Vineyard, UT

KUTV

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Utah sixth grader recovering in hospital after being hit by car

VINEYARD, Utah — A sixth grader at Vineyard Elementary School is in the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter to the park. Lori Bellitti, principal of Vineyard Elementary, told KSL the crash happened around dusk on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The student was riding from his home to the sports park across the street from the school when he was hit.
VINEYARD, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville babysitter jailed after death of infant girl

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Suspect Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged with child abuse homicide — reckless, a first-degree felony, following an Oct. 13 incident at her residence.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Spencer Larsen, West Jordan High School

“Spencer is in his 6th year at West Jordan High School. He does a fantastic job working with the Latinos In Action. It has grown each and every year. This year he has over 90 members. It’s a leadership group that does service in the communuty, reads to kids in the elementary schools and prepares latinos for success after high school. Spencer is great to work with the students and buils great lasting relationships with them. He has a great sense of humor and uses that to be a positive role model and influence on the students. He would be an outstanding individual for the ksl teacher feature!”
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Police issue Silver Alert for missing Millcreek woman

MILLCREEK — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Victoria Acoba, 78, who has been missing since Wednesday from Millcreek. Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5, with Utah license plate E83 3JL, according to the Unified Police Department. She has been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas over the past two days.
MILLCREEK, UT
firefighternation.com

Fire Truck Collision Kills Lehi (UT) Woman

A 20-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle and a Lehi fire truck collided. The accident happened at the intersection of state Route 92 and the Interstate at about 12:30 p.m., KSL reports. The fire truck was responding to a call with lights and siren when it approached the intersection...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School

“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”

