The Trafalgar Group was one of the few pollsters to predict former President Donald Trump ’s victory in 2016. Although Robert Cahaly, the Atlanta-based firm’s founder and chief strategist, incorrectly forecasted a second Trump victory in 2020, his predictions of what the final results would look like in the battleground states came closer than any other pollster. For example, Cahaly predicted Trump would win by 1 point in Wisconsin, a state he ultimately lost by 0.7 points.

