Mounties battle to the end in Regional semis
CLAYTON – Southmont’s volleyball team saw their dream of a regional championship come to an end on Saturday. The Mounties fell to Northeastern 3-1 in the Class 2A Regional semi-finals however, even though they trailed most of the day, Southmont never quit and fought to the very end.
Berthanne Storms
Berthanne Storms, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, at home. She was born May 1, 1937, at Kingman, to Harold and Marie Brown. Berthanne was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and Danville Area Community College. She was also a graduate of Arthur Murray School of Dance in Chicago where she taught and modeled.
Peggy Ann (Gottschall) Proctor
Peggy Ann (Gottschall) Proctor, 90, of Waynetown passed away at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Bickford Memory Care, Crawfordsville, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. The family would like to genuinely thank the staff there for making Bickford a comfortable home for her last few years. She...
Virginia ‘Ginny’ Mansfield Sayler
Virginia “Ginny” Mansfield Sayler, 75, wife of Keith Sayler, of rural Crawfordsville, passed away in her home at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, following a battle with cancer. Ginny was born April 1, 1947, at Muncie, daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Rank Mansfield. She married...
Paul Middleton
Paul Middleton, 62, passed away at home in Crawfordsville on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Sanders Priebe Funeral Care.
Larry Wayne Thomas
Larry Wayne Thomas, 62, of Crawfordsville passed away Oct. 18, 2022. He was born March 9, 1960, to Robert Wayne and Sandra Kay Thomas. He graduated from North Montgomery High School, class of 1978. He is survived by a sister, Cindy (Allen) Jeffries, Crawfordsville; brothers, Rob (Michelle) Thomas, Fort Wayne,...
Peggy Ann Gottschall Proctor
North school board approves salary incentives
North Montgomery certified personnel were give a new salary incentive at Monday’s school board meeting. A stipend of up to $1,000 can be earned depending on the number of work days missed. The attendance stipend will be paid the second payroll in June. An employee can earn $1,000 for...
Robert ‘Bob’ Clark
Robert “Bob” Clark, a life-long resident of Crawfordsville, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 20, 2022, at Franciscan Health. He was 77. Bob loved to use the CB radio and used “Sparky” and “Sparkplug” as his handles. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School and worked at the New York Shoe Shop.
Wilson joins local law firm
Taylor, Chadd, Minnette, Schneider & Clutter, P.C. is pleased to announce that Keenan D. Wilson has joined the firm in the practice of law. Wilson grew up in Pittsboro and is a graduate of Tri-West High School. He attended undergrad at Wabash College and Ball State University, graduating with a degree in journalism in 2009. After working in the insurance industry for several years, he attended law school at the IU McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. Keenan was a member of the Law Review and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2014. Wilson is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, Boone County Bar Association and Hendricks County Bar Association. He is admitted to practice law in Indiana, the Northern & Southern Federal Districts of Indiana, and the Seventh Circuit.
Carey Lynn Spear
Carey Lynn Spear passed away Oct. 20, 2022, at Lane House. She was born Feb. 27, 1977, at Charleston, South Carolina, to Debra Manges and Leonard Brown. She married Marvin L. Spear Jr. on July 17, 2017, at Crawfordsville. She was a graduate of Southmont High School, class of 1995...
Six injured in head-on crash
Six people were injured Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash on State Road 25 at C.R. 700N. According to a report from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at 3:21 p.m. Sunday. Upon their arrival they discovered a 2010 BMW passenger car and a 2001 Toyota passenger had collided head-on. The driver of the BMW, Terrell McGhee of Champaign, Illinois, told police he was southbound on State Road 25 attempting to pass another southbound vehicle when he did not see the northbound Toyota and collided with it. The Toyota was being operated by a juvenile.
Local Record: Oct. 26, 2022
• Domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Traction Road — 6:37 a.m. • Theft in the 1300 block of West C.R. 200S — 11:06 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1601 S. U.S. 231 — 11:55 a.m. • Hit and run at East Pike and South...
Become a mentor today
Polly is a 12-year-old girl who lives with her mom and many siblings. She is not really crazy about school but does like art class quite a bit. Even still, she makes pretty good grades and doesn’t have any behavior problems at school. For fun, Polly likes to go to parks, play basketball, ride her bike, bake, cook and really loves dogs.
Thomas Jefferson expert to speak in Crawfordsville
Peter Hatch will present “Thomas Jefferson’s Revolutionary Garden at Monticello” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hatch is the director of Gardens & Grounds Emeritus for the Thomas Jefferson Foundation. He was responsible for maintenance, interpretation and restoration of the 2,400-acre landscape at Monticello from 1977 to 2012. Thomas...
New SWAT vehicle will provide added safety
Members of the Montgomery County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team have a new vehicle that will provide state-of-the-art safety when engaged in a dangerous incident. Purchased with a Homeland Security grant obtained by out-going Montgomery County Emergency Management Direct, Shari Harrington, the local SWAT team will be able to safely handle extreme situations.
Letter: Resident opposes industrial solar farms
In 1993 we purchased a house west of Parkersburg on not quite four acres. Our home is surrounded by hundreds of acres, all owned by various landowners. In 2022 solar tries to come into the county and we are told that we should have thought of this back when we bought the place.
Commissioners approve giving building to MCECC
Montgomery County Commissioners started the process to gift a building on South Boulevard to the Montgomery County Community Foundation. The former county office building will be deeded to the Montgomery County Early Childhood Coalition. On Monday, Montgomery County Community Foundation Director Kelly Taylor presented commissioners with plans to open a...
Early child learning, care to get boost
Improving early learning and care for children is a top priority for the Montgomery County Community Foundation, local businesses and government officials. On Monday, Montgomery County Commissioners agreed to deed the former county office building on South Boulevard to the Montgomery County Early Childhood Coalition. MCCF Director Kelly Taylor asked...
YSB kicks off Red Ribbon Week
Red Ribbon week is nation-wide initiative celebrated annually to help raise awareness in the fight to keep the country’s youth drug free. This year the celebration is from Oct. 23-31. On Tuesday, many community leaders were on hand at the Youth Service Bureau for its Red Ribbon Week breakfast.
