ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charge two juveniles in Bleeker Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two juveniles have been charged with criminal weapon possession after a shooting that took place on Bleeker Street on October 24th. Around 2:15 pm on Monday, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division on the 400 block of Bleeker...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Teenage Motorcyclist Killed After Running Red Light, Police say

A teenaged motorcyclist was killed after a violent crash in Salina after it is believed he ran a red light. That is according to investigators with New York State Police who say the Monday night crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. near Lemoyne Ave and Factory Ave. Troopers believe the motorcycle operator, 16-year-old Angelo Mannino was headed South on Lemoyne Ave and passed a red light before colliding with a sedan headed westbound on Factory Ave.
SYRACUSE, NY
Shore News Network

Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police

UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

12-year-old makes terroristic threat to Auburn school

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student at Auburn Junior High School told their parent that someone had sent them a screenshot of a message that referenced shooting up the school and looking for a gun, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Monday, October 24 a little before 5 p.m., police were notified by the […]
AUBURN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident

CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man in custody after more than 11-hour standoff in the town of Floyd

TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- James Damuth, 45, is in custody after a more than 11-hour standoff in the town Of Floyd Sunday night. Before 11 p.m., the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7522 Camroden Road in response to a noise complaint. According to the sheriff, when the deputy on duty approached the door, an individual answered and pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy