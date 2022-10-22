Read full article on original website
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
San Joaquin Delta College receives millions to help Asian American students succeed
STOCKTON, Calif. — At San Joaquin Delta College, they are celebrating new initiatives in light of Filipino American Heritage Month that are designed to help students succeed. Debra Louie, a counselor and professor at Delta College, said many students of Filipino and other south Asian descent are first generation...
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
'Where are we supposed to go?' | Sacramento unhoused community reacts to lack of city progress in providing shelters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's "Comprehensive Siting Plan” looks a lot different from when it was first approved last August. The original plan was called the "Master Siting Plan to Address Homelessness." It was approved with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." The roadmap...
California 2022 election | Sacramento County, city ballot measures explained
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The final wave of California's election season culminates with a November showdown deciding the future of the governor's office, the state's U.S. senate seat, the attorney general's office and more. Also at stake are seven propositions ranging from abortion rights to a referendum on flavored...
$5 million for safety changes on Folsom Blvd outside Sacramento school where mother was killed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nine months after the death of a mother who was struck by a car while picking up her child from Phoebe Hearst Elementary School, the City of Sacramento has secured funds for safety improvements on Folsom Boulevard. Announcing the $5 million in state funds for the...
Sacramento State, Wide Open Walls unveil new colorful murals on CSUS campus
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University just got a lot more colorful!. Sacramento State has partnered with Wide Open Walls to highlight the university's Antiracism and Inclusive Campus Plan with an unveiling of its mural project Monday. There were six hand-picked artists who painted murals on the south side...
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Turlock, California
Turlock, California, is the second largest city in Stanislaus County and is located in the heart of California’s Central Valley region. Nearby cities in this corner of California include Modesto, Livingston, and Ceres. It is believed the name “Turlock” originated from the Gaelic word “Turlough,” the name of a...
Sacramento's Measure O, explained | Addressing the homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large encampments on the streets of Sacramento bring the growing crisis of homelessness into sharp focus. This year, city council placed the business-backed Measure O on the November ballot to address it, but many homeless outreach groups oppose it. "Yes, we wrote the measure, we put...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stanislaus County sent no one to ICE last year, but not for lack of trying
One summer night in 1994, Salesh Prasad got angry. He believed Thomas Ortiz had broken his car windows, so in a heated argument, Prasad shot Ortiz twice in the back of the head outside a market in Modesto. The judge sentenced Prasad to a minimum of 20 years in state prison.
csus.edu
Developers break ground on project where a new Sacramento State campus will be located
Roseville-based Taylor Builders Inc. broke ground Friday, Oct. 21, on Placer One, a 2,213-acre master-planned community in Placer County, laying the groundwork for a new Sacramento State campus and an unprecedented partnership with Sierra College, the county, and developers. “This is about the community,” Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen...
San Joaquin Delta College opens 'Dreamers Success Center' to provide safe space for undocumented students
STOCKTON, Calif. — Earlier in October, the U.S. Court of the Appeals for the Fifth Circuit deemed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program 'unlawful,' raising questions about the future of DACA and the people who depend on it. At San Joaquin Delta College, a new center is...
‘I won't spend another winter out here’ | Unhoused community responds to Sacramento leaders’ affordable housing announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city leaders announced Monday they plan on approving $35 million at this week’s council meeting to create 820 new affordable housing units. Dan Aderholt says he’ll believe it when he sees it. He runs the non-profit American River Homeless Crews, which enlists the...
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Scott Peterson Moved to Sacramento Area Prison
It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
KCRA.com
Ariel Roblin: Working together to build safer cities and reduce gun violence
Within the headlines of last week's arrest of a suspected Stockton serial killer lies the power of what can be done when our community and leaders are united in a mission for a safer community. The core values of collaboration, transparency, engagement, and hard work, that delivered these results are within all of us.
Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested for hiding teen makes first court appearance
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Guilty plea in $1.2 million EDD fraud that filed hundreds of California claims from same address
One man charged in an unemployment insurance fraud case that prosecutors say collected $1.2 million from California’s troubled Employment Development Department pleaded guilty Tuesday in Sacramento federal court, while a second may plead guilty next week in the case. The fraud ring operated out of an apartment in Maryland...
Sacramento State’s squirrels now have their own Instagram account
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Sacramento State’s 75-years as an educational institution it has also served as a place of refuge for many area critters and none has become such a staple as the squirrel. As a way to honor and document the relatively peaceful coexistent relationship the campus’s human population with the squirrel population, […]
Where to find San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties' mail ballot drop off locations
STOCKTON, Calif. — Both San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties have mail-in ballot options for registered voters, but there also remain many options for in-person voters. Voter information released by the county shows the location of current ballot drop-offs, and some voting centers open before Nov. 8. San Joaquin County...
KCRA.com
‘Immense challenge’: Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln on city’s response to latest in serial killings case
Last week, a man was arrested in connection with five recent shooting deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland that police were investigating as a “series of killings.”. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, has been charged in three of the killings, but District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said that investigations were ongoing and the office was "confident that additional charges will be added."
Over 200 firearms collected in Sacramento police gun buyback event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department held its second gun buyback event for this year, Saturday. Community members were able and encouraged to exchange their unwanted firearms for $50 Amazon gift cards which resulted in 275 guns being exchanged, according to officials. People were able to make the exchange anonymously with no questions about the firearms asked.
