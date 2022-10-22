George Washington upsets Spring Valley on the road

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – George Washington grabbed a huge victory on the road Friday night, upsetting fourth-ranked Spring Valley 39-27.

The ninth-ranked Patriots were gifted by another strong performance by quarterback Abe Fenwick. Fenwick found Keegan Slack in the first quarter to give GW the lead.

George Washington has an inner-city matchup next week hosting Capital. Spring Valley is at Parkersburg.

