Stanley Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett blames ‘miscommunication’ for final interception in Steelers’ ugly loss to Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a two-win team this season following their 16-10 road loss in Week 7 to the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers had a shot at upsetting Miami with one last drive but Kenny Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to seal the loss for Pittsburgh. Pickett...
Jerry Jeudy: 3 best destinations for Broncos WR ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Denver Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season expecting to take a leap forward. Denver hasn’t made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016, but acquiring Russell Wilson indicated the Broncos were ready to compete at the top with football’s best again. With solid pieces on offense and defense, many expected Denver to be a playoff team this season.
Packers’ Allen Lazard sighting a grim sign for Aaron Rodgers after Week 7 injury
Following Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Green Bay Packers have more than just a Week 7 L to worry about. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was spotted wearing a sling on his left arm stemming from a shoulder injury he sustained in the game.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa admits regret over eye-opening plays in win vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field following a scary concussion. And the young quarterback caused many fans to shout at their screens at one point during the game. Tagovailoa scrambled out of the pocket during one play. Safety Tre Norwood came...
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin drops underwhelming TJ Watt update ahead of Week 8 vs. Eagles
In anticipation of Sunday’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers should not count on seeing the return of a key defensive player. According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, head coach Mike Tomlin shared it is “highly unlikely” that injured linebacker TJ Watt will suit up for Week 8.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season
The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet, though. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals DE JJ Watt welcomes latest Watt son and he already looks like a future DPOY
Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, have just welcomed a new member to their family. The couple gave birth to son Koa James Watt just last Sunday and the couple could not be ecstatic enough over the gift they have just received.
NFL scouts drop eye-opening Matt Ryan observation after Colts’ Week 7 loss vs. Titans
Father Time is truly undefeated. No matter how good you are, no matter how well you take care of your body, your age will eventually catch up to you. Most NFL players’ careers do not age well, as their bodies can’t keep up with the level of play required. This is exactly what NFL scouts are seeing in Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan.
Robert Saleh delivers awful Breece Hall injury update for Jets
A brutal injury update on New York Jets running back Breece Hall took some of the luster off the team’s 16-9 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced after the victory that Hall likely sustained an ACL injury to his knee. “Breece doesn’t look good,” Saleh explained. “He’s got his knee. […] The post Robert Saleh delivers awful Breece Hall injury update for Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews
Chicago Bears defensive tackle was thrown out of Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots for an illegal block on Pats center David Andrews with under eight minutes left to play in regulation. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was obviously not a fan of that decision by Pennel. Via Zack Cox of ESPN: “Totally […] The post Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
Steelers’ outlook on trading Chase Claypool, revealed
The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be on track to receive a top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. It might be in their best interest to start selling off some pieces to accumulate more draft capital like the Carolina Panthers are doing. One such player that could be on the move is Chase Claypool.
Matt LaFleur addresses Green Bay’s struggles with Commanders’ defensive game plan
The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 23-21. The Packers’ offense was clicking in the first half but completely fell apart in the second half. The Packers were outscored 13-7 in the second half and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not too impressed by his team’s performance.
Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury
The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett gets scathing assessment from longtime Nuggets coach George Karl
We are entering Week 8 of the NFL season, and the Denver Broncos seem like they already have a coaching controversy on their hands. Before the start of the 2022 season, the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett to be the team’s head coach. Hackett had previously worked with the Green Bay Packers and helped coach Aaron Rodgers to two consecutive MVP seasons.
Mike Williams suffers brutal leg injury late in crushing loss to Seahawks
The Los Angeles Chargers’ season is quickly beginning to fade as injuries continue to mount. Late in a 37-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury. There is no official word yet on Williams’ injury, but the video did not look good.
3 receivers Packers must trade for to get more help for Aaron Rodgers
Coming off their third straight loss, it’s become apparent that the Green Bay Packers are in dire need of an upgrade on the receiving front. Green Bay’s front office must do everything in their power to put more talent around Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. As one of the greatest playmakers […] The post 3 receivers Packers must trade for to get more help for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
