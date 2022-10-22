Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
More than 300 MS-13 gang members arrested at southern border in fiscal year '22
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 300 MS-13 gang members who attempted to sneak into the United States from Mexico in the government's fiscal year 2022, according to new federal data. Federal law enforcement agents who work in the largely unfenced area between vehicular ports of entry on the...
Washington Examiner
Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children
President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Washington Examiner
Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum
Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
Washington Examiner
With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory
Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
Washington Examiner
How much longer must we pretend Democrats are reasonable?
Buried deep in a recent New York Times puff piece about first lady Jill Biden was a remarkably revealing anecdote. Following a nearly two-hour press conference in January, President Joe Biden was speaking to several senior staffers in the White House Treaty Room. In addition to the stumbling and bumbling we’ve grown accustomed to in Biden’s public appearances, he’d made several reckless statements about Russia’s then-imminent invasion of Ukraine that administration officials had to scramble to walk back.
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Washington Examiner
FBI and DOJ must 'remove' records on people pressured into waiving away gun rights, Republicans say
EXCLUSIVE — Republicans are demanding the Justice Department and FBI confirm they have removed database records on people who secretly signed forms waiving away their rights to own, buy, or use firearms. The firearms rights group Gun Owners of America in September called on the DOJ and the FBI...
U.S. to announce criminal cases against a 'nation-state' -Justice Department
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The top law enforcement officials in the United States will on Monday announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," the Department of Justice said.
Washington Examiner
Conservative group launches effort to fight Biden administration workplace rules
A conservative advocacy group has launched a website seeking public comments against two new workplace rules proposed by the Biden administration . If implemented, the new rules could restrict independent contracting, which would force some freelancers to reclassify as employees, and broaden the definition of joint employment, making it harder to own and operate franchise businesses.
Texas sheriffs ask Supreme Court to hear immigration case before lower courts
The seven Texas sheriffs plus the Federal Police Foundation, and the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement Officers Division on Monday asked the Supreme Court to consider their claims in their case against President Joe Biden, Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and the directors of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Washington Examiner
List: 21 Republicans possibly set to battle for the presidency in 2024
As Democrats and Republicans buckle up for the final two-week stretch of the midterm elections, some groups are already looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, which is set to begin in earnest in just a matter of weeks. American Bridge, the largest opposition research group for the Democratic Party,...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Gavin Newsom gives update on 2024 plans; Walker and Warnock close
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Washington Examiner
Mark Kelly says 'Arizonans are sick' of border 'crisis'
YUMA, Arizona — Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) is putting a renewed focus on immigration in the final weeks of his campaign as he seeks to distance himself from President Joe Biden’s border policies. “The administration has at times made some decisions that are not helpful to Arizona. I...
Washington Examiner
Britain, France, and US reject Russian accusation that Ukraine preparing to use a ‘dirty bomb’ as ‘transparently false’
‘TRANSPARENTLY FALSE’ ACCUSATION: In a series of phone calls Sunday with his counterparts in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Turkey, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accused Ukraine of preparing to use a radioactive “dirty bomb” and blame Russia in a “false flag” provocation.
Washington Examiner
Two years of Democratic rule has voters begging for divided government
Divided government is good — except when it stops a divisive, destructive Democratic administration from continuing to run the country into the ground. That is the message from Doyle McManus, the Washington reporter for the Los Angeles Times. McManus says that divided government has been a good thing “sometimes,”...
Washington Examiner
You’ve heard of the ‘shy’ Trump voter, but what about the ‘submerged’ Trump voter?
The Trafalgar Group was one of the few pollsters to predict former President Donald Trump ’s victory in 2016. Although Robert Cahaly, the Atlanta-based firm’s founder and chief strategist, incorrectly forecasted a second Trump victory in 2020, his predictions of what the final results would look like in the battleground states came closer than any other pollster. For example, Cahaly predicted Trump would win by 1 point in Wisconsin, a state he ultimately lost by 0.7 points.
Washington Examiner
Another religious liberty case comes before the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear another case about what states can force people to do when it comes to their faith and their business. The issues at stake are nearly identical to Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, a case narrowly ruled in favor of cake baker, Jack Phillips, in 2018.
Washington Examiner
Trump's stolen election lie could cost Republicans in November if voters stay home
AUSTIN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump's claims over the past two years that the 2020 election was "stolen" have certain Republicans convinced their votes will not count in 2022, causing them to second-guess if voting in the midterm elections is worthwhile. As early voting commenced in Texas Monday,...
Washington Examiner
Demings says she supports Democrats' sweeping abortion bill when pressed on limits
MIRAMAR, Florida — Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) underscored her support for sweeping House legislation that would have enshrined abortion rights into federal law when pressed on her position regarding access as she campaigns to represent Florida in the Senate. "I believe that we should pass the Women's Health Protection...
