Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee falls to Alma in soccer regional semifinal, 3-2
A loss in the tournament is difficult to take and it’s even more difficult if the season ends in a shootout. That’s what happened on Tuesday night as the Manistee Chippewas dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to Alma in the MHSAA Division 3 regional soccer semifinal at Clare.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart boys, girls sweep Run Around the Cloud meet
The Hart Pirates tuned up for this Friday’s cross country regional competition by sweeping both the boys and girls’ divisions of the Run Around the Cloud meet on Tuesday. The meet was run at White Cloud Elementary School. In the girls’ division, Hart swept the top five plays...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores faces tough foe in Traverse City Central to open football playoffs
The Mona Shores Sailors will kick off the Division 2 MHSAA 2022 football playoffs on Friday evening when they host the Traverse City Central Trojans. The Sailors finished the regular season with a 7-2 record and finished the OK-Green slate in a three-way tie for first place with Muskegon and Zeeland West. All three teams finished 6-1 in the league. Shores lost to Rockford 31-27 in the second week of the season and to Muskegon 55-35 last Friday.
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer soccer season comes to an end with 3-0 loss
Reeths-Puffer’s boys soccer team couldn’t get its offense in gear in Tuesday night’s MHSAA Division 2 regional semifinal. The Rockets lost 3-0 to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern in a game played at Cedar Springs. Forest Hills Northern took a 1-0 lead at the half, scoring just...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven falls to highly ranked Rockford in Division 1 regional soccer
PORTAGE — The Grand Haven boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday night. The Bucs dropped a 2-0 decision to undefeated Rockford, which came into the game ranked No. 3 in the state in Division 1 in the latest rankings by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls Zeeland West in four sets in Tuesday volleyball action
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to Zeeland West in OK Conference-Green action on Tuesday evening. The Rockets started strong but couldn’t carry the momentum and lost in four sets (25-21, 18-25, 16-25, 16-25). Madison Dykema had eight kills with two blocks and Allison McManus had 10 digs and five...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores wins OK-Green volleyball championship
The Mona Shores volleyball team won the OK-Green tournament on Tuesday with a three-sets victory over Zeeland East. The Sailors (8-2 in the league) showcased strong play all around and took down Zeeland East 25-17, 26-24, 25-18. “Every girl on our team played an integral part in our success tonight,”...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart has rough day at West Michigan Conference Rivers Division volleyball tournament on Saturday
Hart went into the first ever West Michigan Conference Rivers Division tournament hosted by Hesperia seeded third, but failed to reach that height at the end of the day Saturday. Starting out strong, the Pirates defeated Mason County Central 25-16 and 25-15 in the first round. But they hit a...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall finishes second, Montague third at WMC Lakes volleyball tournament
The Whitehall and Montague varsity volleyball teams took part in the West Michigan Conference-Lakes Tournament on Saturday. The Vikings had a solid day with a second-place finish. Wins came against Orchard View and Montague (25-22, 26-24). The single loss came at the hands of Ludington in the finals (11-25, 23-25).
localsportsjournal.com
Alliance League volleyball tournament results from Saturday
The Muskegon Catholic Central and Fruitport Calvary Christian volleyball teams competed in the Alliance League Tournament on Saturday. The Crusaders finished just shy of the top three with a fourth-place finish. MCC got by Zion Christian (25-12, 24-26, 18-16) and Grand River Prep (21-25, 25-13, 15-8). Losses came against Tri-Unity...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City falls to Morley-Stanwood in conference tournament, finishes as runner-up
The Kent City volleyball team finished as runner-up in the CSAA Conference-Silver Tournament on Saturday. The Eagles got by Newaygo in the quarter-finals (25-13, 25-7) and Central Montcalm in the semi-finals (25-14, 25-10). The Eagles advanced to the finals where they fell short against Morley Stanwood in two sets (25-15,...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon goes 2-1 at West Michigan Conference volleyball tournament
The North Muskegon volleyball team went 2-1 in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers Tournament on Saturday. The Norse opened with wins against Ravenna (25-11, 25-8) and Hart (25-14, 25-8), but lost to Shelby (12-25, 23-25). Natalie Pannucci was the leader on the day with 19 kills, 14 digs, three blocks and...
localsportsjournal.com
‘Support the Tradition’ becomes reality at Muskegon High School
The dozens that gathered on this early autumn Monday in the atrium of Muskegon High School’s Redmond/Potter Gymnasium were in for a treat. The evening was a reunion of sorts. A daughter of the late Harry Potter – a namesake of the building who had served as a Muskegon coach from 1927 until 1956, then as the school’s athletic director – was present, as were two of his granddaughters. Much of the crowd sported Red and White attire, school colors since its beginning. The majority in attendance were alumni, male and female, some young, others of an older vintage. Many were former athletes. A few residents from the longstanding neighborhood that surrounds MHS, were also present.
localsportsjournal.com
Bullseye: Axe throwing league brings something fresh to West Michigan
MUSKEGON– — Mike Lewis has taken West Michigan by storm. Along with his partner, Ash Masse, they’ve brought a sport to the area that anyone can enjoy: Axe throwing. It’s the first of its kind in this area, and its future is bright. On Tuesday, Wednesday...
Meijer Sports Complex announces $11M expansion
The West Michigan Sports Commission, which owns the Meijer Sports Complex that serves youth and adult amateur athletes, announced an $11 million expansion set to begin construction in 2024.
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
The Lofts on Rowe in Ludington Officially Open, Still Taking Applications
What was once an old abandoned industrial building is now beautiful new housing in Ludington. The Lofts on Rowe had their grand opening ribbon cutting Monday. The lofts have 67 apartments with a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom unities. The opening of the Lofts on Rowe will hopefully put a dent in the housing problem that many communities in northern Michigan are facing.
Morning Sun
Hometown grieves loss of 18-year-old CMU student who died in U.S.-127 crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
Missing Michigan family found hundreds of miles from home
A family missing from Fremont, Michigan, has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Department said.
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash
A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
Comments / 0