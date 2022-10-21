ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros on verge of sweep, one win from World Series

NEW YORK — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run home run and the Astros beat former teammate Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead.
