Watch The Rock Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Ava Raine Make Her WWE Debut
WWE NXT's Schism teased they would finally reveal their new member this week, and now the time is finally here. For the past few weeks a mysterious person in a red robe and a mask has been sighted in the crowd or nearby when Schism is in the ring, and after a bevy of teases, tonight they revealed the person's identity. Some had theories, but I'm pretty sure few people had Simone Johnson, aka Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter and WWE's Ava Raine, on their theory lists. Raine made her WWE TV debut tonight as the fourth member of Schism, and it seems like the momentum for the group just picked up even more. You can watch the full debut of Raine in the clip below.
WWE Raw Preview (Oct. 24): Bayley Gets One More Shot at Bianca Belair, Bullet Club
This week's Monday Night Raw takes place in Charlotte, NC and will continue the build for WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Nov. 5. The big match that's being advertised for the show is Bianca Belair in another match against Bayley, though there's no indication from WWE that it's for the Raw Women's Championship. Bayley scored a pinfall victory over Belair at Clash at the Castle in a six-women tag team match, only to lose at Ladder Match at Extreme Rules when "The EST" was able to overcome interference from Damage CTRL.
WWE Raw Superstar Shows Up in NXT in Full Joker Gear, Set to Return Next Week
Tonight's episode of WWE NXT has already featured some major fallout from this weekend's Halloween Havoc, and it didn't take long for chaos to set in. The show was on a high note after Wes Lee came out to address the fans after his amazing North American Championship win at Havoc, but he was interrupted by Grayson Waller. Waller was quite upset after losing a casket match to Apollo Crews, a match he says he didn't lose, but then his attention was directed elsewhere after Monday Night Raw superstar R-Truth surprised everyone by heading to the ring, and he was in complete Joker gear for the occasion, which you can see in the post below.
Current WWE Star is Furious Over Being Jokingly Mentioned on This Week's WWE Raw
Seth Rollins was on commentary for this week's Monday Night Raw during a match between Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali. Before helping Theory win, Rollins joked that "Mr. Money in the Bank" would have an easier time cashing in his briefcase if it were on Dana Brooke, the current 24/7 Champion. Brooke is on her 13th reign as champion and has held the title for more than 300 days, but the title hasn't changed hands on WWE television since Triple H took over WWE Creative.
Eddie Kingston Speaks On Why AEW's Backstage Fights Happen
The All Elite Wrestling locker room has had its fair share of behind the scenes conflicts over the past couple of months. Before Andrade El Idolo was sent home or CM Punk and Ace Steel exchanged punches with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, a small-scale scuffle by comparison went down between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara. The story goes that Kingston was upset with Guevara for calling him a "fat piece of s--t" in a promo. Kingston allegedly pie-faced Guevara backstage and was quietly suspended from AEW as a result. The two have buried the hatchet since, and even wrestled each other on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam last month.
A WWE Live Event Brawl Goes Viral on YouTube
WWE held its latest Saturday Night's Main Event house show this past Saturday night at Wright State University's Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, and a moment from that show has generated over a million views on YouTube. The show saw Omos beat R-Truth in a squash match, leading to Braun Strowman confronting "The Colossus" before their match at Crown Jewel. The two traded strikes for a bit before Strowman sent Omos flying over the top rope.
NJPW Tells Karl Anderson the NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated if He Works WWE's Crown Jewel
While many of Triple H's surprise WWE returns have been warmly received by fans, not everyone was pleased by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's WWE return. That's because when Anderson and Gallows made their surprise return to WWE, Anderson was the current NEVER Openweight Champion, which you can understand resulted in a few questions. It was thought that he would still compete in an upcoming match for the NEVER Openweight Title, but since then he has said he's not going and he has been booked for a match at Crown Jewel. Now NJPW has released a statement that states if Anderson doesn't show up to their scheduled event in Osaka and works Crown Jewel instead, the NEVER Openweight Title will be vacated (via Fightful).
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Start Time, Date, Full Card, How to Watch
WWE's Crown Jewel 2022 marks the company's eighth pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia. And while the show has some must-see matches for wrestling fans, the headliner will undoubtedly grab mainstream attention — Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The feud between the two started when Paul had Reigns on his Impaulsive podcast, then talked about trying to fight Reigns as soon as "The Tribal Chief" finished their interview. Triple H then hosted a press conference in Las Vegas to confirm the match was happening with WWE's top prize on the line, despite the fact that Paul has only wrestled twice in a WWE ring.
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter Retain Women's WWE NXT Tag Team Titles After Surprising Twist
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter put their WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on the line tonight against the more recent but lethal team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Stark and Lyons had a lot of confidence coming into this match, and at one point during the match, Stark actually pinned Chance for the win. While they were being celebrated as new Champions, however, the head referee revealed there had been a missed tag, so the match was restarted. Lyons almost won the Titles again for the team, but Chance intervened and helped set up the tag team combo on Lyons that ended with Chance hitting a splash and getting the pin and the win, retaining their Tag Team Championships.
CM Punk Returns to Social Media
CM Punk returned to social media for the first time since AEW's All Out pay-per-view and its infamous post-show locker room fight on Tuesday, promoting the release of Blade of the 47 Ronin on Netflix. The film was co-written by AJ Mendez, Punk's wife. Punk's last match saw him win back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the All Out main event, but he followed that up by ranting about the leadership of AEW's EVPs and the rumors that he tried to force Colt Cabana out of the promotion during the post-show media scrum. He was then confronted in his locker room by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, which led to the alleged brawl.
Finn Balor Takes a Shot at Every Current and Former Member of Bullet Club During WWE Raw
Finn Balor took a not-so-subtle shot at every wrestler ever involved in Bullet Club on this week's Monday Night Raw. The show opened with a promo from The Judgement Day that eventually got interrupted by The OC. The two sides traded insults, with Balor saying that AJ was hiding behind "The Club." He then said, "Ever since I left the club that I started, everyone that came after is me is living off my legacy."
Rhea Ripley Bodyslamming Luke Gallows on WWE Raw Blew Up Online
Rhea Ripley helped Finn Balor pick up a victory over Karl Anderson on this week's Monday Night Raw by taking Luke Gallows out of the equation at ringside. "The Nightmare" accomplished that by driving Gallows into the steel ring post, then hoisting him up for a bodyslam. That clip of her slamming the near-300-pound big man started immediately blowing up online. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.
Sasha Banks' Latest Social Media Posts Have WWE Fans Buzzing
Sasha Banks still hasn't appeared on WWE programming in any capacity since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw back in mid-May. But "The Boss" was spotted on social media this week in a number of photos that raised an eyebrow about a return to the ring. The first came from the LuchaLibre Barcelona promotion, which showed Banks training alongside a group of students.
Jon Moxley Will Defend His AEW World Championship Again on This Week's AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley's latest AEW World Championship defense ended unceremoniously on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, as the referee called for the bell once Hangman Page went down with a concussion after taking a King Kong Lariat from the champ and landing right on his head. Moxley then cut a promo before getting confronted by MJF, who declared he won't cash in his world championship match until the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 19. That match has now been officially advertised for the show.
New Marvel Game Tops Charts Immediately After Release
A new video game associated with Marvel has quickly jumped to the top of the download charts after having been available for less than a week. In recent years, Marvel has made a more concentrated effort in the gaming space with titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel's Avengers. And while all of these titles are playable across console and PC platforms, it's mobile devices where Marvel is now finding quite a bit of success.
