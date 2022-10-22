ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a trove of draft picks. On Sunday, ahead of McCaffrey's 49ers' debut, ESPN's Peter Schrager revealed that the Rams were among the teams at the forefront of the McCaffrey trade market. Schrager revealed that Los […]
‘It ticks me off’: Avalanche speak about brutal drop of success in key area that helped them win Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche are not exactly off to a hot start to their Stanley Cup title defense in the 2022-23 NHL season, as they are just 3-2-1 through six games. They could have been brandishing a much better record if it weren't for their bumbling penalty kill. A few Avalanche players have expressed their frustration […]
DENVER, CO
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season

The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals' other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn't going anywhere yet, though. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. "Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Robert Saleh delivers awful Breece Hall injury update for Jets

A brutal injury update on New York Jets running back Breece Hall took some of the luster off the team's 16-9 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced after the victory that Hall likely sustained an ACL injury to his knee. "Breece doesn't look good," Saleh explained. "He's got his knee. […]
NEW YORK STATE
Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews

Chicago Bears defensive tackle was thrown out of Monday night's game against the New England Patriots for an illegal block on Pats center David Andrews with under eight minutes left to play in regulation. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was obviously not a fan of that decision by Pennel. Via Zack Cox of ESPN: "Totally […]
CHICAGO, IL
Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
NEW YORK STATE
Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury

The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
DENVER, CO
3 receivers Packers must trade for to get more help for Aaron Rodgers

Coming off their third straight loss, it's become apparent that the Green Bay Packers are in dire need of an upgrade on the receiving front. Green Bay's front office must do everything in their power to put more talent around Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. As one of the greatest playmakers […]
GREEN BAY, WI
