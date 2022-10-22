ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Football Will Be Down Two Key Players Against ECU

PROVO, Utah – The hits keep coming for BYU football. BYU will be without wide receiver Kody Epps and running back Chris Brooks when they host the East Carolina Pirates on Friday night. “Neither one of them are going to play. They’re both out,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Announces New $20 Million Soccer Stadium

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University has announced that it will begin construction on a new soccer-specific stadium for its Orem Campus. The project will cost $20 million. It will be 22,000 square feet that include locker rooms, a team lounge for both the men’s and women’s teams, additional locker rooms for visiting teams and officials, 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box with a broadcast booth, and 10 luxury suites —each holding 16 guests.
OREM, UT
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: 6A Football Tournament Bracketology

SALT LAKE CITY – As we head towards crunch time in the football playoffs in the state of Utah, KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions in the 6A classification. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions for the 6A football tournament. For a full...
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Utah Men’s, Women’s Basketball Earn Preseason All-Pac-12 Selections Ahead Of Media Day

SALT LAKE CITY- Both men’s and women’s basketball earned some preseason All-Pac-12 selections ahead of Media Day on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Branden Carlson was named Preseason First-team All-Pac-12 by the media, while Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson made the All-Conference team for the women as well as Kennady McQueen earning an honorable mention.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah State Football Focused On Getting Healthy During Bye Week

LOGAN, Utah – The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for a Utah State football team dealing with injuries at a number of positions. USU (3-5, 2-2) fell 28-14 to the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, October 22. “We’re beat up pretty good. We gotta get...
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Stanford Football Offered ‘Free Trial’ Tickets To BYU Game

PROVO, Utah – Stanford football has never been known for its gameday atmosphere. However, recent pregame photos of the Cardinal home game against the Arizona State Sun Devils showed that the crowds on the Farm are getting worse. So to boost ticket sales, Stanford offered fans a “free trial”...
STANFORD, CA
kslsports.com

BYU’s Kalani Sitake Doesn’t Plan To Make In-Season Staff Dismissals

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is in a fight-or-flight moment right now. That was the message from BYU coach Kalani Sitake after the 41-14 loss to Liberty. Heading into this week’s game against East Carolina, Sitake will continue giving his coaches a chance to keep fighting to bounce back from this adversity.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Must Boost Goal Scoring In 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – It is no secret, the main objective this off-season is to increase the club’s goal-scoring capability in 2023. Real Salt Lake, scored 12 fewer goals in 2022 than they did in 2022. Interestingly, western conference teams scored a total of 703 goals in 2022 compared to 627 goals in 2021, 76 more goals were scored by teams in the western conference this year when compared to the 2021 season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
usustatesman.com

Weeping Lady legend put to rest

A lady resides in Logan Cemetery near Utah State University. She sits atop a stone, clutching a bunch of flowers with one hand and the other on her forehead. This lady is none other than the legendary Weeping Lady. . Legends of the Weeping Lady have come about in many forms...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Sky View High School displays 'battle cry': WE THE NORTH

Sky View High School Principal Shane Jones wasn’t sure what the school’s student body president was talking about when she asked him what was being displayed on the south side of the structure last month. “I went out there, and sure enough, we’ve got ‘WE THE NORTH’ going...
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY

