3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
MEAC Basketball ESPN TV Schedule Released
The ESPN MEAC Basketball TV Schedule has been revealed, with a healthy dose of two programs. The post MEAC Basketball ESPN TV Schedule Released appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Hampton University alumni roll with conference changes
Hampton University alumni deal with the reality of a new conference outside the HBCU realm. The post Hampton University alumni roll with conference changes appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Olympian to help open Hampton Virginia Aquaplex
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia is set to open Saturday. The 62,739-square-foot Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, at 1908 Coliseum Dr., will hold a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, the first African-American swimmer to hold a world record. Jones is a […]
Suffolk, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Great white shark ‘Bob’ swims off VB coast, along with Tancook
Great white shark Bob has made his way to Virginia Beach, according to OCEARCH, the nonprofit that tags and tracks sharks.
Chesapeake schools on high alert after more threats Tuesday morning
Schools in Chesapeake were put on high alert again Tuesday morning after another round of anonymous threats at four different high schools.
Multiple Hampton Roads schools receive threats Monday
Multiple schools in Hampton Roads received threats on Monday. Four threats were directed toward Chesapeake schools.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
Slayyys By The Sea: A Gallery Of Standard-Setting Stunners Slaying Hampton University’s Homecoming
Slayyys by the sea! View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Y A N N A A L E X I S 💎 (@ayannaalexiss) The illustrious Hampton University is known for its Black Ivy league pedigree, stunning
Norfolk Police searching for missing woman
Police in Norfolk said they're looking for a missing 28-year-old woman. The police department said Anna J. Midas was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road.
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia
The oldest castle in the USA is not a fairy tale-looking one. The Allens' brick house is known as "Bacon's Castle" because Nathaniel Bacon's followers used it as a fort or "castle" during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.
Noon interview: 2022 Elite Black Ball to be held in Newport News, benefit charity
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you're looking for a reason to dress nice and support a charitable cause, look no further than the 2022 Elite Black Ball, hosted by the Masonic House of Ishraq. Tickets are $80 per person, and part of the proceeds will go to the Down...
Retrial for Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins in Chesapeake
Edmund Hoyt's first trial, just this past August, ended in a mistrial.
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
‘I was screaming like a lunatic!’: VB woman wins jackpot playing Virginia Lottery
A woman from Virginia Beach won the jackpot while playing one of Virginia Lottery's online games.
School divisions see rise in various illnesses
Several school divisions cite a rise in illness-related student absences, as influenza, RSV, and G.I. cases spread across the area.
Haunting tales with Hampton Horror Tours on Coast Live
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Horror Tours at the Hampton History Museum are back, and scarier than ever! Tour guide Robert Weathers and Hampton Museum Executive Director Luci Cochran (in character as Joan Wright, the earliest Witch in America) visit Coast Live to preview the new chilling tales coming this Halloween season.
Recruit Military hosts job fair for veterans at Naval Station Norfolk
A free job fair will be taking place at Vista Point Center at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The fair offers more than 70 registered exhibitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Homecoming for Hampton University alumna, Google's chief diversity officer
HAMPTON, Va. — If you Google Hampton University, the school's website is the first entry to pop up with the words "standard of excellence." The search engine is friendly to the university in more ways than one. The company's chief diversity officer is a proud alumna. Melanie Parker sat...
Investing in foot health with The Good Feet Store on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Grace Vohden Snead, marketing manager for The Good Feet Store, shares how arch supports from The Good Feet Store help relieve foot pain and other discomfort. Presented by The Good Feet Store. Jefferson Marketplace, Newport News. (757) 249-7700. 1624 Laskin Rd, Suite 751. Virginia Beach.
