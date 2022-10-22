Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Low-Speed Orange Line Trips Will Extend Into December
Some speed restrictions on the Orange Line that have befuddled riders and slowed trips will stay in place into December, more than two months after the MBTA completed a 30-day end-to-end shutdown aimed at fixing those issues, the agency disclosed Tuesday. Most remaining slow zones on the Orange Line, particularly...
This Quaint New England Town is Begging Visitors Not to Drive There Right Now
Quaint New England towns are loved not just by us locals in the region but visitors all over the world. So learning that one town, during the fall no less, is begging everyone to please not drive there right now, even sending out an advisory is definitely curious. I'm talking...
WATCH: Child nearly hit by minivan when driver slams through store in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Video shows the moment a child was nearly hit by a minivan when a driver slammed through the Dollar Tree in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The child moved out of the path of the vehicle right before it crashed through the glass door of the store. The driver can then gets out of the car, slamming the door.
Wu urges full-court press for MBTA workers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Policymakers across the state and local level need to deploy “every last bit of political will” to reinvigorate hiring at the short-staffed transit agency, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. Wu, who campaigned on a platform of expanding access to low- or no-cost transit, said...
Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch
The collision delayed both inbound and outbound trains Tuesday morning. A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning. An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
Two people hospitalized after stabbing in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened. The condition of the victims is...
Boston’s wastewater system braces for the coming storm
If there is one thing cities never stop producing, it is sewage. The question is, what to do with it? In the 1980s, Boston’s answer was dumping raw sewage into bodies of water. With pollution threatening both humans and ecology, the Boston harbor became known as “the dirtiest harbor in America.”
Truck gets stuck under BU Bridge, causing closures
BOSTON (WHDH) - The eastbound lanes of Soldiers Field Road near Storrow Drive are closed Tuesday morning due to a truck that got wedged under the Boston University Bridge late last night. The lanes are shut down as crews work to clear the truck, which top and sides were torn...
Missing Raynham teen believed to be in danger, police say
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 16-year-old girl from Raynham is believed to be in danger, according to local police. Colleen Weaver went missing from her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and police are “urgently seeking the public’s help in locating her,” they said.
Boston city leaders concerned about uptick in violent crime
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city leaders are working to respond to a troubling trend of violent crime in the city after a recent string of three shooting deaths in one recent weekend alone. The closed-door emergency meeting at a Dorchester church included faith leaders...
Easton Police and Fire respond to bomb threat at high school
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police and Fire are responding to a bomb threat reported at Oliver Ames High School Tuesday afternoon, they announced. At around noon, Easton Police received a report of a bomb threat at the high school. The building was immediately evacuated and police are searching the building. All other Easton schools are under a stay in place order.
One person hurt when driver hits two homes in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a driver crashed into two homes in Mattapan overnight. The pickup truck drove down Morton Street in Mattapan and hit one home before it hit another, damaging the foundation, and came to a stop. A car nearby one of the homes was also damaged. The truck, which was flattened by the crash, has since been towed away.
Waverly Street in Framingham back open after train derailment
FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waverly Street in Framingham is back open after a partial derailment of a train carrying carbon dioxide led the street to close all day Sunday. Crews worked through the night to get derailed train cars out of a busy road in Framingham that brought traffic in the heart of the city to a standstill. Police said the rail flipped, causing the CSX train to derail Sunday morning. Officials blocked off Waverly Street and quickly diverted traffic to Concord Street.
Tewksbury Police make arrest in stabbing
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police said they have made an arrest in a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Officials said two people were rushed to the hospital after a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened.
FBI Search in Billerica to Close Part of River Street Bridge
BILLERICA — One lane of the River Street bridge in Billerica will be temporarily closed starting 9 a.m. Monday as the FBI conducts an underwater search relating to an FBI Boston investigation. A statement from the federal law enforcement agency early Monday morning noted that its Underwater Search and...
FBI search in Concord River forces traffic disruptions in Billerica bridge
BILLERICA, Mass. — FBI officials are conducting a search in the Concord River on Monday and are warning of traffic disruptions on and around a bridge in Billerica, Massachusetts. The FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team out of New York is assisting with an FBI Boston investigation, officials...
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
LaHood: timing perfect to restart MBTA from ‘Ground Zero’
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, OCT. 25, 2022…..Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing how to fix years of problems at the MBTA while state government stands on the threshold of a major change, and in the opinion of a former U.S. transportation secretary, they should use that timing as an opportunity to “think very seriously” about dismantling and reimagining the entire transit system.
