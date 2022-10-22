SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO