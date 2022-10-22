ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Friday: Eyes toward the playoffs

By Mark Freund
 4 days ago

Friday was week nine of high school football in Iowa. Big schools made their final playoff pushes in their regular season finales, while classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-player got the postseason started.

In Class 5A, Waukee Northwest earned a playoff spot with a 20-7 win over Urbandale. Dowling beat Waukee 43-7, Valley dropped Roosevelt 54-29 and Bondurant-Farrar stopped Norwalk 34-7.

Woodward-Granger started the 1A playoffs with a 34-3 win over West Central Valley. In Class A, Southwest Valley scored 21 unanswered to beat Madrid 21-14, and Lynnville-Sully rolled past Earlham 49-16. In 2A, Clear Lake edged PCM, 28-27.

