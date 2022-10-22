ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Olympian to help open Hampton Virginia Aquaplex

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia is set to open Saturday. The 62,739-square-foot Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, at 1908 Coliseum Dr., will hold a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, the first African-American swimmer to hold a world record. Jones is a […]
HAMPTON, VA
Suffolk, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Heritage High School volleyball team will have a game with King's Fork High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
SUFFOLK, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
Haunting tales with Hampton Horror Tours on Coast Live

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Horror Tours at the Hampton History Museum are back, and scarier than ever! Tour guide Robert Weathers and Hampton Museum Executive Director Luci Cochran (in character as Joan Wright, the earliest Witch in America) visit Coast Live to preview the new chilling tales coming this Halloween season.
HAMPTON, VA
Investing in foot health with The Good Feet Store on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Grace Vohden Snead, marketing manager for The Good Feet Store, shares how arch supports from The Good Feet Store help relieve foot pain and other discomfort. Presented by The Good Feet Store. Jefferson Marketplace, Newport News. (757) 249-7700. 1624 Laskin Rd, Suite 751. Virginia Beach.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

