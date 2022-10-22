ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

ABC10

Man killed at Grant Union High School identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
SACRAMENTO, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Turlock, California

Turlock, California, is the second largest city in Stanislaus County and is located in the heart of California’s Central Valley region. Nearby cities in this corner of California include Modesto, Livingston, and Ceres. It is believed the name “Turlock” originated from the Gaelic word “Turlough,” the name of a...
TURLOCK, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Scott Peterson Moved to Sacramento Area Prison

It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested for hiding teen makes first court appearance

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento State’s squirrels now have their own Instagram account

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Sacramento State’s 75-years as an educational institution it has also served as a place of refuge for many area critters and none has become such a staple as the squirrel. As a way to honor and document the relatively peaceful coexistent relationship the campus’s human population with the squirrel population, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

‘Immense challenge’: Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln on city’s response to latest in serial killings case

Last week, a man was arrested in connection with five recent shooting deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland that police were investigating as a “series of killings.”. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, has been charged in three of the killings, but District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said that investigations were ongoing and the office was "confident that additional charges will be added."
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Over 200 firearms collected in Sacramento police gun buyback event

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department held its second gun buyback event for this year, Saturday. Community members were able and encouraged to exchange their unwanted firearms for $50 Amazon gift cards which resulted in 275 guns being exchanged, according to officials. People were able to make the exchange anonymously with no questions about the firearms asked.
SACRAMENTO, CA
