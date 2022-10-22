Cheri Beasley discusses political ads, abortion and race against Budd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The outcome of North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat could help determine which party controls that chamber of Congress.

Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is facing Republican congressman Ted Budd in a battle for that seat.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke with Beasley about the impact the economy is having on people across the state, America’s support for Ukraine, access to abortion and the barrage of ads that have attacked her record.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.