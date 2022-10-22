Read full article on original website
WNYT
Schenectady apartments slated for demolition after Sunday fire
More than a dozen people from Schenectady will have to find new homes, after the building they were living in was destroyed in a fire Sunday. The apartments at 223 Nott Terrace were expected to be torn down as soon as Monday. Firefighters say the call came in around 2...
WNYT
Ambulance with patient crashes in Queensbury
An ambulance with a patient inside crashed in Queensbury on Sunday evening. It happened on Main Street, near Exit 18 of the Northway. A driver is accused of failing to yield to the ambulance, causing the crash. A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to Glens Falls...
WNYT
Troy police investigating shots fired
Troy police are at 2nd and Harrison streets investigating shots fired on Monday evening. They say no victims have been found. There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at (518) 270-4421. NewsChannel 13 is following this story. We will bring you...
WNYT
Rensselaer man charged with DWI after Nassau crash
A Rensselaer man is charged with DWI, and state police say it’s not the first time he’s driven drunk. Raymond Ingoldsby II, 40, was pulled over after a hit-and-run crash was reported at the intersection of Coldwater Tavern Road in Nassau. Troopers found the car involved not far...
WNYT
Mistrial declared in Albany attempted murder case
An Albany attempted murder trial has ended with a mistrial. Eugene Royal, 30, of Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face in February on Albany Street. The district attorney’s office says a mistrial was declared Monday because one of the jurors left, and deliberations could not continue.
WNYT
Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk
A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
WNYT
Boil water order issued after Troy water main break
There are now boil water advisories for people living in south Troy. This comes as crews are still out working to fix a water main break. One man we spoke to described the rush of water on Fourth and Polk streets as a typhoon. The situation led to schools closing...
WNYT
South Glens Falls hit & run case appears headed to trial
Wednesday was the deadline for a Moreau man to accept a plea offer related to a fatal hit-and-run, and it looks like John Lincoln-Lynch would rather go to trial. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls and leaving the scene of the deadly February crash. The...
WNYT
13 people displaced after Schenectady fire
More than a dozen people are looking for a new home after a fire in Schenectady early this morning. The Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno says it took his crews 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Mareno stated that they got a call around 2 a.m. When firefighters...
WNYT
Albany man sentenced in attempted armed robbery
An Albany man has been sentenced for an attempted armed robbery last summer. Elijah Fields-Wilson will spend the next eight years in state prison. Back in July, Fields-Wilson pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon. This follows the plea of co-defendant Nasier Young, who was sentenced to 4.5 years...
WNYT
Five arrests in handgun heist
KINGSBURY – Police slapped handcuffs on five individuals throughout Washington and Warren counties over the weekend, all of them connected to the burglary and theft of 31 handguns from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes in Kingsbury early Friday morning. Those charged include: Martin Taft, 47, of Salem,...
WNYT
Gloversville man accused of drunken driving with 8-year-old child in tow
A Gloversville man is accused of driving under the influence with an 8-year-old in his car. Ryan Gardner, 32, is charged under Leandra’s Law. He was pulled over Saturday on State Highway 5 in the town of Mohawk. Police say there was an 8-year-old in the front seat with an unsecured booster seat.
WNYT
Vandals damage hundreds of gravestones at Bennington cemetery
Some of the stones are from some of the oldest graves, dating back to the 1700s. The Bennington Village Cemetery in Bennington, Vermont was damaged over the weekend. More than 200 gravestones are overturned at the cemetery on Morgan Street. Many of them are seriously damaged. Town officials say veterans...
WNYT
Florida man accused of trying to bring gun on plane at Albany airport
A man from Florida is accused of trying to bring a gun onto an airplane at Albany International Airport. Erik Water was arrested on Saturday at the TSA checkpoint at the airport. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department says Walter does not have a New York State Pistol Permit. He...
WNYT
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
Right now, the Warren County Sheriff’s office needs your help. They’re trying to identify two people. Take a look at this video. Police are investigating a shots fired incident near Main and Richardson Streets in Queensbury. That happened just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information, you...
WNYT
4 people arrested for SEFCU ID theft
Four people are arrested in connection with an ID theft ring. Police say they stole about $100,000. The suspects are between 19 years old and 34 years old. The thefts happened at the SEFCU branch in Slingerlands. Bethlehem police say they used forged documents to steal money and open loans...
