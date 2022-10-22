ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Plant turns a tight game into a blowout in second half

By Kelly Parsons
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Plant has a huge second half Friday night, beating Steinbrenner 47-14. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Plant, once a powerhouse in Florida high school football, lost its way four years ago, a shift that coincided with the departure of longtime coach Robert Weiner to the college ranks.

On a team historically known for making deep playoff runs, not a single Panther who took the field at Dad’s Stadium on Friday has experienced the postseason.

But in the third quarter of Plant’s matchup with Steinbrenner, senior wide receiver Jaquez Kindell put the Panthers one step closer to ending that drought.

On the Panthers’ second drive of the half, Kindell had three receptions for 60 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown that broke open an otherwise close game. From there, Plant scored four more touchdowns to win 47-14.

“They work so hard. Every day in practice, in everything that they do, they have a level of excellence that they strive to go after,” coach Hank Brown said of Kindell and running back Waltez Clark, who combined for five of Plant’s seven touchdowns. “They clearly, obviously, attained that tonight.”

The Warriors (4-4) turned the ball over twice in the first half, and both times, the Panthers took immediate advantage; cornerback Jaden Davis scored on a 38-yard scoop-and-score, then Clark had a 20-yard touchdown run following a Steinbrenner interception.

But just before the break, the Warriors got right back in it.

A short Panther punt gave Steinbrenner the ball at the 50-yard line, and running back Kirby Vorhees ran it in with three seconds remaining on the first-half clock.

Both teams missed a field goal on their opening drives of the second half, but once quarterback Trey O’Malley hit Kindell with his momentum-shifting touchdown reception, the Panthers (7-2), who have now won seven games in a row, didn’t stop scoring.

O’Malley and fellow Panther quarterback JC Mirasola traded drives all night, and the pair combined for 176 yards passing. Kindell caught a touchdown from each, following his 37-yard score with a 30-yard touchdown reception from Mirsaola on the very next drive.

“Outside looking in, you’d think it’s tough, but we have two great quarterbacks. They can both star and play great football,” said Kindell, who ended the night with 103 yards receiving. “They both have really high IQs. It just makes it so much easier to operate with both.”

As the game wore on, Plant scored on an interception return for a touchdown followed by two more touchdowns from Clark in the final three minutes of the game on 1- and 53-yard plays.

And now, with the Plant staring down its first playoff berth in years, Kindell said he’s starting to see things that remind him of the Panthers of the past.

“It definitely feels like we’re on our way back. We fought last year, and our dreams got crushed ... we worked harder, and we got better,” he said. “Our seniors left a good mark for us to build upon, so we’re making a run.”

