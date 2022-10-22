Read full article on original website
15-year-old shot in Syracuse’s Strathmore neighborhood, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot Tuesday in the city’s Strathmore neighborhood, police said. The 15-year-old was shot in the midsection and arm around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Grant Avenue, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen was taken to Upstate University...
UPD charge two juveniles in Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two juveniles have been charged with criminal weapon possession after a shooting that took place on Bleeker Street on October 24th. Around 2:15 pm on Monday, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division on the 400 block of Bleeker...
Teenage Motorcyclist Killed After Running Red Light, Police say
A teenaged motorcyclist was killed after a violent crash in Salina after it is believed he ran a red light. That is according to investigators with New York State Police who say the Monday night crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. near Lemoyne Ave and Factory Ave. Troopers believe the motorcycle operator, 16-year-old Angelo Mannino was headed South on Lemoyne Ave and passed a red light before colliding with a sedan headed westbound on Factory Ave.
State police identify Syracuse 16-year-old killed in Mattydale motorcycle crash
Salina, N.Y. -- A Syracuse teen was identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash in Mattydale that sent three others to the hospital Monday night, troopers said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, was killed after he failed to stop at a traffic light and collided with a 2008 Buick Lacrosse, according to a news release from the State Police.
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
Groton woman allegedly kicked down door, threatened victim with knife
On October 9th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield.
Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police
UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Mattydale crash; 14-year-old, 2 others injured
Update: State police identify Syracuse teen killed in Mattydale motorcycle crash. Salina, N.Y. — A 16-year-old motorcyclist was killed and three other people injured — including his 14-year-old passenger — after the motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a car Monday night in Salina, state police said.
12-year-old makes terroristic threat to Auburn school
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student at Auburn Junior High School told their parent that someone had sent them a screenshot of a message that referenced shooting up the school and looking for a gun, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Monday, October 24 a little before 5 p.m., police were notified by the […]
Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident
CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
12-year-old Auburn student charged with felony after sending threatening message, police say
Auburn, N.Y. -- A 12-year-old in Auburn was arrested Monday for sending a message that threatened a school shooting, police said. Around 5 p.m Monday, police were notified of a message that referenced “shooting up the school and looking for a gun” by a parent of an Auburn Junior High School student, according to a news release from Auburn police.
Captains group: We need a CEO, not a cop, as Onondaga County sheriff (Your Letters)
Toby Shelley has recently made an issue out of the law enforcement backgrounds of the candidates for Sheriff in Onondaga County by indicating that Chief Esteban Gonzalez is “not a cop.” Let’s take an honest look and see who has the prerequisites to run the Sheriff’s Office.
Loud Music Complaint Leads to Standoff in Floyd, Man Charged Deputies Say
What started as a loud noise complaint on Sunday night escalated to a bit of a standoff with Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies that continued for several hours into Monday morning. Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies responded to 7522 Camroden Road in Floyd at 10:45 Sunday night for a complaint about...
Justice delayed again: NY officials make Broadwater wait for payout after wrongful conviction
Syracuse, NY – Anthony Broadwater left a Syracuse courtroom in triumph last year after a 40-year battle for justice over his wrongful conviction decades ago in the rape of Alice Sebold, a Syracuse University student who went on to become a best-selling author. But his exoneration, which made news...
Lisle man arrested after domestic disturbance
On the evening of October 22nd, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on State Route 26 in Willet fir a domestic disturbance.
Man in custody after more than 11-hour standoff in the town of Floyd
TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- James Damuth, 45, is in custody after a more than 11-hour standoff in the town Of Floyd Sunday night. Before 11 p.m., the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7522 Camroden Road in response to a noise complaint. According to the sheriff, when the deputy on duty approached the door, an individual answered and pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.
3 women handcuffed in brawl after Syracuse murderer’s stoic sentencing: ‘He doesn’t care!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — A brawl immediately after a Syracuse murder sentencing Tuesday afternoon left three women in handcuffs. The fracas started seconds after Rayquan Williams, 26, stoically took his 16-year-to-life sentence for the murder of Quintell Stepney, 23, in August 2021.
Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
Gloversville man facing 9 charges after traffic stop
A Gloversville man is facing nine separate charges after a traffic stop ballooned into much more Saturday evening.
Missing Jamesville man never showed up to pick up daughter, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Jamesville man was supposed to pick up his daughter from work last week, but never showed up, DeWitt police said. No one has heard from or seen David Benz since he left his home last Thursday, police said. DeWitt police are now asking the public...
