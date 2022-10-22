Shushes & Shade: Inside 'The View's Snarkiest Season 26 Snubs

abc

Despite only being back on the air for a few short weeks, The View’ s 26th season has already been one for the books!

Featuring a star-studded cast consisting of Joy Behar , Whoopi Goldberg , Sara Haines , Ana Navarro , Sunny Hostin and newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin, the show's outspoken anchors have brought their razor-sharp wit — and the drama — since the long-running daytime talk series returned in early September.

From onscreen shush-es to behind-the-scenes shade, here are some of The View’ s most dramatic moments — both onscreen and off — from Season 26.

Shady Shush-es

It was the “shush” heard ‘round the world ! During a segment on Wednesday, October 12, Haines shut down Griffin’s attempted interruptions while debating the pros and cons of electing career politicians, refusing to let her reporter colleague make a peep until she was finished speaking on the controversial matter.

"Wait one second," the TV personality quipped as Griffin attempted to get a word in.

“OK,” her costar replied with a smirk.

Awkward Additions

Earlier this month, Hostin inadvertently found herself in the middle of a dramatic debate between Goldberg and Griffin when her cell phone began ringing as her famously feuding colleagues were embroiled in an argument.

"Hello, hello, hello," Goldberg snapped at Hostin as her phone continued to ring.

"See who it is," replied the attorney, turning her device towards her co-star

"Who is it? You know I can't read," Goldberg joked back. Though Hostin then stated that her son, Gabriel , was responsible for the interruption, the actress was evidently unphased by this revelation, continuing her conversation with Griffin in front of her seemingly embarrassed costar.

Producer Prodding

Though typically The View ’s tensions are between its cast members, sometimes the series’ hosts find themselves at odds with producers. In late September, Goldberg vocally expressed her frustration at the talk series’ behind-the-scenes higher-ups, calling out the producers for seemingly attempting to cut her off by playing the commercial break music as she was speaking.

"You don’t have to turn it that loud!" Goldberg quipped, tossing her hands up in frustration as her colleagues giggled. "I mean, come on!"

"You know I was getting ready to take a breath and then you put on the music?" she continued, before conceding into the commercial. "We’ll be right back."

Off-Screen Offhandedness

While these pointed moments may rake in the ratings, it seems The View ’s drama doesn’t only play out onscreen. Tensions between cast members have reportedly run high even after the cameras have stopped rolling — especially those between Griffin and her fellow cast members.

"During commercial breaks between Hot Topics segments, Alyssa was mainly on her phone while the other women spoke to each other," spilled one source who was present at a taping earlier this month, adding that "Sunny was the only one to initiate the conversation with Alyssa, though she mainly talked to her other costars."

Yet when Hostin left to speak with a crew member, it seems the reporter was left in the dust.

"[She] just stood there awkwardly, as she waited for one of her costars to include her," the eyewitness continued of Griffin.