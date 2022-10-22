Anchorage, October 22 High School 🏐 Game Notice

In the woods near the UAA campus, mycologist Phillippe Amstislavski examines a fungus he uses to bond wood fiber. One of the downsides of the oil-based materials that keep us warm is that they spew a lot of carbon into the atmosphere when they are made. And those blue and pink sheets of foam insulation never die, often polluting the land and floating on our waterways when we are done with them.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 13 HOURS AGO