The 5 Best Brunch Restaurants In Orlando, According To The Michelin Guide
Major Florida cities qualified for the Michelin Star list this year, and, now, the guide came out with their top recommended places to eat, including the best brunch restaurants in Orlando. On September 8, the website revealed their favorite weekend spots to go to, and some are even Guy Fieri-approved....
Grand opening: Paris Baguette set to open in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A taste of Paris is coming to Winter Park. Paris Baguette, a bakery café known for its irresistible baked and brewed treats, will open its first Florida location on Oct. 26. Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city officials will be on hand for the...
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens in Winter Park, Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced the relocation of its Winter Park restaurant, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005993/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Winter Park, which is now open for business. It is located at 480 N. Orlando Avenue (Suite 100), bringing an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 7,840-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka celebrates ninth annual Jerk Festival
The 9th Annual Florida Jerk Festival brought the soul and spices of Caribbean culture to Apopka on Sunday. The eight-hour event, which was held at the Apopka Amphitheater, featured over a dozen food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as performances from famed reggae artists. Each year, the festival continues...
yourcommunitypaper.com
37-story tower approved for downtown
Orlando City Council gave final approval for what would be the fifth-tallest building in Orlando if constructed. The plan calls for redevelopment of a surface parking lot at 110 W. Jefferson St. into a 37-story, mixed-use building that would include primarily office space (40,895 square feet) as well as 20,000 square feet of retail and about 555 residential units. The building would include a 300-space parking garage.
SunRail offers ‘Stranger Trains’ ride to the ‘Upside Down’
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hop on board the “Stranger Trains” for a ride to the “Upside Down,” courtesy of SunRail. The commuter rail service is offering an extra 9 p.m. northbound route on Friday from Kissimmee for people looking to attend the “BOO! on Broadway” event at Historic Downtown Kissimmee.
yourcommunitypaper.com
CP Interview: Terry Olson brightens Orlando through the arts
Terry Olson is hard to miss. If it isn’t his spiked hair or trinity-knot-tied tie that draws your eye, it may be his bright yellow Smart car. Olson’s colorful demeanor is fitting, seeing as he’s a catalyst for the arts in Orlando. As director of Orange County’s Arts & Cultural Affairs department, Olson labels himself as an “arts instigator.” He says his life goal is to create dynamic events that enliven people, and he has spearheaded the creation of memorable events such as Orlando Fringe and FusionFest, which returns to downtown on Nov. 26 and 27. Olson is also the “dean of awesomeness” of the Awesome Foundation, which regularly gives $1,000 grants to artists and muralists. He’s lived in Orlando for 40 years and downtown for 28 years. We caught up with Olson at his office on South Street.
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend
SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month. The show will also feature other Air...
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
KEM, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild bring their 'Soul II Soul' tour to Orlando next spring
Music, Concert, Addition Financial Arena, Jazz, R&B, Soul, KEM. Ledisi, Musiq Soulchild,
click orlando
US Air Force Thunderbirds to fly over Walt Disney World
BAY LAKE, Fla. – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are set to soar over Walt Disney World later this week. On Thursday morning, the squadron will fly over Magic Kingdom as part of the kickoff for National Veterans and Military Families Month. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
orlandoweekly.com
Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
Gorillaz brought their long-anticipated 2D and 3D spectacle to Orlando over the weekend. Check out some of our favorite shots of the world's biggest fake real band.
fox35orlando.com
Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Boone High celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with spoken word residency
Boone High School was honored to be selected for a week-long spoken word residency program hosted by The Dr. Phillips Center and Orlando Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Seniors in Mrs. Kyle Gonzalez’s reading classes and Ms. Allison Dimino’s theater class participated in a four-day...
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
American Airlines to remove first-class cabins on all international flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials with American Airlines have decided to drop its first-class cabins on all international flights. The airline plans to replace them with more business-class seats. The move was announced in response to customer demand. The company’s chief commercial officer said more business class seats are “what...
I live in Orlando, but I can't afford to take my kids to Disney World all the time. Here's how we spend a cheap but entertaining day in Disney Springs instead.
Buying an annual pass for the theme parks isn't in our budget, but there are lots of free activities at the shopping, dining, and entertainment area.
click orlando
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
