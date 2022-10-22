While many of Triple H's surprise WWE returns have been warmly received by fans, not everyone was pleased by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's WWE return. That's because when Anderson and Gallows made their surprise return to WWE, Anderson was the current NEVER Openweight Champion, which you can understand resulted in a few questions. It was thought that he would still compete in an upcoming match for the NEVER Openweight Title, but since then he has said he's not going and he has been booked for a match at Crown Jewel. Now NJPW has released a statement that states if Anderson doesn't show up to their scheduled event in Osaka and works Crown Jewel instead, the NEVER Openweight Title will be vacated (via Fightful).

11 HOURS AGO