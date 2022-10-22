It has not been the best couple of days for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise. Towns, despite having the best game of his season in the last game against the San Antonio Spurs, saw his team get played off the court, going down by as much as 35 points to a team that’s allegedly tanking. In addition, they were also beaten by the Utah Jazz earlier in the season, the team they traded Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, to go along with a boatload of picks, for star rim protector Rudy Gobert.

