BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is hitting the country harder and earlier than usual. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, however RSV can be serious for infants, young children and older adults. It’s typically is seen in the winter, from around November to February, but according to Dr. Jesse Parr with Texas Children’s Pediatrics, COVID saw the virus come during the summer.

BRYAN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO