Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Snow brings both fun and work to Tooele residents
Residents in Tooele woke up to several inches of snow on Sunday. And while some got to enjoy a fun day in the snow, others had to get right to work.
Utah woman charged with murder for infant's death while babysitting
A Utah woman has been charged with causing the death of a 6-month-old child who she was babysitting at the time.
KUTV
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
ksl.com
Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
KSLTV
Utah sixth grader recovering in hospital after being hit by car
VINEYARD, Utah — A sixth grader at Vineyard Elementary School is in the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter to the park. Lori Bellitti, principal of Vineyard Elementary, told KSL the crash happened around dusk on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The student was riding from his home to the sports park across the street from the school when he was hit.
GoFundMe: Utah boy seriously injured after being hit by car while riding his scooter
A week ago, Ryder Pearson, a student at Vineyard elementary was riding his scooter to Lakeside Park when he was struck by a car.
South Jordan family dressing up home as the ‘Encanto’ house for Halloween
A home in South Jordan is dressing up as the house from Disney's "Encanto" for Halloween and they want Utahns to come visit
ksl.com
'I almost died': Utah boy survives dog mauling with more surgery, recovery ahead
SANDY — There are physical wounds — and then are the emotional ones. Mason Mihlberger, 5 years old, survived a dog mauling that sent him by helicopter to a hospital. "I almost died because he bit me in the cheek," Mason told KSL-TV. "He was dragging me all around, but my mom and dad came."
kjzz.com
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville babysitter jailed after death of infant girl
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Suspect Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged with child abuse homicide — reckless, a first-degree felony, following an Oct. 13 incident at her residence.
HPCA survey results show Kimball Arts Festival support, not much love for Park Silly Sunday
The Historic Park City Alliance recently surveyed members to gauge support for the Kimball Arts Festival and the Park Silly Sunday Market. Results are now in, and they were pretty clear. Nearly two-thirds of the roughly 100 respondents said they don’t support continuing Park Silly Sunday under any circumstances.
kslnewsradio.com
Spencer Larsen, West Jordan High School
“Spencer is in his 6th year at West Jordan High School. He does a fantastic job working with the Latinos In Action. It has grown each and every year. This year he has over 90 members. It’s a leadership group that does service in the communuty, reads to kids in the elementary schools and prepares latinos for success after high school. Spencer is great to work with the students and buils great lasting relationships with them. He has a great sense of humor and uses that to be a positive role model and influence on the students. He would be an outstanding individual for the ksl teacher feature!”
ksl.com
Police issue Silver Alert for missing Millcreek woman
MILLCREEK — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Victoria Acoba, 78, who has been missing since Wednesday from Millcreek. Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5, with Utah license plate E83 3JL, according to the Unified Police Department. She has been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas over the past two days.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51,...
Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming following Silver Alert
A Millcreek woman who was the subject of a Utah Silver Alert issued Friday was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning.
VIDEO: Hikers hoisted to safety after getting stuck on Mount Olympus
Three teenage hikers were rescued and treated for hypothermia Saturday night after becoming stuck on Mount Olympus.
firefighternation.com
Fire Truck Collision Kills Lehi (UT) Woman
A 20-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle and a Lehi fire truck collided. The accident happened at the intersection of state Route 92 and the Interstate at about 12:30 p.m., KSL reports. The fire truck was responding to a call with lights and siren when it approached the intersection...
kslnewsradio.com
Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School
“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
Comments / 0