Fairmont, WV

Fairmont, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Fairmont Senior High School soccer team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on October 22, 2022, 13:00:00.

Fairmont Senior High School
East Fairmont High School
October 22, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

connect-bridgeport.com

Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont

According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
FAIRMONT, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: The Pros, Cons to Removing a Head Coach for West Virginia

Firing a head coach is much more complicated than it may seem, especially for a college program. And since there’s so much talk about the future of the West Virginia football team and if it should continue to be led by Neal Brown, it’s time to tackle both the pros and cons to moving on from a head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Meet the 2022 Homecoming Court candidates

West Virginia University announced the 2022 Homecoming Court on Monday, Oct. 17. This year, 10 candidates were selected and will compete for the title of Homecoming Royalty. Voting is conducted through WVUEngage and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Students can vote using their laptops or mobile devices.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Poll: How Many Remaining Games Will WVU Football Win This Season?

Even though most have higher expectations, reaching a bowl game would do wonders in generating a trust in the West Virginia program moving forward. To become Bowl eligible, the Mountaineers need at least 3 more wins before the end of the season. With 5 games left on the schedule, and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown is “Done,” Per One Analyst

Neal Brown is certainly under some heat, there’s no doubt about that. Many fans and former players are calling for the coach’s firing after a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Bryan Clinton, a sportswriter for Heartland College Sports, recently took to his usual column to discuss...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

BEAST bus coming to Ohio County Schools

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Back in January, along with Governor Justice, GreenPower Motor Company had announced that they would be bringing the manufacturing of both its Type A and Type B all electric, zero-emissions school buses to the state of West Virginia. Ohio County was accepted into round 2...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County

BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Morgantown man charged with choking, striking teen

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he choked a teen “to the point of unconsciousness” and struck him “multiple times” while he was unconscious. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown on Sunday for a welfare check on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man charged in parts thefts at Hino facility

PARKERSBURG — A Fairmont man has been arraigned for the alleged theft of a number of parts from trucks at the Hino facility in Parkersburg. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was arraigned last week before Wood County Magistrate Robin Waters on charges of illegal entry and 37 counts of grand larceny.
PARKERSBURG, WV
