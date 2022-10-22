Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Wilkinson County battles Jefferson County Thursday night
WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County High School’s varsity football team will look to end its 2022 season on a high note as they will play host to Jefferson County High School for Senior Night this Thursday night. Kickoff for this MHSAA Region 7-3A showdown between region champion Jefferson County...
Natchez Democrat
Delta Charter hosts Delhi Charter in crucial district game
FERRIDAY — The Delta Charter Storm will look to get back in the winning column on Senior Night, but it will not be easy as they take on the Delhi Charter School Gators Thursday night in a pivotal LHSAA District 4-1A game for both teams. Kickoff between Delhi Charter...
Southern Miss’ mascot wasn’t always a Golden Eagle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Today, students at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) brand themselves as the Golden Eagles, but that wasn’t always the case. Throughout the decades, the school’s mascot was changed multiple times. According to the school, early USM athletics teams were dubbed the Tigers and the Normalites. In 1924, the school mascot […]
Natchez Democrat
Friends of Auburn folding; home’s future rests with city
NATCHEZ — The Friends of Auburn, which has operated the city-owned historic home in Duncan Park, are disorganizing and will hand the keys to the home back to the city on Monday, Oct. 31, in a ceremony at Auburn at 8:30 a.m. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said he and...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: October 26, 2022
NATCHEZ — Looks like the wind and rain missed us Tuesday morning. Now let us get back to the regularly scheduled weather program. Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 72 according to the National Weather Service Jackson Office. North winds blowing 5 to 10 mph should cool off the day. Wednesday night is going to be clear and might bring a chill with the low at 45 degrees. There will be a northeast wind at 5mph Wednesday night.
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi River level goes below zero; rise expected thanks to rainfall
The level of the Mississippi River at Vicksburg hit -0.08 on Monday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers River Gages website. The level is one of the river’s lowest this year as drought conditions caused by a lack of rain continue to affect the United States. The river’s level Friday was 0.17. The lowest level on record was -7 feet on Feb. 3, 1940.
Natchez Democrat
Mickey King
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Mickey King, 69 of Ferriday, will be Monday, October 24, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday at 2 p.m. with Brother James King officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mickey King was...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg gets two bids for first phase of paving
Vicksburg-based Central Asphalt is the apparent low bidder to pave the first phase of streets under a $4 million paving plan approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in September. Central Asphalt’s $911,585 bid was one of two submitted on the project. APAC Mississippi of Jackson submitted a bid...
Missing Fayette man's body found near Hamburg
The body of a missing 35-year-old Fayette man was found on Wednesday, Oct. 19 off a section of Mi...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Harps Food Stores to acquire The Markets
Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with seven locations across central Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi, the company said Monday. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are excited to enter into these new markets for Harps...
Natchez Democrat
CWD detected in Warren County buck
VICKSBURG — Chronic Wasting Disease has been detected in Warren County for a third time within a year. Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks first confirmed a case in Warren County in December of 2021. Warren County’s positive cases are near Mississippi’s first case of CWD detected in...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury: Man indicted in 2020 shooting death of Andrew Prudhomme
A Vicksburg man has been indicted for murder in the June 2020 death of another man at a house on Alfred Drive. The indictment handed down by the October term of the Warren County grand jury accused Bennard Craft, 25, 104 Alfred Drive, of killing Andrew Prudhomme, 26. According to Vicksburg police reports, Prudhomme was shot multiple times.
Vicksburg Post
EXPLAINER: Mississippi River numbers don’t give true depth
With the world suffering in the grips of a long-term spell of dry weather caused by a third consecutive La Niña year, rivers are dropping to near-record levels with little hope of the steady rain necessary to bring them back in the near future. In the U.S., the Mississippi...
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe
A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Vicksburg Post
Fire destroys home on Nailor Road in Warren County
A residence on Nailor Road was destroyed by a fire on Monday afternoon, according to Jeff Riggs, spokesperson for the Warren County Fire Service. Riggs stated that 911 received a call at around 2:45 p.m. about a structure fire in the 5200 block of Nailor Road in Warren County. Upon arrival, Assistant Chief Robert Whitten found a fully involved single-story home.
Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
Community rallies as Mississippi mother, daughter recover from horrendous head-on collision
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
Woman killed in Natchez crash
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a car crash that left one woman dead on Sunday, October 23. The Natchez Democrat reported a 68-year-old woman was driving on Homochitto Street toward Orleans Street around 2:30 p.m. when she veered off the road into a concrete wall on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Natchez […]
