KBTX.com
Support Habitat for Humanity at “Habitat Harvest”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your best costume and bring your friends and family to Habitat Harvest. Sunday, Oct. 30, Habitat for Humanity is hosting its fall event with trick-or-treating, photo opportunities at the pumpkin patch, games, food trucks, and pumpkins for sale. “We have several businesses in the...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station student takes first place at Texas Junior Academy of Sciences
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School senior Kyler Larsen placed first in the Medicine and Health/Behavioral and Social Sciences category and the Natural Science Division of the Texas Junior Academy of Sciences at Texas A&M University. After taking first place, he earned an invitation to present at...
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Couple spends 17 years volunteering at Brazos Valley Food Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local couple is being celebrated for spending 17 years helping the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s mission of feeding families in need. Two months ago, KBTX featured the McCleskeys in a special report about their work at the non-profit organization. Lee and Joanie McCleskey recently...
KBTX.com
Keep your home rodent, insect free this fall season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is here and as the leaves change color and the weather cools down that could bring insects and rodents into your home. The Three sat down with Brian Binford of Binford Insect Control to find out how you can spot rodents in your home this season.
KBTX.com
Runners lace up shoes for annual VOOM Heart & Sole 5K benefiting heart surgeries
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Runners, joggers, and walkers made their way to Lot 50 on the campus of Texas A&M University Sunday afternoon for the 2nd annual VOOM Heart & Sole 5K. The Vincent Obioma Ohaju Memorial (VOOM) Foundation is a nonprofit that was created to provide heart surgeries and...
KBTX.com
The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
KBTX.com
Missing Bryan teen found safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a 14-year-old has been found safe. The girl was reported missing earlier Monday.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
KBTX.com
New haunted park gives thrills and chills for Halloween
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is only six days away, and a new haunted park in Bryan is ready to get you in the spooky spirit. It’s called Delusions Scream Park, and it’s 50 acres of scariness. “I just thought it’d be really great to bring a top-notch...
KBTX.com
Jones Crossing hosts inaugural Fall Fest to bring community together
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jones Crossing Shopping Center in College Station hosted its inaugural Fall Fest Sunday afternoon. The family-friendly event was held in the shopping center’s courtyard and featured pumpkin and face painting, games, live music, a photo booth, and more. Kids and parents also participated in a...
KBTX.com
RSV cases on the rise in children across the country
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is hitting the country harder and earlier than usual. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, however RSV can be serious for infants, young children and older adults. It’s typically is seen in the winter, from around November to February, but according to Dr. Jesse Parr with Texas Children’s Pediatrics, COVID saw the virus come during the summer.
KBTX.com
Madisonville residents share love of coffee, community at new downtown coffee shop
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you live in Madisonville or plan to pass through, there’s a new coffee shop and café to add to your list. It’s called A Bushel & A Perk, and it’s a place the entire family can enjoy. Owners Renee and Dan...
KBTX.com
Creepy crawlers prepare to run for fun
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ghosts, witches, and creatures of all ages are invited to the Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run and Walk hosted by College Station Parks and Recreation. It’s happening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Wolf Pen Creek Park. Registration for the fun run and costume contest...
KBTX.com
Brazos County home targeted twice in separate drive-by shootings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects involved in a pair of drive-by shootings that have occurred at the same house near Lake Bryan. Deputies say both shootings happened this month at a home near Creekside Drive and Sandypoint Road. Nobody...
KBTX.com
Tap into your creative side with upcoming events at Texas A&M University Art Galleries
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Art Galleries has a number of upcoming events that will give you the chance to let your creativity flow. The first event is the Skeleton Fairy Workshop, happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. Drawing spooktacular inspiration from the fairies of the Runyon Collection, you can drop into the Forsyth Galleries to create a tiny skeleton fairy.
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 2
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the ballot for College Station City Council Place 2, to serve a four-year term, David Levine and William Wright are going head to head for the position. David Levine moved to the Bryan-College Station area back in 2008 from Houston and is now the...
KBTX.com
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
KBTX.com
BCS Chamber Candidate Forum to feature Brazos County, College Station races
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted its final candidate forum Tuesday night. The panel discussion gave community members the opportunity to hear from candidates running in the upcoming election. The event was free and open to the public and was held at the Brazos Center.
KBTX.com
College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s money and never finishing the job. Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was still there Tuesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.
