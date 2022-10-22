Read full article on original website
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue delivers strong message to Paul George amid Kawhi Leonard’s return
The Los Angeles Clippers may not have their first option in Kawhi Leonard at 100 percent, but they have a great partner alongside him in Paul George. If there were any doubt that George could still carry a team, those were put to rest on Saturday night. Head coach Tyronn Lue also made sure of that.
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly 134-105 […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect Russell Westbrook trade Lakers must offer for Spurs’ Josh Richardson
The Los Angeles Lakers’ front office refused to move both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks to trade Russell Westbrook in the offseason, eventually forcing Westbrook to return to a team where he clearly is not wanted. Now, General Manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss are left to conduct damage control, searching around […] The post Perfect Russell Westbrook trade Lakers must offer for Spurs’ Josh Richardson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision
For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets
Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jarred Vanderbilt appears to shade former Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns in (now-rescinded) liked tweet
It has not been the best couple of days for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise. Towns, despite having the best game of his season in the last game against the San Antonio Spurs, saw his team get played off the court, going down by as much as 35 points to a team that’s allegedly tanking. In addition, they were also beaten by the Utah Jazz earlier in the season, the team they traded Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, to go along with a boatload of picks, for star rim protector Rudy Gobert.
‘Don’t really know what’s going on’: CJ McCollum pulls curtain on Pelicans enigma Dyson Daniels
The New Orleans Pelicans picked up a huge win against the Dallas Mavericks despite being severely shorthanded. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones watched as CJ McCollum led a balanced effort to take the win. One key player who stepped up was rookie Dyson Daniels. After getting just three minutes of action in the […] The post ‘Don’t really know what’s going on’: CJ McCollum pulls curtain on Pelicans enigma Dyson Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Clippers-Thunder
The LA Clippers have announced that star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Leonard will join both Paul George and Marcus Morris on the sidelines. Kawhi Leonard is OUT tonight due to right knee management. Clippers down Paul George, Kawhi, and Marcus Morris. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October […] The post Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Clippers-Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul makes ‘promise’ to Phoenix after beating Warriors as he learns to adjust to changing role
For the third season in a row, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has seen his usage rate get lower. But Paul shouldn’t be surprised by that, as he continues to learn how to play more without the ball in his hands as much as he used to during the prime years of his career. […] The post Chris Paul makes ‘promise’ to Phoenix after beating Warriors as he learns to adjust to changing role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 hottest Lakers takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season
It’s too early to fairly judge, evaluate or eulogize the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers. It has only been three games. As Darvin Ham has accurately pointed out, each of their three losses — while discouraging and frustrating in their own ways (25-0f-118 from 3!) — have produced legitimate reasons for optimism. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are ballin’ out, the supporting cast is improved, and they’re a few late-game plays away from being 2-1.
Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Russell Westbrook as doubtful on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s road game against the Denver Nuggets, citing “left hamstring soreness.” Here's the Lakers' official status report for the Nuggets game tomorrow. Russell Westbrook is doubtful with "left hamstring soreness." pic.twitter.com/DlgFCE3QYo — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 25, 2022 Westbrook […] The post Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to his harsh Anthony Edwards criticism going viral
After coming off back-to-back 30-point games, Anthony Edwards came crashing back down to earth on Monday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, 115-106. In his mind, Karl-Anthony Towns believes that Edwards’ inconsistency could have something to do with his diet. After...
LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons hasn’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After shooting 9-of-22 in the Blazers’ season opener, he proceeded to shoot 5-17 in back-to-back games, which both ended in two-point victories over the Phoenix Suns and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. But the 23-year old […] The post LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win
Things got pretty intense on Monday night as the Houston Rockets took on the red-hot Utah Jazz. A lot was on the line for Houston, who had yet to secure their first win of the season, and it’s quite understandable that emotions were running high. At one point, Rockets teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith […] The post WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You got to show up’: Jason Kidd calls out Mavs after stunning loss vs. Zion Williamson-less Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks entered their nationally televised tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans fresh off a rousing 41-point victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, who were on the second night of a back-to-back. Bouncing back was important for Jason Kidd’s squad after a crushing loss to the Phoenix Suns in their season opener, and the Mavericks appeared primed to get the upper hand on the Pelicans, especially with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram out due to a hip contusion and a concussion, respectively.
