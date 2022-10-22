ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Shushes & Shade: Inside 'The View's Snarkiest Season 26 Snubs

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJx6g_0iiWYTze00
abc

Despite only being back on the air for a few short weeks, The View’ s 26th season has already been one for the books!

Featuring a star-studded cast consisting of Joy Behar , Whoopi Goldberg , Sara Haines , Ana Navarro , Sunny Hostin and newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin, the show's outspoken anchors have brought their razor-sharp wit — and the drama — since the long-running daytime talk series returned in early September.

From onscreen shush-es to behind-the-scenes shade, here are some of The View’ s most dramatic moments — both onscreen and off — from Season 26.

Shady Shush-es

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4kUT_0iiWYTze00
abc

It was the “shush” heard ‘round the world ! During a segment on Wednesday, October 12, Haines shut down Griffin’s attempted interruptions while debating the pros and cons of electing career politicians, refusing to let her reporter colleague make a peep until she was finished speaking on the controversial matter.

'WAIT ONE SECOND': SARA HAINES SHUSHES CONTROVERSIAL 'THE VIEW' COHOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN

"Wait one second," the TV personality quipped as Griffin attempted to get a word in.

“OK,” her costar replied with a smirk.

Awkward Additions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbN32_0iiWYTze00
theview/youtube

Earlier this month, Hostin inadvertently found herself in the middle of a dramatic debate between Goldberg and Griffin when her cell phone began ringing as her famously feuding colleagues were embroiled in an argument.

"Hello, hello, hello," Goldberg snapped at Hostin as her phone continued to ring.

THE VIEW'S SUNNY HOSTIN AWKWARDLY INTERRUPTS WHOOPI GOLDBERG & ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN'S HEATED POLITICAL DEBATE

"See who it is," replied the attorney, turning her device towards her co-star

"Who is it? You know I can't read," Goldberg joked back. Though Hostin then stated that her son, Gabriel , was responsible for the interruption, the actress was evidently unphased by this revelation, continuing her conversation with Griffin in front of her seemingly embarrassed costar.

Producer Prodding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBYMx_0iiWYTze00
abc

Though typically The View ’s tensions are between its cast members, sometimes the series’ hosts find themselves at odds with producers. In late September, Goldberg vocally expressed her frustration at the talk series’ behind-the-scenes higher-ups, calling out the producers for seemingly attempting to cut her off by playing the commercial break music as she was speaking.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG CALLS OUT 'THE VIEW' PRODUCER WHO TRIED TO CUT HER OFF: 'COME ON!'

"You don’t have to turn it that loud!" Goldberg quipped, tossing her hands up in frustration as her colleagues giggled. "I mean, come on!"

"You know I was getting ready to take a breath and then you put on the music?" she continued, before conceding into the commercial. "We’ll be right back."

Off-Screen Offhandedness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwrZY_0iiWYTze00
abc

While these pointed moments may rake in the ratings, it seems The View ’s drama doesn’t only play out onscreen. Tensions between cast members have reportedly run high even after the cameras have stopped rolling — especially those between Griffin and her fellow cast members.

"During commercial breaks between Hot Topics segments, Alyssa was mainly on her phone while the other women spoke to each other," spilled one source who was present at a taping earlier this month, adding that "Sunny was the only one to initiate the conversation with Alyssa, though she mainly talked to her other costars."

CAST OF 'THE VIEW' IGNORES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS, CLAIMS EYEWITNESS: 'SHE STOOD THERE AWKWARDLY'

Yet when Hostin left to speak with a crew member, it seems the reporter was left in the dust.

"[She] just stood there awkwardly, as she waited for one of her costars to include her," the eyewitness continued of Griffin.

Comments / 4

Related
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro responds to backlash for 'inappropriate question'

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment

Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."SAVANNAH GUTHRIE DECLARES HER LOVE FOR 'TODAY' COLLEAGUE HODA...
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera. 'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING...
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

143K+
Followers
4K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy