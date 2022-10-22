ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bellevue.

The Hazen High School soccer team will have a game with Bellevue High School on October 22, 2022, 14:30:00.

Hazen High School
Bellevue High School
October 22, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Hazen High School soccer team will have a game with Bellevue High School on October 22, 2022, 16:30:00.

Hazen High School
Bellevue High School
October 22, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

