Read full article on original website
Related
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings
Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 23 to 29, 2022
It’s Scorpio season! Eclipses are here! Saturn is stationing direct! Hold on tight, because there’s no getting off this week’s rollercoaster of a vibe shift! First on the 23rd, the sun and Venus both enter fixed water sign Scorpio while discipline planet Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius. Happy birthday to our secretive Scorpios like Anne Hathaway, Ethan Hawke and President Joe Biden. Then on the 25th, we have a solar eclipse—a super potent new moon—in Scorpio. Eclipses are times of sudden beginnings and endings. This one in protective Scorpio insists on letting go of something that doesn’t work and committing hard to what does. Let fate take the wheel.
SFGate
Horoscope for Wednesday, 10/26/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Beliefs, unlike facts, are supposed to change. It's why you need to test drive them every once in a while to see how they run. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You finally apologize for your part in a feud. Surprisingly this gets the other party to apologize too. Two wrongs may not make a right, but two sorrys will.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here is what your guardian angel is called according to your date of birth
Many people believe that a guardian angel watches over them. Like astrology, angelology has become popular in recent years. We reveal the name of your guardian angel according to your birth date. Your guardian angel according to your date of birth. Astrology allows you to get to know yourself and...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast September 26th To Oct 2nd, 2022
We have a jam-packed 7 days of Transits in this week's astrology that makes us feel more hyper than usual. Venus enters Libra, increasing the demand for harmony in our romantic and financial lives. When Mercury turns direct, we can make sense of the uncertainty from the previous month.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
Elite Daily
Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October
This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Refinery29
It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air
Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
Scorpio—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Old You & Getting to Know the New You
By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs lie the most
All of us have lied at one point or the other. Be it white lies or elaborate full-fledged manipulative lies, we all have been there. But some people lie more than others, even when it’s not needed. While no one can tell who lies when, these four zodiac signs are most likely to lie the most, regardless of what the situation is.
Refinery29
Your Halloween Horoscope Is Here
Halloween 2022 is here — are you ready to unleash your wild side? Astrologically, this Halloween is bringing out some intense vibes mid-eclipse season, due to the looming First Quarter moon in Aquarius that occurs the following morning. On the 31st, the sun in Scorpio and Aquarius moon are...
msn.com
Your Horoscope for the Full Moon in Aries Is Here
Full Moons are a time for releasing and relinquishing. If you have an excess in your life, this is the time for it to go down the drain. Through silent meditation, exchanging of thoughts, or spiritual practice, Full Moons are a point when we can let go. Get ready to...
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of October 1, 2022. The Libran approach to fighting for what’s right shouldn’t involve getting into loud arguments or trying to manipulate people into seeing things your way. If you’re doing what you were born to do, you rely on gentler styles of persuasion. Are you doing what you were born to do? Have you become skilled at using clear, elegant language to say what you mean? Do you work in behalf of the best outcome rather than merely serving your ego? Do you try to understand why others feel the way they do, even if you disagree with their conclusions? I hope you call on these superpowers in the coming weeks. We all need you to be at the height of your potency.
boldsky.com
Daily Horoscope, 22 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Scorpio Season horoscopes
Although each Scorpio season is intense, this year’s is extra gnarly, as it’s also Eclipse season - we have a super potent Full Moon, Lunar Eclipse the morning of Election Day!The quality of this Eclipse suggests unexpected surprises and shocking revelations, especially from shadowy, unforeseen corners. The results and consequences of this Eclipse won’t necessarily be easy or clear to understand, though - none of us can ever see all the way through the world’s secrets and mysteries. Amidst hectic collective vibes, though, there’s an amazing opportunity for individual change - Scorpio season can help us let go of decaying...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week & Their Charisma Is Downright Irresistible
After a dynamic full moon in Aries, the week begins with Mercury re-entering harmony-seeking Libra, making our conversations all the more amicable and light-hearted. However, thanks to Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow, what was swept beneath the rug at the beginning of September could come back around for reconsideration, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 10 to 16. Also, there will be at least six planets transiting through air signs by midweek, so be sure to keep an open mind. Have you been contemplating your commitment with a significant other? Are you waiting to hear back about...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0